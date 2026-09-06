Diptyque Just Launched Two New Candles Designed to Accompany Your Wellness Rituals — Expect Invigorating Notes by AM and Soothing Scents by PM

This Les Rituels de Soin collection debuts 'Le Matin' and 'Le Soir' fragrances

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A bathroom shelf with a nature mural holding a candle, a lid, a pumping bottle of cleansing gel, a bottle of oil, and a loofah from Diptyque
I didn't know I needed a special candle for my morning and night routines until now.
(Image credit: Diptyque)

When I first heard whispers of Diptyque launching Les Rituels de Soin, I was intrigued by the no-doubt luxurious body care range. However, it was the news of two thoughtfully designed candles, designed for morning and nightly wellness rituals, that captured my full interest.

The Le Matin and Le Soir Candles from Diptyque have been perfumed with specific notes to make your bedroom smell refreshing by morning and calm the space by night.

I used both candles to support my AM and PM routine this week, and here's what you need to know before you buy either of these new scented candles.

Also in Les Rituels De Soin By Diptyque

Alternative Scented Candles to Shop

Another fragrance format that often finds itself in my wellness rituals is incense. If you can relate, Jo Malone London's new incense should be on your radar.

To keep up with the best fragrance launches to come, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.