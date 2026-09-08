Serax Tableware Is Anything but Basic — These Are the Characterful Pieces I’d Pick as a Stylist

When thinking about where to buy the best dinnerware, Serax deserves a place high on the list. The Belgian design brand is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, marking four decades of design, craftsmanship, and creative collaboration. Its tableware is anything but basic — every plate, bowl, cup, and serving piece feels distinctive enough to bring personality to the table.

The beauty of Serax is that no two collaborations ever look quite the same. Collections by Kelly Wearstler, Yotam Ottolenghi, and Marni move between sculptural silhouettes, expressive patterns, bold color, and quieter, more elegant forms. There is always a little moment of magic somewhere in the range. The new Carte Blanche collection by Annebet Philips is a perfect example, translating playful cardboard prototypes into porcelain pieces with irregular edges and sketch-like black lines.

Many Serax designs make a strong visual statement, so you don’t necessarily need an entire matching set. A single sculptural serving bowl, unusually shaped platter, or colorful vase placed at the center of the table can create a focal point and introduce something unexpected. Keep the surrounding linens and everyday dinnerware relatively simple, and allow that one piece to command the attention.

If you’re leaning into pastel decor, Serax also has plenty to tempt you. Look for softly tinted glassware, candy-colored ceramics, and gently washed shades that bring color to a tablescape without making it feel overly sweet. Mixing these softer pieces with natural linen, warm wood, or brushed metal will keep the overall setting sophisticated.

If you love the Serax look but need help finding the right piece for your own table, we can source designs tailored to your space, style, and budget at Design Lab by Livingetc. And for more characterful homeware, new-season launches, and the pieces currently filling our editors’ wish lists, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.

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