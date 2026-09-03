Hundreds of IKEA's Most Iconic Designs Have Just Got Cheaper, but I Only Really Care About These 12

I may be an adult, but the thought of a trip to IKEA still takes me straight back to childhood. Long weekend days snaking around cavernous stores, peering inside pre-imagined bedrooms and begging my parents for new shelves, blankets, bedding, and cushions — whatever the Swedish giant had magicked into something desirable to my child mind. Then refuelling with Swedish meatballs with tangy lingonberry; silky chocolate collected for the road trip home.

You can spend a whole day there because IKEA really is a one-stop shop for every room in the home, with products that are as versatile as they are well priced. But want the exciting news? Some of the very best IKEA products have just become even more affordable. And before you rush off to the website, there’s no need to panic-buy: this isn't a sale, it's permanent price cuts. All in an effort to democratize good design even more.

With some reductions as high as 30%, I’ve scoured the site to find not just the biggest savings, but the coolest pieces worth knowing about now. Here's what to add to your cart.

While IKEA has become synonymous in recent years with versatile, pared-back furniture, its roots are arguably more interesting. Alongside the practical staples are the brand’s more expressive, colorful, and curvaceous designs, many of which are now being pulled from the archive and reimagined for a new generation. Others are being dreamt up from scratch, including the new KONSTRUNDA collection, which takes IKEA further into the world of affordable art and collectible design.

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