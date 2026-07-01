Not Jo Malone, Not Loewe — Habitat Now Has Its Own Tomato-Scented Candle, and It's a Fraction of the Price of the Luxury Brands

Designed to last 33 hours, this multi-wick candle is a great way to bring home a summery scent

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A green ceramic tomato leaf scented candle from Habitat
If you're looking to tap into the scent trend without the splurge, Habitat's newest candle is it.
(Image credit: Habitat)

Garden-inspired scentscapes continue to be one of the trendiest ways to elevate your home's ambiance. This year, the spotlight is focused on tomato leaves. And, let's just say, Habitat definitely got the memo with its new Multiwick Tomato Leaf Candle.

If you like a bright, zingy candle without the heavy price tag, this is a lovely way to tap into the tomato scent trend. And this blend of notes happens to be a charming way to make your home smell like summer.

Not to mention, it's poured in a subtly speckled green ceramic vessel that effortlessly fits into the vibe of summer decor, too. Here's what you need to know about the blend if you can't smell it in person.

In my opinion, one of the toughest challenges in home scenting is making your kitchen smell good. Especially when finding the perfect scented candles, it's important to find one that feels like a natural addition to this space.

Habitat's Tomato Leaf Candle is immediately one that I would style in a kitchen. It's the kind of fragrance I'd embrace as a treat after a Sunday reset. And since it's a multiwick, it's especially nice for a larger kitchen or an open-concept kitchen and dining space.

And if it's sold out by the time you're here, these are some of my other favorite home fragrances that align with this fruity scent.

We've learned that tomato scents are a brilliant way to make your home smell good this season. However, it's equally important to be aware of summer scenting mistakes that could bring your home's ambiance down.

And to keep up with all of the best home fragrance tips and launches, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.