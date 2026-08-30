"It's Cocktail-Ready" — Peek Inside a William F. Cody-Designed Palm Springs Pied-à-Terre Where Sunset Pinks and a Wet Bar Serve Up the Good Times

When the California-based founder of Michelle Boudreau Design (MBD) saw this desert modernist residence designed by influential architect William F. Cody, she knew honoring the movement he championed meant reflecting the distinct scenery you find in the home's surroundings.

Fortunately, the owner who had sought out her services felt the same way. "She really wanted to feature the Palm Springs sunset tones and bring the outdoor landscape inside," the designer explains.

The front patio has vistas of the mountain range and has a low wall with a manicured hedge for privacy. The contemporary seating in natural hues invite intimate conversations. (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Michelle Boudreau Design)

Warm pinks were introduced throughout the three-bedroom, four-bathroom property, now embracing everything from the custom banquette seating that softens the clean structural angles in the dining area and the wood handles reviving the stark white cabinetry to the sculptural pieces that welcome you at the entrance.

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"The owner wanted to create a smooth transition from the exterior of the residence into her home," Boudreau says. "When I saw it, every single room was painted gray or a similar tone, and there were some neutrals."

She has completely reversed this by introducing textiles and surfaces that reflect the desert heat and spirited vibe of Palm Springs.

From tilework and textural paint all the way down to the finest details, pink is king in this Palm Springs residence. Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Michelle Boudreau Design This curved banquette seat is a custom MBD design that plays with tone-on-tone as well as geometric patterns. Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Michelle Boudreau Design

Instead of removing the existing flooring and kitchen, Boudreau and her team have worked with these fittings and elevated the finish throughout. And from the outset, at the front door, you get the feeling that this home is a place to celebrate and enjoy.

The walls have been covered in custom millwork: reeded wood and rounded edges that add softness. "It's a nod to the mid-century modern aura and helps bring those natural colors of mountains in," Boudreau confirms.

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Custom onyx wall sconces, designed by the team, introduce low illumination. The woven sisal floor covering introduces texture that is applied throughout and in a variety of ways as soon as you enter.

The entrance area "is a nod to the mid-century aura and helps bring those natural colors of mountains in," explains the designer. (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Michelle Boudreau Design)

Boudreau also presents the 'cocktail culture' of Palm Springs with a wet bar that comes complete with a sink right by the entrance. The result? The house is immediately 'cocktail ready'.

"It gets so warm here that you're ready for a beverage as soon as you walk in. So, we made this lovely bar area that we clad using terracotta tiles," she explains.

In this niche area, Boudreau decided to install a polished chrome tap instead of brass to give it a little edge, and she mixed it in with some brass.



Near this generous welcome, a decorative divider and contemporary Mexican art have been put in place to define the boundary between the small entrance and the living area.

"The owner loves art and found objects and wanted to have these sculptures right at the entry," Boudreau explains. The effect is that of an avid collector's considered residence.

"It actually does get cold in the desert," Boudreau confirms, which is why many homes in Palm Springs have a fireplace. Here the heat source has been clad using the same handcrafted tiles you find at the bar on entry to the home. (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Michelle Boudreau Design)

People often question the need for a fireplace in California, especially in the desert. But "it actually does get cold in the desert," Boudreau confirms.

It is no coincidence, then, that one of the main focal points in the living area is the fireplace itself. Framed using the Design Collaborative tiles that make an appearance elsewhere in the entry of the property, the fittings have been installed all the way to the ceiling, adding height to the space.



On the floor, an oversized textured Nordic Knots Boho Sands rug sits atop the original tiles, providing warmth and texture underfoot.

The living room plays with shapes and color. Curved seating and geometric patterns in the upholstery and a painted ceiling combine to establish a unique space. The Blue Print chandelier mirrors the terracotta hue found on the sofa. (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Michelle Boudreau Design)

The large sofa has been made especially for this room, covered in a custom tone-on-tone cut velvet fabric that uses playful hues and geometric shapes to create a unique finish. It contrasts effectively with natural wood art by Tilde Grynnerup hanging on the wall above.

Back near the entrance and opposite this living area is the kitchen, transformed rather than replaced.

"We kept the existing cabinets and have been able to elevate them using thoughtful additions," Boudreau explains. "We clad the kitchen with tiles and installed reeded wood detail under the bar."

Sculptural wood bar stools topped with tan faux fur are a whimsical addition for a home as fit for comfort as it is for spectacle.

The low ceiling has been painted to make it feel like you're walking into a warm embrace. The Bertu Home stools add a whimsical touch. (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Michelle Boudreau Design)

Custom wood handles contrast the white cupboards, and the walls are covered in four-by-four Cody-esque Design Collaborative tiles throughout. Wood pendant lights with terracotta and pink details add further whimsy.

"The space was not pretty before," Boudreau laughs. "The gray tiles really did not suit the space, but we love a challenge." But the building's plainness wasn't the only obstacle to success.

As the ceiling in this space is not that high, Boudreau and the owner decided to embrace this structural element and paint it in a color that would make it feel like you're walking into a warm embrace. Judge for yourself, but we think they nailed it.

All the pieces in this modest dining nook have been designed by MBD, from the custom pendant light to the seating and table. (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Michelle Boudreau Design)

There's a modest dining nook opposite the kitchen that opens up to a beautiful view of the surrounding mountains. And it's not just scenic.

"You can sit here, have your breakfast while enjoying tea and the vistas," the designer suggests. The floor here is still gray, but with the woodwork that has been installed, it appears brown, like a complementary shade.

In one of the bedrooms, which enjoys views out onto the surrounding landscape, creating a soothing vibe was essential. To feed into the Palm Springs aesthetic, Boudreau has wrapped the walls in grasscloth textured wallpaper with a palm motif.

A fabulous Shumacher Axel fringe copper wallpaper stands out in this vanity area that is separated from the main bedroom by a reeded wooden divider. (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Michelle Boudreau Design)

The headboard has been covered, too, but in a Gustavian dance fabric, and reeded wood nightstands have been topped with natural stone. A fun daybed offers another space to relax.

"We recovered a teddy chair and added a vintage palm lamp as a little cheeky moment," the designer recounts.

An open vanity area is separated from the closed shower area. Here, a Schumacher Axel fringe copper wallpaper is the backdrop for the mirrors and floating vanity unit. This wall covering is repeated in the new den area that was initially a bedroom.

The bedroom uses browns and neutral hues to establish a space for repose, while still making space for fun. "We recovered a teddy chair and added a vintage palm lamp as a little cheeky moment." (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Michelle Boudreau Design)

The transformation from a lifeless house into a cocktail-ready home has taken a year to realize. Now every room has its own personality with a running theme of femininity mixed with boldness and the Palm Springs warmth.

"I wanted to bring elements and materials the original architect would have used during that time period, while making it a special home for the owner," Boudreau says. "The millwork and use of natural materials are very Cody, and the colors, patterns, and playfulness speak to the artistic nature of the owner."

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