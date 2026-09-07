At the first sign of a crisp fall breeze and a smattering of brown leaves, my autumn routine begins. And aside from bringing out my fuzzy blanket, dusting off my boots, and predictably queuing Gilmore Girls, the first store you'll find me at is Anthropologie. And by now you know that I'll be huddled in the fragrance aisle.

There's something about striking a match onto Anthropologie's autumnal candles that feels like an unmissable ritual of the season. Its long menu of hearty fall fragrances, poured into colorful vessels with fun facades, is such a treat, and it's got me right in the mood for getting cozy.

So, like clockwork, I ventured into Anthropologie and lifted the lids off many scented candles to find my favorites of the season. Et voilà! And you're welcome.

Alternative Autumnal Home Fragrance to Shop

Sometimes you might want a break from the sweetness of gourmand candles and the spice that often finds itself in autumnal candles. For this, I recommend indulging in woody home fragrance.

And while you're here, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep an eye out for this year's autumnal fragrance trend and more.