Here in the UK, we've finally had our first taste of spring. A few days of warm weather have trickled in, and winter's gray clouds are slowly dissipating to reveal sunny blue skies. For homeware brands, this change of seasons sprouts an exciting bunch of newness — new launches, new releases, and new inspiration for a brighter, seasonal home.

If I had one word to describe this month's musings, it'd be 'inspired'. Last month's ned homeware releases certainly held an air of new beginnings; there were whispers of spring, but brands still had one foot firmly planted on colder ground. But this month, the doors have been flung open, and the creative designs and inspiring collections are in full force. Between design weeks, the spring equinox, outdoor collections, and galleries, it's been a busy March — and I have a feeling we have a lot left to look forward to in upcoming ICYMI lists as well.

But in the meantime, and while the stream of releases and new homewares for March flooded my inbox, I took note of the latest and greatest, so you wouldn't miss a thing. Here's everything you need to know.

1. A Rug Collection That Supports Women and Children

Image 1 of 2 Hanging a rug on your wall makes for an interesting art piece. (Image credit: Nat Aubry Photography. Design: Shame Studio) This collection has a versatile color palette that still feels unique. (Image credit: Nat Aubry Photography. Design: Shame Studio)

Starting strong, this new designer rug collaboration of pieces that look good and do good, creating a more meaningful home. Shame Studios collaborated with Furnishing Futures (a UK charity that designs trauma-informed homes for women and children rebuilding their lives after domestic abuse) to create the beautiful 14-piece rug collection, called Roots.

Each of the handwoven rugs is named after an alias chosen by a Furnishing Futures beneficiary and paired with her personal reflection, "transforming every piece into a symbol of resilience and renewal," says a spokesperson from Shame Studios.

The rugs are made in Bhadoi, India, and feature grounding color palettes, subtle textures, and natural motifs developed through a trauma-informed brief to evoke safety, comfort, and belonging. They provide a floor covering that is layered with intention and meaning, while also bringing beautiful rug trends into your interior.

2. Rebecca Udall's New Collaboration With Rachel Bottomley

The red makes a pop, but won't overwhelm your table. Image credit: Rebecca Hope. Design: Rebecca Udall X Rachel Bottomley For something a little calmer, the blue cornflowers serenely compliment the butter yellow background. Image credit: Rebecca Hope. Design: Rebecca Udall X Rachel Bottomley

Drawn-on decor lovers, listen up, because Rebecca Udall has just partnered with celebrated artist Rachel Bottomley to release a collection of charming, hand-painted placemats just in time for spring dinner parties.

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Handmade in England, this partnership reimagines two of Rachel's archived designs that are inspired by British garden flowers. Red poppies and pale blue cornflowers are painted onto cork placemats for a tactile table detail that feels both nostalgic and contemporary. It's shaping up to be a charming and stylish spring!

3. Inglis Hall — The Bench

A classic bench seat never goes out of style — especially one made of leather and wood. (Image credit: Inglis Hall)

Every kitchen, mudroom, and hallway can be improved with a good bench seat; it's become quite a classic furniture item, or as UK-based furniture maker Inglis Hall calls it, 'the seat for all reasons'. It makes sense then that the brand's latest release is a classically designed bench seat for the everyday home.

The bench, called Rift, is made for gatherings. Its timeless, solid oak construction makes it sturdy enough to handle the moment needed to tug off boots or to squeeze friends around a dining table.

And to add a little extra comfort to the mix, Inglis Hall has paired the Rift bench with a seat pad in Old English Bruciato leather — because leather material is making a stylish comeback after all.

4. Maison Balzac's New Surrealism Collection

Maison Balzac's designs always bring a little more character to a dinner party. (Image credit: Maison Balzac)

Maison Balzac has released new additions to its playful surrealism collection, and the savory girl in me is ecstatic. I'm never one to turn down an olive (don't you remember olive girl spring?), but especially so when it looks this chic.

The three-piece collection includes an olive oil holder, serving tray, and serving spoons, all adorned with glass-blown olives. It's playful, yet still refined. Let's be honest, as soon as the weather rose above 12 degrees, I started making my garden party plans. And what's better than a dinner party with serveware that matches the menu?

