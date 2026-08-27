5 Minor Home Renovations That Will Make Your House Feel More ‘Quietly Luxurious'

Whatever your style or taste, 'quiet luxury' hasn't gone away. The concept is actually foundational if you want your home to feel as beautiful as it looks. It sits in the small details. It's ultimately craftsmanship, quality materials, and the subtle signals of sophistication you can't quite put your finger on, rather than brash logos and flashy fittings.

Of course, these small details often come with a high price tag. However, quiet luxury can also be achieved through minor home renovations. These changes can be incorporated whether you're doing a major kitchen extension, a bathroom refurb, or simply upgrading a room.

These are the minor renovations that interior designers suggest to create a home that feels more 'quietly luxurious'.

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1. Expanded Doorways

The double doors and wide doorway give this room a feeling of grandeur. (Image credit: Nick Smith. Design: Clare Gaskin Interiors)

A home with elegant proportions is a home that exudes 'quiet luxury'. Depending on the size, scale, and style of the property, increasing the height or width of some doorways can help a home flow better — and feel more impressive.

"In key living or entertaining spaces, a wider opening or a pair of double doors can create a wonderful sense of generosity and connection between rooms, particularly where the doors are likely to remain open much of the time," says London-based interior designer, Clare Gaskin.

"Equally, where there's a narrow doorway, increasing the width by even a small amount makes entering and moving through the room feel noticeably better."

Increasing the height of internal doors can completely change the proportions of a space and give rooms a much grander feeling too.

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"Proportion is key though," says Clare. "You need to consider how the new height interacts with architectural details such as cornices and picture rails. Leaving an awkwardly small amount of wall between the door and the ceiling would have the opposite effect."

Dallas-based interior designer Philip Thomas Vanderford, founder of Studio Thomas James, is also a fan of making these minor adaptations to doorways, when suitable.

"It creates an interior with better rhythm and a stronger architectural relationship between rooms," says Philip. "Many homes feel constrained, not because the rooms are too small, but because the openings between them are poorly proportioned.

"Widening a doorway or increasing the height of an interior opening can be transformative. This small design move offers big impact for the overall flow and visual composition."

Larger openings to rooms can improve sightlines, allow natural light to travel farther through the house, and create more gracious transitions from one space to another.

"The luxury comes from proportion," says Philip. "People may not immediately identify that the opening has been altered, but they will feel that the house is calmer, taller, and more considered."

Clare Gaskin Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder, Clare Gaskin Interiors Clare Gaskin is the founder of award-winning, London-based interior design studio, Clare Gaskin Interiors. Clare and her team work closely with associate architects and trusted craftspeople to deliver beautifully eclectic, thoughtful spaces.

Philip Thomas Vanderford Social Links Navigation Principal and founder, Studio Thomas James Philip Thomas Vanderford is the principal and founder of Dallas-based Studio Thomas James. A graduate of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas, Vanderford has cultivated an internationally recognized portfolio of interiors — each one a bespoke expression of its owner’s lifestyle, sensibilities, and ambitions.

2. Flush Floor Transitions

Flush thresholds feel more comfortable underfoot and signal quiet luxury. (Image credit: Nick Smith. Design: Clare Gaskin Interiors)

Good quality flooring that stretches seamlessly between rooms is often a marker of quiet luxury, as it can subtly make a space feel larger and more connected. However, while that's the case, it isn't necessary to have the same flooring in every room to create a premium feel. Flush floor thresholds can achieve a subtly sophisticated vibe too.

"Wherever construction allows, I prefer floor materials to meet as cleanly and quietly as possible," says Philip. "Raised thresholds, abrupt changes in flooring, and poorly detailed transition strips visually divide a home into smaller pieces.

"A flush transition creates continuity, while allowing different rooms to retain appropriate materials. For example, wood can meet stone without an unnecessary metal strip or prominent raised saddle interrupting the line of the floor.

"The home feels more expansive, and the workmanship appears more precise," he says. "This minor fix also allows the architecture to read as a continuous composition rather than a series of disconnected renovations."

Clare also treats thresholds between internal doors as a small detail that can make a home feel more considered. "Wherever two different floor finishes meet — perhaps timber and carpet, or stone and timber — there is an opportunity to think about that junction, rather than automatically using a standard metal door bar," says Clare.

