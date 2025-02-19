Modernism Week Has Me House Hunting, but While a New Home Isn't on the Cards for Me, Shopping the Look Is Easy

The Palm Springs aesthetic incorporates elements from mid-century design and desert modernist décor.
Picturing Palm Springs décor likely brings to mind earthy tones and furniture silhouettes with a slightly retro lean. And that's not surprising considering it's an aesthetic that combines the best of mid-century design — it's organic shapes, clean lines, and warm wood tones — with the relaxed simplicity and inherent coolness of desert modernism.

Colloquially known as Hollywood's playground, Palm Springs is certainly a popular vacation spot, but its rich architectural history has made it somewhat of a design mecca, too. While you can take tours of some of the best examples of mid-century modern homes year-round, come October and February, Palm Springs hosts Modernism Week — a festival celebrating the iconic architectural style, attracting designers, artists, and enthusiasts alike.

And while for most of us, owning one of these homes will have to remain on our wish list, owning their signature style is way more achievable. Below, I've found nine pieces of Palm Springs décor that capture the functional beauty and 'funky' style of this seriously cool aesthetic.

coffee table with organic shaped legs and a glass top
Styx Abstract Coffee Table

Price: $345, Was: $440

This table is an interpretation of one of the most well-known mid-century designs: the Noguchi coffee table. With its distinctive wooden base and organically shaped glass surface, its both artistic and functional — perfectly fitting of the Palm Springs aesthetic.

tall white ceramic floor vase with a fluted detail
Alura Cream Tall Vase

Price: $79.95

Palm Springs modernist homes are known for their seamless blend of the natural environment into interior design. This vase is just that — with its light color and textured finish, it evokes the essence of the desert landscape. Plus, it serves as a stylish vessel for the introduction of some nature into your home.

burnt orange pillow with four seams

Tuck Brown Linen Throw Pillow

Price: $57, Was: $69.95

This vibrant burnt orange pillow combines both desert color and modern style. Crafted from European flax linen, it feels both soft and breathable, while its rich earthy hue adds warmth. While its simple in shape, I'm drawn to its design featuring four seams that dart towards the center of the pillow — a detail that makes this pillow that much more interesting.

two geometric drink tables in a light wood finish
Meyer Wooden Drink Tables

Price: $248 for a set of 2

Geometric details are a common feature in mid-century design, and when paired with a light wood finish, these stylish drink tables capture the essence of Palm Springs décor. They're modern and playful, and as a set of two, they offer various styling options. These tables could sit next to each other in your living space or be positioned across a room for a balanced look.

clock made up of twelve metal spokes with a colorful wooden ball at the end to mark an hour
Nelson Ball Clock

Price: $490

Another quintessential mid-century design, the ball clock infuses clean lines, geometric shapes, and playful colors. I'm sure you could spot tons of this iconic style while out for some house tours during Modernism Week in Palm Springs. The clock provides such a cheerful pop of color to any room, and serves as an fun statement wall decoration.

wooden mid century chair with u-shaped seat and black upholstered seat and back
Andalyn Upholstered Accent Chair

Price: $224.99, Was: $244.99

Mid-century modern style is all about organic shapes, and this chair embodies that. With its oversized curved seat and angular legs, this chair is not only stylish but ergonomic as well. The solid wood frame and faux leather seat cushion pair perfectly together, and will bring both comfort and relaxation to your space.

table lamp with a ribbed base and pleated shade
Ribbed Ceramic Table Lamp With Ivory Pleated Shade

Price: $39.98

I'm loving the distinctive texture of this lamp. From the fluting of the ceramic base to the pleated details of the shade, this lamp feels like it would fit right into the laid-back sophistication of Palm Springs décor. Plus, with its natural white color, it feels like a refreshing desert-inspired style that'll complement your home existing décor so nicely.

rug with geometric pattern in burnt orange and light tan
Jason Wu Maize Orange Rug

Price: $649, Was: $699

Size: 5' x 7'6"

The burnt orange rectangular accents throughout this rug remind me of a brick wall that you might find inside a mid-century buildings— and I'm totally obsessed with it. Developed by fashion designer Jason Wu, it looks bold and stylish, and adds a sense of visual appeal to any room.

wooden end table with striped wood drawer
Cosiest Modern End Table

Price: $52.50, Was: $60

Even the simplest designs can infuse your home with a touch of mid-century, desert modern charm. This end table, for instance, is fitting of the style with its angular legs and grooved wooden drawer. This design will add both character and sophistication to a room in a fun and retro manner.

Love this aesthetic? Do you know all about mid-century modern homes? Or the revival in Palm Springs-style motels around the world? Here's some further reading for you.

Devin Toolen
Devin Toolen
Style Editor

Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.

After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.

After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun

