I Always Thought Tiered Chandeliers Were a Little OTT, but These New Designs Feel So Right for Homes Now

I'll be honest, it wasn't long ago that I would've described chandeliers as a little bit... much. They felt too opulent to me, too showy. I thought design was all about looking effortless and laid-back, and a gaudy light fitting swinging over your dining room table felt anything but. However, time moves on, and opinions change, because I'm now officially convinced that chandeliers are still in style.

Crucially, though, the chandeliers that are in style aren't necessarily the ones you may be thinking of. These are not the 'Disney Castle' sparkling crystal designs. No, the way to do this lighting trend now is much more modern, elegant, and even edgy at times. It's a reinvention of the style, bringing together vintage influences and modern sensibilities, making for a finish that feels current and fresh. The key to the look? Tiers, and the more, the better. I'm talking layers upon layers of delicate, glass shapes, cascading down in a waterfall of illumination.

Tiered chandeliers have quickly become one of the most chic and striking ways to make a statement in your home. They feel elegant and refined while still retaining a modern appeal that makes them feel so perfect for right now. I'm calling it now: it won't be long until you see these in all the most stylish homes around. Here's how to get ahead.

If you were still questioning the return of chandeliers, perhaps a cluster pendant light will be more your style. To stay up to date with all the biggest debates in design, make sure you're subscribed to our newsletter.