"Sometimes our approach is to make the threshold disappear as much as possible, perhaps specifying a very slim profile in a premium finish such as antique bronze that relates to other finishes within the home.

"In other situations, we'll celebrate the transition, increasing the size of the threshold and introducing timber or even a contrasting material such as marble. These beautifully resolved junctions are part of what makes an interior feel quietly luxurious.

"People might not consciously notice every threshold as they walk through a house, but collectively these considered details make the whole interior feel better finished."

3. Upgraded Grout

Colored grout creates an attractive contrast against these white tiles. (Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

Tile grouting is a practical detail that has had a stylish upgrade in the last decade or so. There are multitudes of tile and grout color combinations. Chosen well, a complementary or contrasting tone to your tiles can imbue your bathroom with subtle sophistication.

"Bright white grout is not always the best choice," says London-based interior designer Manuela Hamilford, founder of Hamilford Design. "A warmer stone, putty, or soft gray often sits much better with the tile (depending on its color), and makes the whole surface feel more considered.

"It is also worth replacing tired silicone at the same time and matching the tone where possible."

Manuela Hamilford Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder, Hamilford Design Manuela Hamilford is the founder of Hamilford design, a London-based interior design studio, renowned for high end projects across the globe. Manuela’s Italian heritage and time in New York inform the studio’s distinctive style—one that harmonises classic elegance with modern sensibility.

4. Hidden Curtain Tracks

Concealed curtain tracks add a sense of opulence to this living room. (Image credit: Hamilford Design)

It's no secret that beautifully lined, custom-made drapes are an integral decorative detail in a quality interior scheme. However, designers agree that how the curtains hang is just as important as quality fabrics and workmanship.

This is where a minor renovation can make a big difference in giving a room an elegant edge (even with 'off-the-shelf' curtains).

"Recessing the curtain track into the ceiling or concealing it behind the cornice or a simple pelmet is a must for us in our projects," says Manuela. "The curtains appear to fall straight from the ceiling, which makes the window feel taller and removes any visible fittings.

Of course, the curtain length needs to sit right too. "Curtains can sit just above the floor, lightly touch it, or puddle. Any of these can work, but the length needs to look deliberate," says Manuela.

"When curtains finish an inch or two too high, they simply look as though they have shrunk. Getting them right immediately makes the window and the room feel more polished."

Soho Home Vinnie Linen Curtains £1,465 at Soho Home Ltd These Vinnie curtains are made with natural linen, lined with ticking stripe and are available in two muted colors. Anthroplogie Stripe Woven Curtain £98 at Anthropologie Made with a mix of cotton, linen and rayon, these charming curtains feature stripes within stripes and an applique embellishment. Graham & Green Mustard Velvet Curtain £165 at Graham and Green Lined with elegant striped linen, these beautiful velvet curtains are available in two lengths and are finished with cotton ties.

5. Concealed Cables and Tech

There's a serene sophistication to this home office thanks to the lack of visual 'noise' and elegant decor. (Image credit: Hamilford Design)

Trailing cables from lamps, routers, screens, speakers, and other tech make a room look messy. Even the countless cordless models on offer need to be recharged regularly, creating clutter. By organizing your tech and concealing cables, chargers, and other functional items, interior designers can reduce visual noise and make a room feel calmer and more sumptuous.

"Quiet luxury is often defined by what has been removed from view," says Philip. "We routinely look for ways to conceal television cables, speakers, window-treatment hardware, outlets, charging equipment, HVAC grilles, and other functional necessities.

"That might involve adding recessed curtain pockets, relocating outlets into cabinetry, integrating charging drawers, using discreet flush grilles, or creating millwork that absorbs technology without calling attention to itself."

Philip explains that the objective is not to create a sterile room. It is to eliminate visual interruptions, so that the architecture, materials, artwork, and furniture can hold the attention.

"When the functional elements are carefully integrated, a house feels calmer and considerably more refined," says Philip.

Quiet luxury is as much about comfort as it is about quality and craftsmanship. These minor renovations can not only increase the richness of your living space, but some can also improve how you move through it and use it. It's these barely noticeable elements that elevate your experience and make your home feel 'quietly luxurious'.

And when it comes to renovation projects in 2026, the 'forever home' mindset is changing, making way for more personal design as homeowners plan to stay in their properties for longer — interior designers go deeper into the new priorities and how this manifests in redesigns.

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