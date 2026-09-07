Anthropologie Is My Go-To for Autumn Scented Candles, and This Year's Catalog Is Stacked With Winners
And, trust me, there's more than just pumpkin spice to set the mood for the season...
At the first sign of a crisp fall breeze and a smattering of brown leaves, my autumn routine begins. And aside from bringing out my fuzzy blanket, dusting off my boots, and predictably queuing Gilmore Girls, the first store you'll find me at is Anthropologie. And by now you know that I'll be huddled in the fragrance aisle.
There's something about striking a match onto Anthropologie's autumnal candles that feels like an unmissable ritual of the season. Its long menu of hearty fall fragrances, poured into colorful vessels with fun facades, is such a treat, and it's got me right in the mood for getting cozy.
So, like clockwork, I ventured into Anthropologie and lifted the lids off many scented candles to find my favorites of the season. Et voilà! And you're welcome.
First and foremost, my favorite fall candle so far has to be this Amelie Fruity Honeycrisp Oakwood Lidded Glass Candle. The sweet apple and woody notes are the star of the show, right alongside the glamorously patterned vessel and its tasseled lid.
Now, I'm not exactly what you'd call a pumpkin spice lover. However, I was drawn in by the charming design of this wooden candle, only to find that the nuttiness balances out the spice surprisingly well. So, if, like me, you're not usually enticed by this classic autumn fragrance, this might be worth sniffing.
You'll never find more than one pumpkin motif in my home this season. And it usually manifests in the form of a scented candle. So, I had to smell the wax inside this gorgeous twisted glass facade, and it can only be described as a freshly baked pumpkin pie.
If you're scentscaping a dinner party this season and you have warm mugs of cider or plates of spiced desserts floating around, this Cinnamon Buns candle from Wick Guru is an enticing choice.
Berry-led fragrances tend to be an evergreen part of my home's scent rotation. It's one of my favorite ways to make a kitchen smell nice and this year, I have my eyes on this jam-jar style candle from mise en place by Anthropologie.
Chocolate, cherry, and cappuccino? That's what I call a gorgeous autumn-inspired fragrance. It's not too on the nose and it's a thoughtful sensory finishing touch to your coffee table stylings.
I spotted this candle on the virtual aisles of Anthropologie and it sounds like a perfect evening fragrance. Black pepper, pine, and hinoki blend together for a brooding scent. And it's available in a Evergreen & Embers Room Spray, too.
Alternative Autumnal Home Fragrance to Shop
Molton Brown's blend of orange and bergamot is another beautiful, no-nonsense way to reset your home for autumn.
Sometimes you might want a break from the sweetness of gourmand candles and the spice that often finds itself in autumnal candles. For this, I recommend indulging in woody home fragrance.
And while you're here, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep an eye out for this year's autumnal fragrance trend and more.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.