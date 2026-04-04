The right entrance sets the scene for what's to come. It's a way of signalling importance, or creating a little touch of drama. And when it comes to your bathroom, there's no better way of doing that than with a marble architrave.

When designing a bathroom, it can feel difficult to make a statement. You want to show that it's an elegant, luxurious space, but you aren't able to use the typical devices you'd fall back on, like art or rich, soft materials. Instead, you have to be a bit more creative with your design, which is exactly where the marble architrave comes in.

Think of it like a frame for your shower, or whatever bathroom feature you so please. It's a simple architectural device that will elevate your space, making it feel more distinctive and significant, while adding a touch of luxury, too. Experts share how to use this statement-making feature for a marble bathroom design that packs a punch.

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What Is An Architrave?

This dark, swirling marble makes a striking contrast to the stark, white tub. (Image credit: Portia Fox)

Dating back to Ancient Greece and Rome, this long-standing architectural feature refers to the molded trim that runs across an opening, such as a door, window, or, in some cases, a shower.

In its initial form, the architrave, or epistle, referred solely to the lowest level of the entablature, which would rest directly atop the columns, playing a crucial structural role in a building. It's not until later that this feature took on a decorative role as well as a functional one.

Nowadays, architraves are identified as a type of architectural molding, used as a door trim to conceal the joins between doors and walls, creating a sleeker, more polished finish.

While most interior architraves are made from wood, other materials, including natural stones, can help create a more striking, luxurious effect.

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Although in classical settings, architraves fulfilled a largely structural function, interior designer Portia Fox explains that "in contemporary interiors, a marble architrave functions as both structural support and to create aesthetic definition."

Portia Fox Interior Designer Portia Fox is the Founder and Creative Director of Portia Fox, a London-based interior design studio established in 2017. With a foundation in textile design, Portia brings a unique, sensory-driven approach to her work. Before founding her own practice, Portia worked in senior roles at prestigious design houses including Katharine Pooley Ltd and with developers such as Candy & Candy, working internationally on projects across Dubai, Singapore, Mumbai, Shanghai, and more. Portia Fox leads the creative vision for the design studio comprising 16 interior designers and interior architects who specialise in crafting bespoke, sophisticated and detail-driven interiors. The studio’s portfolio of recent projects includes a private townhouse in Chelsea, a 30,000 sq ft chalet project in the Alps and a Notting Hill townhouse.

Why Your Bathrooms Needs a Marble Architrave

"Marble architraves can also define thresholds and zones without the need for additional partitions, maintaining openness while adding structure," says Portia. (Image credit: Portia Fox)

Beyond the obvious visual appeal of this design style, including a marble architrave in your bathroom has some other benefits to offer, too.

When designing your bathroom, it can often feel like quite a struggle to create a clear sense of definition between the various zones. When the material remains consistent throughout the design, it's easy for the whole room to feel like one, monotonous space, making for a less complex, visually interesting room.

This is exactly what a marble architrave prevents from happening, says Portia. "In bathroom design, marble architraves are being used to frame shower and wet room entrances, and to subtly separate areas such as WCs from the main space."

This 'framing' device is a subtle yet impactful way to introduce more definition into your space, whether it be around your shower or your toilet area. It signals a small but important divide between that space and the wider room, and would be as helpful in small bathrooms as it would in sprawling large bathrooms.

Although it creates a separation within the design, it can also help to introduce more cohesion, too, depending on the materials used. "The material creates a precise outline that aesthetically aligns with surrounding surfaces, maintaining continuity while clearly defining different zones within the layout," says Portia.

While many of these effects come from the architectural definition of an architrave, the overall impact is also largely down to the material used. Compared to the typical wooden structures, these marble finishes feel elevated and eye-catching. "Marble architraves introduce a level of individuality that painted or timber alternatives cannot achieve, due to the natural variation in veining and tone," says Portia.

This is why using marble has long been the blueprint for luxurious, elegant modern bathroom designs; the material has a natural, effortless beauty, immediately elevating the most basic designs, even when only used minimally.

"They contribute to a more considered and tactile interior, reflecting a broader shift away from strict minimalism towards materials with depth and texture," says Portia. "In bathrooms in particular, they help create a cohesive scheme by either aligning with existing stone finishes or providing contrast. They can also define thresholds and zones without the need for additional partitions, maintaining openness while adding structure."

How to Get the Look at Home

Marble architraves can also be used to bring more symmetry into your space, especially when used like this. (Image credit: Portia Fox)

The first decision you'll have to make for this design is the exact type of marble you'll want to work with. There's a huge amount of variation across natural stone, with something to appeal to every taste, so it can be tricky to narrow it down at first.

When making this decision, Portia recommends, "The choice of marble should be guided by the intended atmosphere of the space. Stones with restrained veining and softer tones create a more subdued environment, while those with stronger contrast introduce more visual energy."

This comes down to the atmosphere and energy you're hoping to create in your home. Start by identifying that, and then choose the right stone for you from there.

If you're drawn to a relaxing, spa bathroom look, Portia suggests, "Softer marbles such as Carrara or Calacatta", adding that "more saturated stones like Verde Guatemala or Rosso Levanto are better suited to spaces where contrast and definition are required."

Choosing the stone is just the beginning, though. As Portia explains, "Finish is also important, with honed marble offering a softer appearance and polished finishes providing more reflectivity."

Again, think of this choice in the wider context of your space, considering how it will interact and respond to your bathroom flooring and other materials. "Materials within the room should relate to one another through tone, veining, or finish, rather than matching exactly," says Portia.

This element of cohesion can be further emphasized in how you style the room, too. "Styling should focus on maintaining a clear relationship between materials within the space. This can be achieved by referencing tones or veining from the architrave in other elements, such as flooring or vanity surfaces," says Portia.

When choosing the other materials in your room, try picking out some warm, soft elements. "Marble, as a hard material, should be balanced with softer elements, including textiles and lighting, to avoid a stark result," explains Portia.

Marble Bathroom Accessories

TABHOUKIT Natural Stone Bathroom Vanity Tray With Scalloped Edge £49.99 at Amazon UK A vanity tray is an easy way to bring an elevated, boutique hotel feel to your bathroom, and this scalloped-edge one is large enough to hold all your necessities. zarahome Marble-Effect Bathroom Bin £45.99 at zarahome.com If you thought a bathroom bin couldn't be glam, get ready to eat your words. This petite marble-look bin is as practical as it is gorgeous. Westwing Collection Marble Cosmetic Tissue Box Simba £39.99 at Westwing I love a little surprising, luxury upgrade, and this marble tissue box is exactly that. This is the only thing that could make having the sniffles seem chic.

A marble architrave is just one of those bathroom finishing touches that can completely shift the way your room feels. Suddenly, what was once a purely functional, basic space, is one of pure luxury.

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