Hundreds of IKEA's Most Iconic Designs Have Just Got Cheaper, but I Only Really Care About These 12

And no, it's not a sale — it's part of IKEA's mission to democratize good design

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Published In Features
A close up of IKEA cabinets with a lamp, vase of flowers, floor lamp, two framed artworks of leaves, a floating timber shelf styled with vases and boxes
(Image credit: IKEA)

I may be an adult, but the thought of a trip to IKEA still takes me straight back to childhood. Long weekend days snaking around cavernous stores, peering inside pre-imagined bedrooms and begging my parents for new shelves, blankets, bedding, and cushions — whatever the Swedish giant had magicked into something desirable to my child mind. Then refuelling with Swedish meatballs with tangy lingonberry; silky chocolate collected for the road trip home.

You can spend a whole day there because IKEA really is a one-stop shop for every room in the home, with products that are as versatile as they are well priced. But want the exciting news? Some of the very best IKEA products have just become even more affordable. And before you rush off to the website, there’s no need to panic-buy: this isn't a sale, it's permanent price cuts. All in an effort to democratize good design even more.

With some reductions as high as 30%, I’ve scoured the site to find not just the biggest savings, but the coolest pieces worth knowing about now. Here's what to add to your cart.

While IKEA has become synonymous in recent years with versatile, pared-back furniture, its roots are arguably more interesting. Alongside the practical staples are the brand’s more expressive, colorful, and curvaceous designs, many of which are now being pulled from the archive and reimagined for a new generation. Others are being dreamt up from scratch, including the new KONSTRUNDA collection, which takes IKEA further into the world of affordable art and collectible design.

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Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.