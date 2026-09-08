Wait, What? IKEA Says One in Ten of Us Use Our Ovens for Storage — Here Are 12 Much Saner Ideas for Maximizing Your Kitchen

Spacemaxxing can look chicer than it sounds

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Published In Features
beige kitchen with marble island, beige cabinets, marble backsplash, stacks of books, a black-and-white artwork on the wall, and brown leather bar stools
(Image credit: Katie Scott. Design: Paris Forino)

IKEA just released its annual Store & Organize Report — and, frankly, I feel seen. One of its key findings is that a whopping one in ten of us use our ovens as storage (one in four if you're in South Korea). I hope you, like me, are only storing baking trays in there, because anything else sounds like a fairly serious fire hazard.

The report also found that one in ten of us have cancelled having guests over because we’re ashamed of our untamed clutter (tick), while 68% of households have a so-called “drawer of doom” (tick, tick). The kitchen counter is the biggest clutter hotspot in the home, and the place most likely to cause arguments, too. It’s ironic, really, since IKEA’s organizers are some of the best and most inventive around, solving organization problems you didn’t even realize you had across practically every room in the house. Clearly, it’s time I started taking my own advice.

So, I’ve scoured IKEA’s kitchen storage solutions and gathered the cleverest and most stylish below. And no, I won’t be providing any further comment on my oven at this time.

Though there are some fairly exposing statistics in IKEA’s Store & Organize Report, there’s a more reassuring message underneath them: our homes are moving away from the picture-perfect ideal of immaculate organization towards something more human, personal, and liveable.

It’s an approach to organization that puts the people living in a home first, rather than forcing everyday life to fit around an aesthetic, and it’s one of the home organization trends Livingetc forecasted at the beginning of the year. As for me, I’m still waiting for my smart wardrobe à la Clueless. Next year, maybe.

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Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.