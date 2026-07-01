I'll Have My Decor With a Twist, Please! Literally — Why This Playful Design Detail Is Everywhere Right Now
It's visually interesting, elevated, and whimsical — need I say anything else?
Recently, while perusing my favorite homewares brands and scrolling through my inbox filled with new releases, I kept seeing a certain detail. A swirled table lamp, a turned side table, twisted candlesticks, and spiraled vases — is it just me, or are soft serve ice cream-inspired silhouettes having a moment right now?
We're certainly in the era of playfulness when it comes to interior design trends. Rather than sticking to strictly linear shapes, the pieces that bring your interior to life are the slightly unexpected ones. 'Twist' decor feeds right into that whimsicality. We've seen scalloped and fluted details, but twist decor feels somewhere in the middle: it has texture, but it's soft. A subtle swirl makes a piece more visually interesting, but it doesn't shout for attention while doing it.
And there is something about an uplifting swirl on your lamp base or side table that feels fun. Why have a normal table lamp when you could have one that looks like a strawberry soft serve ice cream cone? It's classic decor pieces, with a twist, if you will. Here's why I'm calling twist decor the biggest summer decorating trend, plus fabulous ways to shop the look.
So, why twists and swirls, and why now? Well, there is something to be said for choosing decor or furniture items that add character rather than what's expected. It's the era of silly-maxxing after all.
"People are looking for ways to make their homes feel more playful and expressive without relying on bold colors or busy patterns," Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, Iokasti Sotirakopoulou, tells me. Twist decor is as straightforward as that — rather than simply being a pattern or shape, a twist adds a more tactile element.
"Twisted and sculptural shapes bring a sense of movement to a room, which is especially refreshing when so much of our furniture is made up of straight lines and clean edges," Iokasti adds. A slight swirl helps soften a space and instantly makes everyday pieces feel more design-led and intentional.
"I also love that they blur the line between functional objects and decorative ones," she continues, whether it's a side table, a lamp, or even a laundry basket. There's a handcrafted feel, even when the piece is contemporary, which is very in right now.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Plus, we are seeing a few of these relaxed motifs across interior decorating habits. Stripes are having a major comeback in pattern trends, and even the new wave of decorating with marbled prints feels closely related to the twist decor trend. This spiraled motif is a natural progression of these familiar shapes and prints, and there are several ways to tie them into your space.
When it comes to styling, "Let these pieces be the focal point by pairing them with simpler furniture, natural materials, and a fairly muted palette," suggests Iokasti. "That way, the sculptural form really stands out without the room feeling overly busy." Below are some examples of exactly how to do it.
Even the most playful of motifs can feel more subdued with the right materials. I love this twisted rattan laundry basket for exactly that reason — subtle, but stylish. And it comes in a smaller laundry basket size.
I think this glossy, twisting side table might be the perfect 'wrong shoe theory' kind of piece. It would fit into a minimalist scheme, yet it stands out just enough to feel curated and intentional. And it's the perfect size for a refreshing beverage, if you ask me.
A twist lamp in a stunning sour green shade? Yes, please! This piece from Pooky is the perfect way to add a little color, texture, and personality to your space in one go. And you can pick the shade color that goes best with your home on Pooky's site.
Good design lies in the details. Twist decor is like a contemporary take on classic stripes and fluting — except a little more whimsical and a lot more fun. And there is so much whimsical decor to shop this season that hits the perfect balance of elevated and artful. Or, you can ask our Design Lab by Livingetc to help you find it.
And for even more inspiration, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.