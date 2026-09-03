Inside London's Most Luxurious Art Deco Design Apartment Building, the Art Isn't Just On the Walls; It's All Around You

With views across the Thames, a library, gym, private members' club, and a glass pool that magically hovers in the sky, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Embassy Gardens couldn't get any more impressive. But the newest addition, The Capston, would prove you wrong. Saving the best until last, The Capston marks the final stage of Ballymore's transformative development project in Nine Elms.

Situated directly next to the American Embassy, this sprawling, Art Deco design riverside development contains an impressive 247 residences, each thoughtfully curated by design icon Bryan O'Sullivan. In this project, the designer, best known for his work at London's most prestigious hotels, including Claridge's and The Connaught, has applied his distinctive blend of Art Deco artistry with contemporary considerations to what are sure to be some of the most desirable apartments in the city. When so many modern developments pride themselves on convenience and innovation, abandoning the beauty and importance of art and craftsmanship, The Capston stands as a counterpoint.

For Sean Mulryan, the founder of Ballymore, The Capston was his love letter to the arts, a celebration of how art enriches the lives of those around it. Inside, you'll find murals by Sam Wood and original ceramic works by Fabienne L'Hostis. Spotlighting these talented artists and artisans was, to Sean, the core motivation for this project. "I have been enjoying and collecting art for the greater part of my life. Over time, it has proved to be a great source of inspiration and joy, and I have always wanted the residents at our developments to experience the benefits that art brings," he explains. The building is an homage to the golden age of artistry; it's Art Deco at its finest, every corner a new design detail to discover.

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The Inspiration

Art Deco sensibilities blend seamlessly with the contemporary setting in this grand sitting room. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan, Ballymore)

From its inception, Art Deco design was at the heart of The Capston. It was the foundation upon which everything else bloomed. For Ballymore's chairman and founder, a lifelong lover and champion of the arts, no era managed to capture the magnificence of craftsmanship quite like the Art Deco period did.

In fact, Ballymore's Brian De'ath says, "The original vision for The Capston was about creating a building that felt like a repository for art and craft." Sean wanted a space that reflected his passion for the visual arts, offering his residents a chance to not just appreciate art, but to immerse themselves within it. He saw this project as a liveable artwork, and the interiors had to reflect this.

But while the Art Deco period formed a baseline inspiration, from the outset Sean knew it was essential to blend these period elements with a more contemporary visual language and modern interior design style. "Bryan O’Sullivan was a natural fit to realize this vision," shares Brian, noting, "his ability to infuse contemporary spaces with old-school glamour and reinterpret historic Art Deco architecture in a way that feels fresh and relevant today is unmatched.”

When drawing on past eras and design styles, finding ways to adapt these features and mold them to fit within a modern setting is the true key to success. Without a touch of the contemporary, your design can quickly begin to feel costume-y or kitsch. In blending eras and styles and relying on classic color combinations, you're able to land on something that feels truly timeless, and this is exactly what Bryan O'Sullivan does so well.

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"At the top of the stairs, a stained glass window by CWS Design’s Stuart Suckling brings those elements together with a subtle nod to a Japanese garden, giving it a more contemporary edge," says Bryan, "What I love is that it never looks quite the same; as the light changes throughout the day, the atmosphere of the space shifts, adding a real sense of movement." (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan, Ballymore)

The inspiration was not just a vague nod to the era, though. There was plenty of consideration and research that went into getting the Art Deco look just right. "We looked at some of the great pioneers of the movement and wanted to capture that sense of glamour and appreciation of craftsmanship," shares Brian.

And, chief among these pioneers was Irish designer Eileen Gray. United by a shared Irish heritage, both Sean and Bryan felt a personal connection to the Modernist designs Eileen pioneered throughout her career. "Eileen Gray was such an important figure of the Art Deco period, and Sean has collected a number of her works over the years, so it felt very natural to bring some of her influence — the simplicity, function and elegance — to The Capston," shares Brian.

But while Eileen's work maintained a minimalist simplicity, in the elaborately decorated The Capston, it was her understanding of texture and material that provided the most tangible inspiration. "Eileen Gray’s timeless approach to elegance resonates with me, particularly in the way she created beauty through materiality," explains Bryan.

It was with this in mind that the idea of paneled walls, crown molding, and multi-dimensional architectural features was born. "Taking cues from her work, we treated surfaces as something to be experienced through texture and touch, rather than simply as decoration. We looked to historic references while continually reaching for new ideas, so the result feels imaginative and playful," says Bryan.

The Building

Marble-framed doorways punctuate the communal gallery space, leading into the art-covered sitting rooms. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan, Ballymore)

Never one to do things by halves, in developing this building, it was crucial that Art Deco style was not reserved solely for the interiors, but spread throughout the design, a constant feature across the experience.

Taking visual cues from Manhattan's Meatpacking District, the Ballymore team worked alongside HAL Architects to source a distinctive, fire-red brick for the facade, in order to create the characteristic warmth and character of traditional New York apartment buildings.

