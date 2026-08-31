Never Heard of 'Matelasse' Bedding? Meet the Designer Shortcut to a Beautifully Textured, Expensive-Looking Bed

All I've ever wanted is a bed that looks like a cloud sitting in my room. Is that too much to ask? Thick, plump layers of cotton and linen, piled up high, begging to be curled up within. The vision is so clear, I can almost feel it. And yet, the reality always feels... underwhelming. Even with piles of pillows and layers of bedding, I've never quite been able to achieve that bouncy, lush look I've been striving for. That was, of course, until I discovered the wonder of matelasse bedding.

As it turns out, the type of bedding you use is where the real secret lies, and for that ultra-plush, marshmallow-soft look, it's matelasse or nothing. But what actually is matelasse, you may ask. Well, in short, it's a particular kind of quilted or padded fabric. Originating in Marseilles in the early 18th century, this style of hand-quilted material became highly fashionable and was used to make elegant dresses for the French upper class. Before long, they developed a way to create the same finish on a loom, making the fabric more accessible and affordable.

Interlocking yarns and thick cotton thread lend the material its signature puffy appearance, while maintaining a light, breathable structure that makes it supremely comfortable on the skin. With only one layer of fabric, it's far thinner than a traditional quilt, but has the same decorative effect and cocooning final layer for your bed, adding an elegant, subtle textural element that makes it look more intricate and inviting. One of those real 'if you know, you know' fabrics: once you treat yourself to a matelasse cover, it's hard to go back to life without one. Luckily, I've found a great selection from the most stylish bedding brands, so you'll never have to go without again.

Much like many of the best bedding ideas, this was a hotel bedroom idea we've stolen and adapted for our own homes. Pair your matelasse bedding with a selection of boutique hotel bedroom pieces to nail the look.

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