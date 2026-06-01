There's been a shift lately. Rather than aiming for picture-perfect, we're collectively seeking interior schemes that feel more relaxed, layered, even a little bit messy. And it makes perfect sense. In a world where AI is seeking to simplify and formulate, we're suddenly feeling drawn to complexity. 'Rules' are being broken, colors energetically clashed, and patterns made to feel randomized, artful, and, importantly, crafted by hand. Perhaps without even realizing it, we're starting to make our homes feel more human.

Marbleized prints do all of this, so it's no surprise it's a pattern trend right now. Made by floating paints in liquid and laying paper over to 'catch' the pattern, it's something I remember doing in school as a young child, but the technique can be traced back to the 10th century in Japan and is also known as Suminagashi or 'ink floating'. Each resulting pattern is mesmerizing, alchemical, and utterly inimitable.

"Marbleized patterns go back even further than the Renaissance and have an eternal quality to them that eschews any trends," interior designer Lucy Harris, founder of Lucy Harris Studio, tells me. "They reference nature and have an imperfect beauty to them that can finish a space."

Why Are Marbleized Patterns Trending Again?

Marbleized patterns feel natural without referencing nature too obviously. (Image credit: Annie Schlechter. Design: Avery Cox)

Characterful, storied, nostalgic, crafted, personal — this is how people want their homes to feel right now, and marbleized patterns carry it all. They're colorful and striking, sure, but there is something so soothing and calming about the swirls; the pattern doesn't feel forced, but natural and fluid.

"I definitely think it's tied to celebrating the art that comes straight from nature," says interior designer Whitney Romanoff of Meet West Studio, who notes similar patterns are appearing in kitchen stone trends, too. "There's a move towards marbles and quartzites with wild and colorful veining, not the quiet Carrara that has become safe and expected," she says.

And when you really think about it, the fluidity of marbleized patterns is not far off the graphic grain of Ettore Sottsass's decorative wood veneers for ALPI, which have also re-emerged lately, or the 400-year-old moire fabric technique that's trending again in 2026. These patterns channel those created by nature, but at the same time, don't feel like they're trying too hard to emulate nature. It's the perfect mix.

Whitney Romanoff Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Whitney Romanoff is the principal designer at Meet West Studio. With more than a decade in the industry, she started as an experience designer, and as a result, is now known for curating vibrant, evoking spaces filled with authenticity. Story-telling and a connection to place are a big part of her process, so it comes as no surprise that she lists Beata Heuman's Marbleized Velvet as one of her favorite fabrics.

How to Style Marbled Patterns in your Interior

Louise McGarry, creative director at Studio Braw, chose a Marbleized Velvet fabric by Beata Heuman because it brought "a sense of drama and movement into the space," she says. (Image credit: Bennie Curnow. Design: Studio Braw)

So, how do you style a marbleized pattern? The impact in an interior is immediate. Its swirls feel dramatic, add depth, and an important sense of movement within a space. But, as such a striking design, it's important how you layer your scheme.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I suggest letting the pattern be front and center," says designer Lucy Harris, who recommends layering either textural fabrics or patterns of a very different scale. Whitney agrees. "You can still pair it with other items of interest, but those should be quieter," she explains. "Items with interesting textures, shapes, or simple stripes or block-print patterns would work."

In the bedroom pictured at the top of this article, Whitney chose Beata Heuman's Marbleized Velvet fabric because she knew it would 'pop' against the color-drenched wall. To balance it, "We added a warm, textural light fixture, graphical art, and a pop of blue as accents," she adds.

In the bedroom pictured just above, Louise McGarry, creative director of Studio Braw, specified the same fabric. "The wood-clad walls and grasscloth ceiling already add so much depth and texture, so we wanted the fabric to become the real statement and focal point of the room," she says. "Its fluid, almost painterly quality adds softness and contrast, while tying the whole scheme together in a bold but balanced way."

Lucy Harris Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Lucy Harris leads a full-service interior design studio based in New York City. She developed her affinity for thoughtful art and design at a young age — she grew up with artistic parents, and her grand-parents were avid collectors of eclectic art and antiques. She brings that passion into her own designs, and describes her own style as "reminiscent of the 'impossible bouquets' of Dutch Master painters."

Lucy Harris sourced the marbled fabric on this bench seat from Rule of Three in Los Angeles. "It's hand marbled on silk, which is where it gets its depth and beauty," she shares. "Your eye can see that it is handmade." (Image credit: Read McKendree. Design: Lucy Harris Studio. Styling: Katja Greeff)

Shop Marbleized Decor

Already got plenty of patterns in your home? Discover how designers intentionally pattern clash, for interiors that feel layered, intentional, and, most importantly, balanced.

For more design ideas, be sure to subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.