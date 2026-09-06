Diptyque Just Launched Two New Candles Designed to Accompany Your Wellness Rituals — Expect Invigorating Notes by AM and Soothing Scents by PM

When I first heard whispers of Diptyque launching Les Rituels de Soin, I was intrigued by the no-doubt luxurious body care range. However, it was the news of two thoughtfully designed candles, designed for morning and nightly wellness rituals, that captured my full interest.

The Le Matin and Le Soir Candles from Diptyque have been perfumed with specific notes to make your bedroom smell refreshing by morning and calm the space by night.

I used both candles to support my AM and PM routine this week, and here's what you need to know before you buy either of these new scented candles.

Diptyque Le Matin Classic Candle £63 at Selfridges Mint and ginger are the key notes in Le Matin and they blend together for an instantly fresh fragrance. It smells almost sudsy, reminiscent of a cooling face wash first thing in the morning. After a while, it lingers as a green herbaceous fragrance. Diptyque Le Soir Classic Candle $90 at Nordstrom £63 at Space NK UK Le Soir brings notes of chamomile and sage into your interior atmosphere. It's just as green, which makes it the perfect sister scent to Le Matin. The main difference lies in the way it relaxes the vibe, like a warm cup of sleepy-time tea.

Also in Les Rituels De Soin By Diptyque

Alternative Scented Candles to Shop

Another fragrance format that often finds itself in my wellness rituals is incense. If you can relate, Jo Malone London's new incense should be on your radar.

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