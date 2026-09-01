H&M Has Just Launched Its 'Minimalist Kitchen' Collection, With Touches of Mid-Century Glamour — It Might Be Their Chicest Yet
With sophisticated wood and stainless steel pieces, H&M's latest kitchen collection will take your hosting game to the next level
There was a time, not long ago, when high street homewares were looked down upon with snobbish disapproval. And there was some legitimacy to this attitude, too; the designs tended to be less stylish. But increasingly, you can find yourself a truly elevated piece if you know the right brands to look out for, and H&M Home is one of them. For the past eight years, the Danish retail giant has been making great design accessible for all, with a new viral product to lust over every season. And its latest 'minimalist kitchen' collection may just be the best one yet.
As a lover of all things wood and chrome, with a lifelong passion for cooking and hosting, this minimalist kitchen and dining collection almost felt as though it was designed specifically for me. And I know many others will feel the same. A one-stop shop for the dinner party of your dreams, the collection has everything you need to take your hosting game to the next level, all while seeming as though you aren't trying too hard. It's got that effortlessly cool look, and each piece looks like something you could've paid hundreds for at a Danish antiques store. And considering every piece in the collection costs under £50, that's a pretty impressive feat.
As we head into the cooler season and leave the summer behind, I'm already dreaming of all the cozy, candle-lit dinner parties I'm going to host, and this collection has given me all the inspiration I need. Plus, all the pieces look so good together; it would be rude not to buy the whole lot. Right?
I love the look of a dark wood kitchen, and this serving plate is an easy way to bring a touch of the style to your space, without having to commit to a full refurb. The square plate with a smooth, circular indentation has a striking, geometric design that would look as beautiful left empty as it would flowing with fresh produce.
There is a belief that the thinner the stem, the chicer the glass. And while I usually abide by that rule, this is a definite exception. The gorgeous, tinted brown, mouth-blown coupe glasses are an impossibly gorgeous bar accessory, with the delicate look of Murano glass and the affordable price of H&M; what's not to love?
There's nothing I love more than a stainless steel kitchen; it's a trend I hope will never die. But failing to find my own steel-covered kitchen, I'm making do with accessories, and these stainless steel coupe glasses are at the top of my list. I'm picturing them filled with dirty martinis and overflowing ice-cream sundaes, depending on the party.
If there's one interior designer hosting tip I'll always take with me, it's that the smallest details can make the biggest difference, and these drink stirrers are a perfect example of that. Stunningly simple, but the addition of some steel drink stirrers can be the very thing that levels up your party, giving it that cool, Mad Men-style elegance.
It wasn't long ago that we declared H&M had made amber glass cool again, with its stylish amber glass vases. And now, it's taking it a step further, swapping out amber for a deeper, brown-tinted glass finish. It's made from the same mouth-blown glass as the coupe glasses, so it only makes sense to buy them both.
If you told me this serving plate cost you several hundred pounds, I wouldn't bat an eyelid. The rich, dark wood makes for an elegant, striking finish, elevated off your kitchen worktop by the footed plinth beneath. This is the kind of piece I'd happily have out on display at all times.
Another one of those little details that makes all the difference. There was a time when napkin rings were an essential for anyone who knew how to set a table, but now, they're practically a relic of the past. These square, brushed steel ones, however, feel super modern, and you can expect to see them featured at my next dinner party.
There's something undeniably chic about going through the effort of transferring a bottle of wine into a decanter, especially a footed, mouth-blown glass decanter, like this. With soft, rounded edges, and an accompanying glass stopper, this would be a worthy addition to your home bar setup.
You don't have to decant your bottles to make them look better on your tablescape, though. This marble bottle coaster is a brilliant alternative, adding a cool, stacked marble touch to your table, while helping keep your wine nice and chilled, this is a real win-win design.
If you're as obsessed with this collection as I am, chances are you'll be a fan of these design ideas that mix chrome and wood. A contrast of richly textured, wooden warmth and slick, silver cool- it's a combination I'll never grow tired of.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.