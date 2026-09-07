I Always Thought Tiered Chandeliers Were a Little OTT, but These New Designs Feel So Right for Homes Now
Chandeliers are officially back in style, but not as you knew them. These chandeliers are elegant, contemporary, and tiered to perfection
I'll be honest, it wasn't long ago that I would've described chandeliers as a little bit... much. They felt too opulent to me, too showy. I thought design was all about looking effortless and laid-back, and a gaudy light fitting swinging over your dining room table felt anything but. However, time moves on, and opinions change, because I'm now officially convinced that chandeliers are still in style.
Crucially, though, the chandeliers that are in style aren't necessarily the ones you may be thinking of. These are not the 'Disney Castle' sparkling crystal designs. No, the way to do this lighting trend now is much more modern, elegant, and even edgy at times. It's a reinvention of the style, bringing together vintage influences and modern sensibilities, making for a finish that feels current and fresh. The key to the look? Tiers, and the more, the better. I'm talking layers upon layers of delicate, glass shapes, cascading down in a waterfall of illumination.
Tiered chandeliers have quickly become one of the most chic and striking ways to make a statement in your home. They feel elegant and refined while still retaining a modern appeal that makes them feel so perfect for right now. I'm calling it now: it won't be long until you see these in all the most stylish homes around. Here's how to get ahead.
M&S made waves with its gorgeous amber glass lamp last year, which became a viral icon, selling out constantly. This year, it's taking it up a notch with this gorgeous, brown-tinted, triple-layered chandelier, and I wouldn't be surprised if it achieves the same status.
Ok, I'm obsessed. This hyper-modern three-tiered design is a million miles away from the old-fashioned fittings we picture when we hear chandelier. There's an almost space-age interior feel to this light. It's a little industrial, and a little futuristic, with a cool combination of exposed metal and hammered glass.
If you're looking for a fitting that will make a statement, look no further than this four-tier beauty. Constructed from layers of glass tubes, with a gentle pink hue and ribbed texture, this light provides a warm, diffused glow and would look gorgeous hanging in your entryway.
This chandelier could easily pass as Soho Home, but it's actually from Next and is less than half the price of what you'd pay at a designer counterpart. Textured glass lights are one of our favorite trends at the moment, and this is a perfect example of how to do it. And, best of all, it also comes in equally gorgeous green and brown finishes, too.
If you're looking for something slightly different from the traditional chandelier styles, this gorgeous tiered hand-blown glass design is the perfect solution. Inspired by the natural formations found in nature, this tinted glass design would look beautiful hanging over your kitchen island or in a dining room.
A dramatic, four-tiered design made from layers of tinted, undulating leaves of glass, this is a true statement-making chandelier. It brings a soft sense of movement and warmth into a room and would make a beautiful addition to any entertaining space.
A beautifully elegant design, this champagne-hued light feels elevated, with a clear, structured finish, softened by the curved glass panels decorating all four layers. It would complement a room of Art Deco furniture, or would add a touch of vintage flair to a more modern design scheme, too.
If you were still questioning the return of chandeliers, perhaps a cluster pendant light will be more your style. To stay up to date with all the biggest debates in design, make sure you're subscribed to our newsletter.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.