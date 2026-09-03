Hundreds of IKEA's Most Iconic Designs Have Just Got Cheaper, but I Only Really Care About These 12
And no, it's not a sale — it's part of IKEA's mission to democratize good design
I may be an adult, but the thought of a trip to IKEA still takes me straight back to childhood. Long weekend days snaking around cavernous stores, peering inside pre-imagined bedrooms and begging my parents for new shelves, blankets, bedding, and cushions — whatever the Swedish giant had magicked into something desirable to my child mind. Then refuelling with Swedish meatballs with tangy lingonberry; silky chocolate collected for the road trip home.
You can spend a whole day there because IKEA really is a one-stop shop for every room in the home, with products that are as versatile as they are well priced. But want the exciting news? Some of the very best IKEA products have just become even more affordable. And before you rush off to the website, there’s no need to panic-buy: this isn't a sale, it's permanent price cuts. All in an effort to democratize good design even more.
With some reductions as high as 30%, I’ve scoured the site to find not just the biggest savings, but the coolest pieces worth knowing about now. Here's what to add to your cart.
An iconic IKEA silhouette has had a price cut, and the POÄNG armchair and matching footstool are still as recognizable as ever. Its curved bentwood frame gives the chair its signature shape, while the generous 50cm-deep seat, high back, and gentle recline create a cocooning place to sit. There’s also a kaleidoscope of retro-inspired colorways to choose from, and the cushions can be replaced when you fancy a refresh.
From the entryway to the bedroom, this white-framed NISSEDAL mirror would be comfortable almost anywhere in the house. The substantial frame gives the otherwise simple design a little more depth, while its generous 65 x 150cm surface makes it practical as both a full-length dressing mirror and a way to bounce light around a room. Hang it vertically for the obligatory head-to-toe outfit check, or turn it horizontally to make a narrower room feel wider. Previously priced at £49, the £10 price cut makes it a no-brainer.
The KALLAX unit is iconic, but something about the built-in inserts at the base of this one make it feel more well-rounded, anchored. It's almost like a hutch now. Plus, it's unlikely you'll have that much stuff you'll want to have out on display at all times, so it's good to have storage to tuck things away. The oak-effect also makes it look so much more expensive than its new price tag.
Some prices in IKEA’s iconic BILLY bookcase range have been slashed by around £10, but that’s an in-store-only deal (and only until 20 December). If you can’t make it in person, online shoppers should turn their attention to HEMNES, which has had its price permanently reduced — and has more of a point of view, anyway. Made from solid wood with a contrasting frame and shelves, it stands on four elevated feet and offers plenty of room for books and display pieces. Now £165, down from £199, it is also available in sage green and black, with price cuts across the wider HEMNES range, too.
This one requires a trip to the store, but it might be worth making the journey. From IKEA’s retro archival NYTILLVERKAD collection, DYVLINGE is a swivelling easy chair with a gentle recline, inspired by Gillis Lundgren’s 1967 MILA design, originally dubbed an ‘anti-stress chair’. Wrapped in tactile corduroy in orange, green, or black, it is £199 online, but find one in store and the price tag reads a more tempting £129.
With IKEA’s glossy MALM drawers being retired, it’s time for STORKLINTA to step into the staple spot. The range comes in a variety of shapes, sizes, and configurations, with prices reduced by around £10 across the board. This six-drawer version keeps things simple with a clean-lined silhouette and spacious drawers designed to open with minimal fuss. There’s white and inky gray for a more pared-back look, but I’d be tempted by the oak-effect finish, which brings a little more warmth to the otherwise unfussy design.
This spare-room hero has also had a £50 price reduction. A sofa by day and single bed by night, this clever day bed can expand into a double bed when guests come to stay, with a cocooning wraparound frame that makes the transformation feel rather more plush than your average sofa bed. Three drawers underneath provide useful storage for pillows, bed linen and blankets, ready for the moonlight transformation.
IKEA’s staple KIVIK sofa range is also part of the price cuts, including everything from compact two-seaters and corner sofas to an impressively expansive U-shaped configuration. Customizable with IKEA’s design-your-own tool, it combines pocket springs with generously proportioned seats and a low-slung profile, making a convincing case for its reputation as one of the brand’s comfiest sofa ranges. And when you eventually tire of the color, you can simply switch out the washable cover rather than the whole sofa. (Or head to Bemz.)
Speaking of KIVIK, this smaller seating option might be one of IKEA’s most ingenious pieces. An armless, low-slung chair by day, it reclines into a single bed at night, with a pull-out extender at the base and a seat cushion that transforms into a mattress. Available in a range of colors, the price of this soothing creamy beige option has been slashed from £479.
IKEA KALLAX DIYs are one of the most common, but with this cool, glossy red finish, you don't need to do a thing to it. Once £70, it's now down to just £59. The alternating shelves add a bit of interest, while the brown-red color is bright enough to make a statement, yet not polarizing enough for you to get bored with it. If you're looking for storage, this is a great shout.
This Berber-inspired cream rug would instantly warm up a bare living room, with asymmetrical lines scored across the surface creating a graphic pattern without overwhelming the rest of the scheme. Now £129, down from £149, it’s also a useful tool for open-plan rooms, helping to visually carve out a living area sans walls. Admittedly, it’s not made with wool, but the synthetic fibers are shed-free and do make for more durability and stain resistance.
With its spacious drawers and cupboards, this BESTÅ combination is something of a chameleon. Style it one way, and it can blend quietly into the background; style it another and those mauve, marble-effect fronts become a feature in their own right. The price has dropped from £310 to £265, with the patterned fronts paired with a clean-lined white body. Push-to-open doors keep the exterior looking streamlined, while inside there’s ample room for everything from corridor clutter to dining-room linens, tablecloths, and charger plates.
While IKEA has become synonymous in recent years with versatile, pared-back furniture, its roots are arguably more interesting. Alongside the practical staples are the brand’s more expressive, colorful, and curvaceous designs, many of which are now being pulled from the archive and reimagined for a new generation. Others are being dreamt up from scratch, including the new KONSTRUNDA collection, which takes IKEA further into the world of affordable art and collectible design.
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Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.