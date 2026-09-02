As autumn starts to creep in (I can’t quite believe I’m saying September already, can you?), I always find myself wanting to make a few small shifts at home. Nothing dramatic, but enough to make things feel a little more cocooning as the daylight starts disappearing earlier. Lighting is one of the easiest places to begin.

It also feels very much in step with what we’re seeing in the lighting trends for now and next year, where there’s a real appeal for pieces with a more human touch. As our homes become more about comfort and authenticity, craftsmanship matters, and so does the integrity of the material itself. The irregularities in stone, ceramic, wood, or woven fibers are part of what makes them beautiful. That’s why I’m so drawn to organic modern lighting. You still get those cleaner contemporary forms, but with texture and warmth that make a space feel easier to live in and a little more connected to the world outside.

And you certainly don’t need to rethink the whole room. When it comes to buying lighting for a space, I always come back to layers. Change one pendant, bring in a floor lamp, or put a tactile table lamp somewhere that feels a little flat. Even in a colorful or eclectic interior, those natural materials can provide exactly the contrast that makes everything else feel more grounded.

Sometimes one beautifully made lamp, with a material you actually want to reach out and touch, is enough to shift the mood as the season changes. And if you know your space needs that something but you’re not quite sure what it is, Find, our free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, is there for exactly that. Send me your brief and a little about the room, and I’ll curate a few pieces that could bring it to life.



And if, like me, the change of season always has you looking at your home with fresh eyes, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter. There’ll be a lot more ideas for what to do with them.

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