What's unique about The Capston is the way in which the building is designed to encourage socialization. While the residential apartments offer complete privacy, at the heart of The Capston is The Pavilion, a shared space inspired by the desire for community, with a plethora of communal entertaining rooms to explore and host in.

Spread across two buildings, The Capston is connected by this cluster of spaces that lead on from one another, culminating in the beautiful Japanese Gardens. "The Pavilion was designed almost like a Georgian country house, with four interconnected rooms that flow into one another," explains Bryan.

Upon entering, you're met with the grand foyer, an elegant space cloaked in burl wood. From there, you can choose between the Drawing Room, the Library, and the Artists' Parlour, each impeccably designed and perfect for sitting back and connecting with your neighbors, or hosting your friends.

"We wanted that sense of progression as you move through the space, so you have these beautiful arched doorways, marble architraves and stained-glass doors creating little moments of discovery and connection for occupants," explains Bryan.

Throughout the rooms, walls are decorated with pieces of art from Sean's own collection, and every piece of furniture and wall finish is a testament to the craftsmanship that is at the heart of this design.

The Design

The Drawing Room is decorated with a fresco trim along the ceiling, inspired by the spring blooms of an English garden. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan, Ballymore)

Across the shared rooms, and indeed in the private apartments, Bryan swaps out harsh lines and sharp forms for soft, curved furniture designs, with scarcely a right angle in sight throughout the building.

Explaining this design decision, Bryan says, "Curved forms transform an interior from static to dynamic — where straight lines establish structure, curves guide the eye instead, echoing the organic logic of the natural world."

These forms are also reminiscent of the popular Art Deco furniture styles, adding to the visual language already present in the building's architecture.

The more attention you pay to this design, the more intentional each decision appears. A complex cacophony of artistry and technique, each room contains a new treasure to marvel over. "We approached every surface and material with purpose, considering how each would contribute to the overall atmosphere," explains Bryan. "From the architecture to the smallest handcrafted detail, every element was designed to work together as part of one cohesive vision."

This isn't quiet luxury, but it's also not obnoxious or ostentatious. It's boldly artistic, yet also liveable. "We wanted The Capston to feel crafted with a quiet complexity that reveals itself over time, rather than appearing overly constructed," says Bryan.

"Our intention with the banquette was to maximize the space and carve out a dining area without disrupting the kitchen's flow, forming a comfortable, convivial corner where people would naturally linger," says Bryan. (Image credit: Will Pryce. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan, Ballymore)

While the shared spaces across the ground floor feel grand and elevated, within the apartments, the tone shifts slightly. Of course, the luxury appeal does not slip, but it does adapt, taking on a more homely, relaxed feel.

In the kitchen, this is particularly clear. With an open-plan layout and warm, wooden kitchen cabinets, this design feels unpretentious and approachable. It's a modern kitchen you can actually imagine cooking in, which is surprisingly rare in such prestigious developments.

But of course, although the atmosphere is more laid-back, the materials and finishes remain as luxurious as ever. For the kitchen worktops, Bryan opted for the richly veined finish of Calacatta Viola, a favorite among designers. "We needed a stone that could hold its own alongside the cabinetry, complementing its warmth without competing for attention," Bryan explains. And against the oak veneer cabinetry, the marble finish "strikes a balance between drama and restraint, with bold veining that adds depth, never overwhelming the space.”

Used along the counters and kitchen backsplash, the marble brings a cool hardness that counteracts the warmth of the oak veneer, making for a more balanced design.

Adding to this allure of casual elegance, the decision to opt for banquette seating, set within this kitchen island, makes for a cozier finish, providing a space that can as easily support hurried morning breakfasts as it could refined dinner parties.

Tucked between the toilet and shower room, the cocooned build of this bath allows for a more comforting effect. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan, Ballymore)

The attention to detail and materiality continues on to the bathrooms too, where a collection of different tiles come together to form an elegant, spa bathroom effect.

“We chose a combination of marble, marble mosaic and porcelain wall tiles to create a luxurious and considered bathroom," explains Bryan.

With a built-in tub at the center, and a shower room and toilet flanking on either side, the bathroom is oriented to position the marble-covered tub as the focal point. Not only through its central position, but with the marble framing that surrounds it, too.

Explaining this feature, Bryan says, "The marble framing adds structure and definition to the bathroom, creating an elegant surround to the WC and shower entrances. It also pays subtle homage to the building’s architectural language, echoing the marble archways found throughout the ground floor, creating a visual connection to the wider interior scheme."

In Art Deco designs and modern homes, marble remains a marker of luxury, and in this bathroom, it comes into full effect, bringing a timeless elegance and sophistication in all its forms, from the patterned mosaic floor to the veined frame across the doors.

Shop the Style

With an estimated completion date of 2028, the first completed apartment is currently available to view at the building's on-site Sales Gallery, offering you a first-hand glance at the kind of luxury and elegance residents of The Capston will be met with every day. But if, like us, this first look was enough to get you reconsidering your entire home design, these Art Deco living rooms are here to supply you with the inspiration you're searching for.

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