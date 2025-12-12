24 Bar Accessories That Every Good, Design-Oriented Host Should Own, Picked by an Interior Stylist
When the bottles are in place but the scene feels flat — these bar accessories bring it to life
Lately, I've been noticing a shift in how we entertain — a move away from large gatherings and toward quieter evenings at home, the kind hat feel grounding after a fast-paced week. There's something really comforting about the simplicity: a friend dropping in, family settling into the living room, the room taking on a warmth that feels lived-in and effortless.
And as that shift happens, the home bar has quietly evolved too and what really transforms it is the styling — the intention behind the objects. A home bar now behaves like a vignette: sculptural glassware (like this from Amazon), a reflective tray, a beautifully weighted jug (I love this Oliver Bonas one)... pieces that feel collected rather than decorative. Even if you don't drink, it becomes a corner of quiet character, where the accessories themselves set the tone.
As a Design Lab Stylist, that's the intention I wanted to bring to this edit — a collection chosen for its craftsmanship and presence. Some are essentials, others are quiet scene-stealers, all adding a considered layer to your space as we move into the winter months.
Scroll through and discover details that give your home bar its own moment.
If you're still unsure whether to go subtle or make a statement with your bar accessories, Design Lab is here to help! Just send us a quick photo of your bar or counter, and I'll happily suggest a few curated accessory combinations to elevate your space.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.