The conversation around cooler metals started well before this year, but what has changed is how these pieces are being styled. Chrome, brushed nickel, pewter, and stainless steel once held a distinctly sleek, almost industrial reputation. Now, the ways we use cooler metals feel way more layered. The reflective surfaces add a cleaner edge while still feeling inviting.

As a Design Lab by Livingetc interior stylist, I reach for cool metals whenever a room needs that extra kick of contrast. Picture this: a polished-chrome side table juxtaposed with a chocolatey sofa, or a nickel pendant hovering above honeyed timber. Even a stainless-steel frame against a deep burgundy wall? Chef’s kiss. These little touches don’t just catch the light; they sharpen up all those beautifully tactile textures and keep those lush color palettes from feeling too heavy or weighed down.



Below I’ve curated a selection of cool metal pieces that foster that nuanced balance. A mix of subtle metallic accents, each element is chosen to effortlessly transform a space, inviting light, movement, and a touch of intrigue into every corner.

If you want that contemporary edge, don't be afraid to introduce a silver-toned metallic finish. It has become one of the defining details in the biggest interior trends this year, moving beyond furniture and homeware into kitchens, islands and even wall treatments.

The real takeaway is not to restrict yourself. Have fun with your home, mix finishes in a way that feels personal and let the room evolve around how you actually want to live. And if you need a little guidance, our free personalized Find service through Design Lab by Livingetc can help. Share your brief, and I’ll source a tailored selection of pieces for your space, style and budget.



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