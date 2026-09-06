Diptyque Just Launched Two New Candles Designed to Accompany Your Wellness Rituals — Expect Invigorating Notes by AM and Soothing Scents by PM
This Les Rituels de Soin collection debuts 'Le Matin' and 'Le Soir' fragrances
When I first heard whispers of Diptyque launching Les Rituels de Soin, I was intrigued by the no-doubt luxurious body care range. However, it was the news of two thoughtfully designed candles, designed for morning and nightly wellness rituals, that captured my full interest.
The Le Matin and Le Soir Candles from Diptyque have been perfumed with specific notes to make your bedroom smell refreshing by morning and calm the space by night.
I used both candles to support my AM and PM routine this week, and here's what you need to know before you buy either of these new scented candles.
Also in Les Rituels De Soin By Diptyque
Since fragrance can be a finicky thing, I always recommend trying before committing to a supersized candle. In this case, this evening and the Energizing Morning Ritual Discovery Set from Diptyque come with minis to see if it fits into your routine.
This gorgeous blend of sweet almond and bergamot in a cleansing gel will lend a touch of opulence to your hot shower before bed.
Romanticizing your bedtime routine is easy only when you have an organized vanity, and this apothecary jar from Diptyque is a nice way to tie the vibe together.
Alternative Scented Candles to Shop
For morning
Some would say this fragrance by Maison Margiela is the original morning scent, and I would have to agree. It's so cozy and cocooning.
For evening
Pink pepper, cardamom, grapefruit, white chocolate, jasmine, caramel, and sandalwood layer together for a sumptuous scent by dusk.
For night
Jo Malone London's lavender and moonflower candle is another one of my favorite fragrances for a restful bedroom.
Another fragrance format that often finds itself in my wellness rituals is incense. If you can relate, Jo Malone London's new incense should be on your radar.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.