Wait, What? IKEA Says One in Ten of Us Use Our Ovens for Storage — Here Are 12 Much Saner Ideas for Maximizing Your Kitchen

IKEA just released its annual Store & Organize Report — and, frankly, I feel seen. One of its key findings is that a whopping one in ten of us use our ovens as storage (one in four if you're in South Korea). I hope you, like me, are only storing baking trays in there, because anything else sounds like a fairly serious fire hazard.

The report also found that one in ten of us have cancelled having guests over because we’re ashamed of our untamed clutter (tick), while 68% of households have a so-called “drawer of doom” (tick, tick). The kitchen counter is the biggest clutter hotspot in the home, and the place most likely to cause arguments, too. It’s ironic, really, since IKEA’s organizers are some of the best and most inventive around, solving organization problems you didn’t even realize you had across practically every room in the house. Clearly, it’s time I started taking my own advice.

So, I’ve scoured IKEA’s kitchen storage solutions and gathered the cleverest and most stylish below. And no, I won’t be providing any further comment on my oven at this time.

Though there are some fairly exposing statistics in IKEA’s Store & Organize Report, there’s a more reassuring message underneath them: our homes are moving away from the picture-perfect ideal of immaculate organization towards something more human, personal, and liveable.

It’s an approach to organization that puts the people living in a home first, rather than forcing everyday life to fit around an aesthetic, and it’s one of the home organization trends Livingetc forecasted at the beginning of the year. As for me, I’m still waiting for my smart wardrobe à la Clueless. Next year, maybe.

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