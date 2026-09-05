For years now it's been a commonly held belief that the thinner the stem, the chicer the drink. It became a marker of style, and hosts and wine bars were judged accordingly. If your rosé wasn't being served in a glass with a needle-thin stem, you might as well not have bothered putting it on the menu. But now, the tides are turning, and against all odds, chunky is now chic.

In stark contrast to the current Ozempic-fuelled economy, where everything seems to be shrinking, I'm embracing this trend with open arms. I don't know when exactly it happened, but suddenly all the coolest tableware brands are stocking delightfully thick-stemmed glassware. They feel a little more playful than their whisper-thin counterparts and are far less likely to shatter halfway through the night, which is always a win in my book.

It's a trend I started spotting over the summer, popping up in several cool cocktail bars across London and at particularly stylish dinner parties, too. But as soon as I spotted this IKEA Champagne Coupe (and for just £2.50, no less), I knew it was official. Chunky is in, and gosh, I hope it's here to stay.

IKEA Fruktduva Champagne Coupe $5.98 at IKEA £2.50 at ikea.com I can always count on the iconic Danish design brand to provide us with a pocket-friendly take on the latest trends, and this champagne coupe is no different. The short, chunky stem and low, wide coupe make for a surprisingly elegant combination, and at £2.50, it's a no-brainer.



Shop Chunky Glassware

We may still be a fair few months away from hosting season, but in my opinion, it's never too early to start thinking about how you'll set the table. I already know these chunky glasses will be making an appearance; now I just need to find some equally chic serveware to match.

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