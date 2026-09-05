Forget What You Thought: The New Rule For Glassware Is the Chunkier, the Better — And I've Found the Perfect Style at IKEA
Is chunky now chic? It seems so. Say goodbye to your thin-stemmed coupes; the new glassware trend is all about embracing the chunk
For years now it's been a commonly held belief that the thinner the stem, the chicer the drink. It became a marker of style, and hosts and wine bars were judged accordingly. If your rosé wasn't being served in a glass with a needle-thin stem, you might as well not have bothered putting it on the menu. But now, the tides are turning, and against all odds, chunky is now chic.
In stark contrast to the current Ozempic-fuelled economy, where everything seems to be shrinking, I'm embracing this trend with open arms. I don't know when exactly it happened, but suddenly all the coolest tableware brands are stocking delightfully thick-stemmed glassware. They feel a little more playful than their whisper-thin counterparts and are far less likely to shatter halfway through the night, which is always a win in my book.
It's a trend I started spotting over the summer, popping up in several cool cocktail bars across London and at particularly stylish dinner parties, too. But as soon as I spotted this IKEA Champagne Coupe (and for just £2.50, no less), I knew it was official. Chunky is in, and gosh, I hope it's here to stay.
I can always count on the iconic Danish design brand to provide us with a pocket-friendly take on the latest trends, and this champagne coupe is no different. The short, chunky stem and low, wide coupe make for a surprisingly elegant combination, and at £2.50, it's a no-brainer.
Shop Chunky Glassware
Bordering on bubble-like, these super-chunky wine glasses from H&M are sure to be spotted at every design-forward dinner party in the next few months. Made from mouth-blown glass, these rounded glasses get the trend just right.
A new addition to your colorful glassware display, perhaps? These TOAST glasses are made from recycled glass, which gives them the most beautiful, pale blue finish and a subtle bubble effect.
Anthropologie always knocks it out of the park when it comes to cute glassware. I'm a big fan of their novelty glassware collection, but these coupe glasses may have just taken the top spot. The dual-color finish brings a little extra personality to the thick-stem design, and they would look gorgeous displayed in your home bar.
When H&M launched its minimalist kitchen collection recently, I was ready to buy every item, and these coupe glasses were certainly no exception. With a gorgeous deep brown tint and an elegant wide-stem design, I wouldn't be surprised if these sell out soon.
You can't talk about chunky interiors without talking about Gustaf Westman. The iconic designer practically invented the trend, and the latest Gustaf Westman Selfridges drop has provided us with countless ways to bring the look home. My top pick? The chunky wine glass, of course.
We may still be a fair few months away from hosting season, but in my opinion, it's never too early to start thinking about how you'll set the table. I already know these chunky glasses will be making an appearance; now I just need to find some equally chic serveware to match.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.