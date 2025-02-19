Modernism Week Has Me House Hunting, but While a New Home Isn't on the Cards for Me, Shopping the Look Is Easy

Picturing Palm Springs décor likely brings to mind earthy tones and furniture silhouettes with a slightly retro lean. And that's not surprising considering it's an aesthetic that combines the best of mid-century design — it's organic shapes, clean lines, and warm wood tones — with the relaxed simplicity and inherent coolness of desert modernism.

Colloquially known as Hollywood's playground, Palm Springs is certainly a popular vacation spot, but its rich architectural history has made it somewhat of a design mecca, too. While you can take tours of some of the best examples of mid-century modern homes year-round, come October and February, Palm Springs hosts Modernism Week — a festival celebrating the iconic architectural style, attracting designers, artists, and enthusiasts alike.

And while for most of us, owning one of these homes will have to remain on our wish list, owning their signature style is way more achievable. Below, I've found nine pieces of Palm Springs décor that capture the functional beauty and 'funky' style of this seriously cool aesthetic.

Styx Abstract Coffee Table View at AllModern Price: $345, Was: $440 This table is an interpretation of one of the most well-known mid-century designs: the Noguchi coffee table. With its distinctive wooden base and organically shaped glass surface, its both artistic and functional — perfectly fitting of the Palm Springs aesthetic. Alura Cream Tall Vase View at Crate & Barrel Price: $79.95 Palm Springs modernist homes are known for their seamless blend of the natural environment into interior design. This vase is just that — with its light color and textured finish, it evokes the essence of the desert landscape. Plus, it serves as a stylish vessel for the introduction of some nature into your home. Tuck Brown Linen Throw Pillow View at CB2 Price: $57, Was: $69.95 This vibrant burnt orange pillow combines both desert color and modern style. Crafted from European flax linen, it feels both soft and breathable, while its rich earthy hue adds warmth. While its simple in shape, I'm drawn to its design featuring four seams that dart towards the center of the pillow — a detail that makes this pillow that much more interesting. Meyer Wooden Drink Tables View at West Elm Price: $248 for a set of 2 Geometric details are a common feature in mid-century design, and when paired with a light wood finish, these stylish drink tables capture the essence of Palm Springs décor. They're modern and playful, and as a set of two, they offer various styling options. These tables could sit next to each other in your living space or be positioned across a room for a balanced look. Nelson Ball Clock View at Design Within Reach Price: $490 Another quintessential mid-century design, the ball clock infuses clean lines, geometric shapes, and playful colors. I'm sure you could spot tons of this iconic style while out for some house tours during Modernism Week in Palm Springs. The clock provides such a cheerful pop of color to any room, and serves as an fun statement wall decoration. Andalyn Upholstered Accent Chair View at Wayfair Price: $224.99, Was: $244.99 Mid-century modern style is all about organic shapes, and this chair embodies that. With its oversized curved seat and angular legs, this chair is not only stylish but ergonomic as well. The solid wood frame and faux leather seat cushion pair perfectly together, and will bring both comfort and relaxation to your space. Ribbed Ceramic Table Lamp With Ivory Pleated Shade View at Walmart Price: $39.98 I'm loving the distinctive texture of this lamp. From the fluting of the ceramic base to the pleated details of the shade, this lamp feels like it would fit right into the laid-back sophistication of Palm Springs décor. Plus, with its natural white color, it feels like a refreshing desert-inspired style that'll complement your home existing décor so nicely. Jason Wu Maize Orange Rug View at AllModern Price: $649, Was: $699 Size: 5' x 7'6" The burnt orange rectangular accents throughout this rug remind me of a brick wall that you might find inside a mid-century buildings— and I'm totally obsessed with it. Developed by fashion designer Jason Wu, it looks bold and stylish, and adds a sense of visual appeal to any room. Cosiest Modern End Table View at Walmart Price: $52.50, Was: $60 Even the simplest designs can infuse your home with a touch of mid-century, desert modern charm. This end table, for instance, is fitting of the style with its angular legs and grooved wooden drawer. This design will add both character and sophistication to a room in a fun and retro manner.

