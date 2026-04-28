Strong, I know, but I typically hate pastel colors. The soft, gentle aesthetic just doesn't go with the deep color schemes I'm more drawn to. However, that doesn't change the fact that pastels are the perfect seasonal color palette this time of year — they capture the bright, dewy glow of spring in a way no other colors can. So it's been my mission this year to find pastel decor that I can actually get behind.

And, honestly, it didn't take me long. I've come to realize that it's not the pastel color palette I dislike, but how it has been used in the past. While flat baby blue and pink cushions aren't my thing, the new wave of pastel glassware and tableware that's all over the latest homeware releases feels way more stylish and elevated. Think frosted, ombré wine glasses and butter-yellow milky glass.

Maybe it's the unique finishes, or maybe it's finally seeing pastels shine in contemporary designs, but suddenly I've become quite the fan of this peppy spring color palette.

Some of the pastel glassware in this collection from Mango Home even reads as more muted when set with deeper colors. (Image credit: Mango Home)

Tableware, and especially glassware, is always more interesting when it breaks away from rigid, traditional shapes. I'm talking stubby wine glasses, fluted and scalloped edges, or pieces that almost double as art. Combine these kinds of unique designs with an elevated array of pastels, and you've got spring dinner table decor that feels right for 2026.

Colorful glassware also has a retro vibe that caters to the interior design trends we are seeing gain popularity at the moment. It's nostalgic, but still feels fresh. So whether you're shopping for a vase to be your spring table centerpiece, a new set of playful coupes, or a dinner plate or two, I've curated a list of pieces that give pastels a satisfyingly modern edge.

Pastels become so much more interesting when used in unique ways — which is what makes the color palette suddenly feel so right for 2026. Has this selection of table and glassware finally made a pastel-lover out of you? Next on the list is securing a few stylish floral plates (they exist, trust me, I've searched).

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