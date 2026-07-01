Garden-inspired scentscapes continue to be one of the trendiest ways to elevate your home's ambiance. This year, the spotlight is focused on tomato leaves. And, let's just say, Habitat definitely got the memo with its new Multiwick Tomato Leaf Candle.

If you like a bright, zingy candle without the heavy price tag, this is a lovely way to tap into the tomato scent trend. And this blend of notes happens to be a charming way to make your home smell like summer.

Not to mention, it's poured in a subtly speckled green ceramic vessel that effortlessly fits into the vibe of summer decor, too. Here's what you need to know about the blend if you can't smell it in person.

Habitat Multiwick Candle - Tomato leaf £15 at Habitat UK Tomato leaf is the star of the show in Habitat's candle. However, it is undercut with delicious notes of crisp mint, zesty grapefruit, earthy vetiver, and sweet fig. This three-wick candle also boasts a burn time of 33 hours. In both its design and fragrance, this Habitat candle is so charming.

In my opinion, one of the toughest challenges in home scenting is making your kitchen smell good. Especially when finding the perfect scented candles, it's important to find one that feels like a natural addition to this space.

Habitat's Tomato Leaf Candle is immediately one that I would style in a kitchen. It's the kind of fragrance I'd embrace as a treat after a Sunday reset. And since it's a multiwick, it's especially nice for a larger kitchen or an open-concept kitchen and dining space.

And if it's sold out by the time you're here, these are some of my other favorite home fragrances that align with this fruity scent.

We've learned that tomato scents are a brilliant way to make your home smell good this season. However, it's equally important to be aware of summer scenting mistakes that could bring your home's ambiance down.

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