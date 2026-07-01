Recently, while perusing my favorite homewares brands and scrolling through my inbox filled with new releases, I kept seeing a certain detail. A swirled table lamp, a turned side table, twisted candlesticks, and spiraled vases — is it just me, or are soft serve ice cream-inspired silhouettes having a moment right now?

We're certainly in the era of playfulness when it comes to interior design trends. Rather than sticking to strictly linear shapes, the pieces that bring your interior to life are the slightly unexpected ones. 'Twist' decor feeds right into that whimsicality. We've seen scalloped and fluted details, but twist decor feels somewhere in the middle: it has texture, but it's soft. A subtle swirl makes a piece more visually interesting, but it doesn't shout for attention while doing it.

And there is something about an uplifting swirl on your lamp base or side table that feels fun. Why have a normal table lamp when you could have one that looks like a strawberry soft serve ice cream cone? It's classic decor pieces, with a twist, if you will. Here's why I'm calling twist decor the biggest summer decorating trend, plus fabulous ways to shop the look.

The organic shape makes this statement lamp feel more natural amongst the other table setting pieces. (Image credit: Crème Atelier at Nordic Nest)

So, why twists and swirls, and why now? Well, there is something to be said for choosing decor or furniture items that add character rather than what's expected. It's the era of silly-maxxing after all.

"People are looking for ways to make their homes feel more playful and expressive without relying on bold colors or busy patterns," Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, Iokasti Sotirakopoulou, tells me. Twist decor is as straightforward as that — rather than simply being a pattern or shape, a twist adds a more tactile element.

"Twisted and sculptural shapes bring a sense of movement to a room, which is especially refreshing when so much of our furniture is made up of straight lines and clean edges," Iokasti adds. A slight swirl helps soften a space and instantly makes everyday pieces feel more design-led and intentional.

"I also love that they blur the line between functional objects and decorative ones," she continues, whether it's a side table, a lamp, or even a laundry basket. There's a handcrafted feel, even when the piece is contemporary, which is very in right now.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, we are seeing a few of these relaxed motifs across interior decorating habits. Stripes are having a major comeback in pattern trends, and even the new wave of decorating with marbled prints feels closely related to the twist decor trend. This spiraled motif is a natural progression of these familiar shapes and prints, and there are several ways to tie them into your space.

When it comes to styling, "Let these pieces be the focal point by pairing them with simpler furniture, natural materials, and a fairly muted palette," suggests Iokasti. "That way, the sculptural form really stands out without the room feeling overly busy." Below are some examples of exactly how to do it.

Good design lies in the details. Twist decor is like a contemporary take on classic stripes and fluting — except a little more whimsical and a lot more fun. And there is so much whimsical decor to shop this season that hits the perfect balance of elevated and artful. Or, you can ask our Design Lab by Livingetc to help you find it.

And for even more inspiration, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.