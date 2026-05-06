This Design-y Gardening Brand Just Released a Cool Camo Collection That's Inspired By Japanese Gardens

If there is one sign that spring has officially landed in the UK, it's that word of the Chelsea Flower Show has begun. London’s annual, royally attended horticultural spectacle is such a fixture in the cultural calendar that the BBC dedicates a full week's coverage (19–23 May) to it. For gardening-related brands, it's the best time to debut collections, and that's exactly what Niwaki — known for its ridiculously design-forward Japanese gardening tools — has just done.

Designed in collaboration with London-based Japanese illustrator Natsko Seki, Niwaki's 'Project Camo' collection offers a "reinterpretation of traditional camouflage rooted in a shared appreciation of Japanese landscapes," the brand's founder Jake Hobson tells Livingetc.

Jake founded his Dorset-based brand in 2007 after falling for Japan's high-quality gardening tools while working at a traditional tree nursery in Osaka. Today, the brand's designs are prized not just for how well they work, but for how good they look doing it. For those not already familiar, expect sleek handheld secateurs, elegantly engineered tripod ladders, and shears that 'slice through foliage like butter.' And now, thanks to this cool new collaboration, they've taken on an added layer of beauty. This is 'camo' you won't want to hide.

The Niwaki Camo Happi jacket is the heart of the collaboration, says founder Jake. Image credit: Niwaki The Niwaki Camo Pouch could easily be used outside the garden. Image credit: Niwaki

The highlight of Niwaki’s Camo collection is undoubtedly the eponymous illustration, which "reimagines the garden as an abstract, fantastical landscape," explains Jake. "It layers organic textures — such as foliage and needle-like detail — with graphic, pruned tree forms, which creates a special rhythm, depth, and movement across the fabric rather than a conventional camouflage effect."

"When building out this bespoke pattern, we drew inspiration from the shapes, textures, and atmospheres of Japanese gardens — particularly the contrast between finely detailed natural growth and the bold, sculptural forms created through Niwaki cloud pruning," Jake shares. "It was important for us to reflect the tension between wildness and control, where nature is both carefully shaped and inherently expressive."

This tension works perfectly in modern gardens, too, where a carefully curated 'overgrown' garden trend has become increasingly sought-after.

Niwaki's Project Camo Collection

Niwaki Camo Pouch £36 at Niwaki Made with heavy-duty, weatherproof canvas, this stylish cross-body pouch is built for proper graft. The adjustable strap can be removed in favor of the two loops on the reverse, which transform it into a belt bag. Inside, it’s all about practicality: the lining is reinforced with PVC to guard against sharp tools, so secateurs and shears won’t cause unwanted wear and tear. The square shape also gives you enough room to carry the extras as you potter across the garden. Niwaki Camo Happi £180 at Niwaki "At the heart of the collection is the Happi jacket — a modern take on traditional Japanese workwear and the most immersive expression of the camo," Jake says. Dating back to the Edo period (1603-1868), happi were traditionally worn by household workers, craftsmen, and even firefighters. Reimagined for contemporary gardening, in Niwaki’s stable, it becomes a one-size-fits-all jacket designed for movement and ease. Made with 12oz canvas, three-quarter-length sleeves keep hands free for active work. Wear it open, or secure it at the front with the red tie. Niwaki Camo Kneeler £36 at Niwaki For devoted gardeners tackling planting and weeding, kneelers are an essential luxury, softening hard ground while keeping clothes out of the worst of it. But kneelers have never looked as beautiful as Niwaki’s spongey 5cm-thick design, with the surface flush with the pretty Camo illustration. Built from heavy-duty waterproof canvas, the red handle adds an easy, grab-and-go detail for moving around the garden. And although it’s designed for digging and planting, it isn’t confined to horticultural duty — why not take it on your next picnic for a comfy, ground-level seat? Niwaki Camo Canvas Holster £16 at Niwaki The Niwaki canvas holster is a gardener’s best friend for keeping sharp tools protected and always within easy reach — just add a sling belt, and you can move through the garden hands-free. Designed to fit most Niwaki secateurs, the interior is reinforced with leatherette and strengthened with double stitching for durability, while the exterior showcases a fragment of the distinctive Camo illustration. Because every product in the collection is cut from a different section of the Camo canvas, different expressions appear on each piece, making them unique. Niwaki Rattan S-Type Secateurs £180 at Niwaki For smaller snipping duties, many gardeners already swear by Niwaki for their ergonomic secateurs that draw on traditional Japanese designs and make repetitive garden snipping a pleasurable breeze. But this special edition raises the game even further, crafted from hardwearing S58C carbon steel for serious longevity and precision cutting. Ergonomically-shaped handles are wrapped in tactile wisteria rattan, adding a natural, grippy finish that feels good in the hand while working through borders and stems. Niwaki Camo Split Front Apron £48 at Niwaki Gardening is literally about getting your hands dirty — but Niwaki’s apron steps in to keep the rest of you clean, while remaining fully in tune with nature. Doubling as a smart place to keep everything from gloves and stationery to small handheld tools in the generously sized double-lined front pocket, the apron offers a broad canvas for the Camo illustration to really come into its own. One size fits all thanks to adjustable cross-back straps that ensure a secure, comfortable fit. The clever split-front is the clever finishing touch, allowing you to kneel, bend, and sit freely without restriction. Niwaki Niwaki Garden Shears £90 at Niwaki Your trusty garden shears just got a Japanese upgrade. These Niwaki shears are made by a family-run factory in Sanjo, Niigata. Hedges, shrubs, box clipping, topiary: whatever the mission, these hardwearing shears can handle it. Pairing well with the buttery canvas of the Camo collection, the white oak handles bring a smooth, tactile warmth in the hand and are finished with subtle ergonomic bumps to guide grip placement for better balance and control. Niwaki Camo Arm Covers £24 at Niwaki Coaxing Natsko Seki’s dreamlike Japanese garden illustration to wind its way up your arms, these canvas arm covers aren’t just about protecting you from dirt. They shield wrists, forearms, and clothing from brambles, thorny roses, spiky hedges, and even the sun’s harsher rays on long summer days outdoors. The elasticated ribbed cuff sits neatly against the wrist, while a second elasticated edge holds the cover securely in place along the forearm, preventing any slipping or readjusting mid-task. Pair with the Happi Jacket for total Camo coverage. Niwaki Sentei Garden Scissors £42 at Niwaki Made in Japan with KA-70 carbon steel, Niwaki’s Sentei Garden Scissors are a compact but serious addition to any gardening toolkit. At just 188g, they’re light enough to work with for extended sessions, yet have enough reassuring weight in the hand to feel controlled and precise. The ergonomic round handles sit comfortably in the palm, designed for ease of movement and a steady grip. Built for versatility, they confidently handle everything from soft green growth to woodier stems up to pencil thickness.

When they first met around five years ago, Jake and Natsko instantly clicked. This collection stemmed from a "shared visual language" Jake shares, and evolved organically after collaborating on catalogues and seasonal materials.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jake says he was "immediately struck by [Natsko's] unique ability to evoke natural landscapes with exceptional sensitivity and detail." Elsewhere, the illustrator designs prints, illustrates books, and has collaborated with brands including Louis Vuitton and Historic Royal Palaces.

But in terms of inspiration, Japanese tools are just the beginning. This season, discover the Japanese philosophy of Hanami for gardening, a concept that will help you frame your gardenscape beautifully.

And for more inspiration, be sure to subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.