5. Artek is Expanding its Domus Chair

Image 1 of 2 The butter yellow looks striking next to deeper colors like oxblood and chocolate brown. (Image credit: Elizabeth Heltoft. Design: Artek) The navy blue leather and dark brown wood combination feels so timeless yet so modern. (Image credit: Elizabeth Heltoft. Design: Artek)

Though the Domus chair was originally designed in 1946, Artek is celebrating its 80 years of influence by introducing a collection of new colorways, fabrics, and leathers. And there are some incredibly stylish color trends to look forward to.

The Domus Chair was created as a universal wooden chair that brings a sense of 'home' to public and private spaces alike, from dormitories to dining rooms, public interiors to private homes. Along the way, it's joined the ranks of some of the most iconic chairs, and now it has been reimagined through a 2026 lens.

My favorite styles? The soft yellow upholstery or the navy leather and dark wood combination. There is truly something for everyone in this chair.

6. Innenkreis Gallery Opening with Raiments Exhibition

The exhibit is a stunning blend of timeless shapes with modern flair. (Image credit: Robert Damisch. Design: Laerke Ryom.)

There are always so many unique homeware galleries opening across the world. Sometimes it's a gallery in NYC or London, but this time we're headed to Copenhagen for the opening of Innenkreis gallery with its inaugural exhibition, Raiments by Danish artist Laerke Ryom.

I was struck by the black-and-white piped textile on the furniture, which is central to the theme of the installation. The exhibition explores the idea of dressing furniture, positioning textile and frame as equals in furniture design. This blurring of traditional boundaries and the highlighting of craft in design feels very on brand for contemporary interior design trends.

7. Colin King Debuts Furniture for Audo Copenhagen

You can style this shelving with all angles of the room in mind. (Image credit: Colin King x Audo Copenhagen)

Whenever interior stylist Colin King cooks something up, it's always worth taking note of (I'm still not over the Colin King x Cultiver bedding collection). And his latest release is a move into the furniture world with a collection in collaboration with Audo Copenhagen.

The Crescent collection is a series of exploring how furniture can serve as both form and function — a functional sculpture, if you will. Defined by its crescent-shaped silhouette, the pieces are designed to be experienced from every angle.

"I wanted to create something that could live at the center of a room," explains Colin. "Not furniture to be placed against a wall, but a piece with presence: something sculptural, yet deeply functional."

8. Zara Home's Travel Collection

This feels retro and minimal, perfectly in line with European getaways. Image credit: Zara Home You always need a camera or notepads to document your memories. Image credit: Zara Home

Aren't we all dreaming of summer holidays by now? Zara Home certainly is; the brand has just dropped a travel collection, and the pieces are the perfect cherry on top of your next European getaway.

The collection includes suitcases, travel bags, and essential travel accessories in a retro-inspired color palette that captures the essence of strolling down cobblestone streets and driving through the Mediterranean with the top down.

9. Lights & Lamps' New Avenue & Acre Collection

Image 1 of 2 The mix of metal and fabric makes this collection fit anywhere in the home. (Image credit: Lights & Lamps) I love a three-tiered floor lamp, and this design feels timeless. (Image credit: Lights & Lamps)

Looking for a new bedroom or living room lighting idea to create a cozier space this season? As part of London Design Week, Lights & Lamps launched a new collection called Avenue & Acre.

The collection reimagines classic lighting through clean architectural lines and warm, expressive detailing. There is a warm, vintage-leaning aesthetic, but with clear, modern influences from today's most stylish lighting trends.

Plus, there is a little something for everyone. The collection spans table lamps, wall lights, chandeliers, and floor lamps with an impressive 75 new pieces in total — all crafted from materials including rosso marble, solid cast metals, real silks, and vintage prints.

10. BedThreads Releases New Table Runners

A table runner creates a stylish base for dinner parties and table settings. (Image credit: Bed Threads)

And lastly, you can always count on Australian linen brand Bed Threads to have an exciting new textile release. This time, the brand has announced its first table runner collection, just in time for spring dinner parties.

The table runners are made of 100 percent flax linen (like with much of the brand's bedding and textiles). Plus, you can expect all of Bed Threads' best colorways, with a few spring color palettes thrown in the mix — I'm currently loving soft terracotta color.

Once your garden is ready, it's time to start planning the table decor.

Well, that's it for March — I told you a lot was going on with our favorite homeware brands. Until next time, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter to stay up to date on all the latest in design.