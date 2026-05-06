This Design-y Gardening Brand Just Released a Cool Camo Collection That's Inspired By Japanese Gardens

From kneeling pads to secateur holsters, this is 'camo' you won't want to hide

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a revolving gif of decorative camo gardening gear
(Image credit: Niwaki)

If there is one sign that spring has officially landed in the UK, it's that word of the Chelsea Flower Show has begun. London’s annual, royally attended horticultural spectacle is such a fixture in the cultural calendar that the BBC dedicates a full week's coverage (19–23 May) to it. For gardening-related brands, it's the best time to debut collections, and that's exactly what Niwaki — known for its ridiculously design-forward Japanese gardening tools — has just done.

Designed in collaboration with London-based Japanese illustrator Natsko Seki, Niwaki's 'Project Camo' collection offers a "reinterpretation of traditional camouflage rooted in a shared appreciation of Japanese landscapes," the brand's founder Jake Hobson tells Livingetc.

Jake founded his Dorset-based brand in 2007 after falling for Japan's high-quality gardening tools while working at a traditional tree nursery in Osaka. Today, the brand's designs are prized not just for how well they work, but for how good they look doing it. For those not already familiar, expect sleek handheld secateurs, elegantly engineered tripod ladders, and shears that 'slice through foliage like butter.' And now, thanks to this cool new collaboration, they've taken on an added layer of beauty. This is 'camo' you won't want to hide.

man cutting tree with Niwaki Camo Collection wearing a robe and bucket hat

The Niwaki Camo Happi jacket is the heart of the collaboration, says founder Jake.

Image credit: Niwaki

close up of Niwaki Camo Collection bag with a man putting tools in

The Niwaki Camo Pouch could easily be used outside the garden.

Image credit: Niwaki

The highlight of Niwaki’s Camo collection is undoubtedly the eponymous illustration, which "reimagines the garden as an abstract, fantastical landscape," explains Jake. "It layers organic textures — such as foliage and needle-like detail — with graphic, pruned tree forms, which creates a special rhythm, depth, and movement across the fabric rather than a conventional camouflage effect."

"When building out this bespoke pattern, we drew inspiration from the shapes, textures, and atmospheres of Japanese gardens — particularly the contrast between finely detailed natural growth and the bold, sculptural forms created through Niwaki cloud pruning," Jake shares. "It was important for us to reflect the tension between wildness and control, where nature is both carefully shaped and inherently expressive."

This tension works perfectly in modern gardens, too, where a carefully curated 'overgrown' garden trend has become increasingly sought-after.

Niwaki's Project Camo Collection

When they first met around five years ago, Jake and Natsko instantly clicked. This collection stemmed from a "shared visual language" Jake shares, and evolved organically after collaborating on catalogues and seasonal materials.

Jake says he was "immediately struck by [Natsko's] unique ability to evoke natural landscapes with exceptional sensitivity and detail." Elsewhere, the illustrator designs prints, illustrates books, and has collaborated with brands including Louis Vuitton and Historic Royal Palaces.

But in terms of inspiration, Japanese tools are just the beginning. This season, discover the Japanese philosophy of Hanami for gardening, a concept that will help you frame your gardenscape beautifully.

And for more inspiration, be sure to subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.

Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.