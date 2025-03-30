This 400-Year-Old Pattern Is the Emerging Trend That Designers Are Using to Bring 'Rhythm' to Their Projects

It is not every day that I discover an interior trend that feels inspired and completely fresh. But moiré fabric completely caught me off guard. The fabric's wavey, watery effect is completely hypnotic and imposes a finishing touch on a room that feels regal as well as rad. High praise, I know, but these kinds of discoveries are worth celebrating.

But what exactly is this fabulous fabric trend? Founder and design director of Atelier Karasinski, Laura Karasinski tells us, "Moiré fabric is a beautiful textile with a distinctive, water-like pattern — almost as if silk and rippling light had a conversation. It’s created through a finishing process that gives the surface a shimmery, wavy effect, quite subtle yet undeniably elegant." It's not a new idea, as such, in fact, it's believed that moiré dates back as far as the early 1600s, however, it is having a bit of a moment in modern design right now. At last year's WOW!House exhibition, for example, a patterned moire wallpaper was used in more than one space, and in half a dozen colors.

Perhaps you imagine a couch covered in light blue moiré fabric, or maybe you envision a chic yet zesty room divider to shake up your room's aesthetic. Many designers have embraced drenching an entire space in this fabric — go big or go home, as they say. However, you choose to embrace this trend, it seems to only get better the more creativity you add.

What Is Moire Fabric?

Wavy, smooth and exceptionally stylish. (Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Lizée-Hugot)

So, what is moiré fabric? Technically speaking, moiré is more a pattern or effect formed from combining two interfering, repeating patterns. This technique creates a unique rippling or wavy effect, reminiscent of gentle water reflections.

In a design space, Laura Karasinski says, "moiré adds a soft formality — there’s a quiet drama to it." The characteristic visual effect of waves adds rhythm to interior design settings. At the same time, the rippling effect catches light in an almost magical way, giving a room depth and movement without shouting for attention.

However avant-garde and magical it comes across as, moiré fabric is not a new concept — it has been around for centuries, commonly used in the fashion design of the elite. Moiré's luxurious history translates similarly to the interior design world. Paris-based interior designer, Stéphanie Lizée, describes moiré fabric as "A very old-fashioned yet timelessly elegant fabric with lots of personality." It's visually rich and, "When used in a first-degree way, can be very pompous, but when diverted into a more contemporary space, it brings the little touch of accident necessary for a balance between antiquity, preciousness, and modernity," says Stéphanie. Creating precisely this duality that modern interiors seem to crave.

However, for many, it simply brings a breath of boldness to wallcovering ideas. It is highly graphic and has the "particularity of changing according to the angle from which it is viewed," says Laura. Whether you want to lean into the decadence or the groovy-retro quality of the fabric is up to you.

Laura Karasinski Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Laura Karasinski is a Vienna, Austria-based interior designer, who founded, Atelier Karasinski in 2012. Laura says her studio and team are neither architects nor artists; "we are designers." Their focus lies in art direction and interior design — crafting thoughtful, achievable concepts that seamlessly weave into your life, brand, or business.

Stéphanie Lizée Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Stéphanie Lizée is an interior designer based in Paris, France. After several years of collaboration with various Parisian agencies, Stéphanie Lizée and Raphael Hugot created their own architecture studio, Lizée-Hugot, in 2020. The Lizée-Hugot studio strives to give a soul to places without imposing or prescribing anything; "the space deliberately left for accidents is what gives their creations their strength and authenticity."

Where to Use Moiré Fabric in Interiors

From the living room to the bedroom, the choice is yours! (Image credit: Wall Fabric: Arte.)

Philippe Desart, managing director at luxury wallcovering brand Arte, says, "One of the most captivating aspects of moiré is its interplay with light. As natural light shifts throughout the day, the texture subtly changes, adding dynamic depth and interest to the space." So, incorporating the lustrous fabric in a room that gets lots of sunlight would bring the pattern of the silk to life. Pick a fabric in a color that works well in a south-facing room to enhance the effect even more.

The magic of the fabric is that it brings a sense of ceremony to something mundane. Your color-drenching idea instantly becomes more sophisticated and visually rich when you add moiré fabric to the mix. Laura says, "One of my favorite uses was a moiré-lined wardrobe. The space was completely covered in a rich limy yellow silk moiré by DEDAR — absolutely unforgettable!"

However, depending on the room and the project, you can use moiré in smaller or larger doses. From lampshades, the inside of cabinetry, or perhaps a beautifully tailored cushion. "I’ve also used it on the backs of my showroom’s curtains, in a soft blue tone, so it reveals itself only from certain angles, like a little secret," says Laura. Proving that, though somewhat extravagant, this silk fabric can be used just about anywhere you can imagine it.

The key to nailing the contemporary revival of moiré fabric lies in breaking out of your comfort zone. Stephanie says, "Avoid using it in a classic way such as on curtains, cushions, etc. Rather, divert it in more relevant and subtle ways, to showcase its nuanced ability to bring a room to life." Or if you are set on a simpler way to ease yourself into using moiré, perhaps opt for a colorway that reflects current color trends.

Philippe Desart Social Links Navigation Managing Director Philippe is the managing director of Arte, and joined the team in 1997. Philippe works with his brother as Arte focuses on the development of wallcoverings, positioning the company as the leading specialist in its craft. Today, Arte is internationally recognized as one of the leading, specialist wallcovering brands, distributed in over 100 countries and featured in top luxury hotels, retail spaces, and residential homes.

How to Style Moiré Fabric

Be bold with your styling choices and watch your space come to life. (Image credit: Elitis)

Already imagining what walls will soon sport this elegant covering? Now, you just need the right inspiration for styling up the look. When I first saw the fabric on the designer's walls (as you can see above), I instantly thought of Space Age interiors. And I think there is something to be said about completely leaning into a particular aesthetic. Pair a shimmering orange moiré fabric wall with chrome decor and mushroom lamps to transport your home back to 1969.

Philippe says, "Moiré wallcoverings create an intriguing backdrop, allowing other patterns from furnishings or accessories to stand out, enhancing the overall design without competing for attention."

As for other pairings, the refined, luxurious look of the fabric creates a harmonious balance in design when paired next to natural textures — brass, rattan accessories, and even aged wood. These materials create a contrast that feels both tactile and balanced. "Moiré sits well with materials that have a bit of soul. It needs that juxtaposition to shine," says Laura.

Shop Moire Ideas for Your Home

Just look at those colors. They scream chic. (Image credit: Elitis)

"Once a hallmark of grand European stately homes and palaces, moire has experienced a resurgence in modern interiors where its charm lies in its ability to add depth and detail through its delicate shimmer, all while maintaining a sense of subtlety that doesn't overwhelm the space," says Philippe.

Moiré fabric may not be new to the textile scene but like many interior design trends that cycle through interiors, today's take on moiré fabric is offering an inspired reimagining of the stylish silk.