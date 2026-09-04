"I'm Not Afraid of Pattern or Color" — Interior Designer Amber Lewis on Creating a Perfectly Imperfect Space, and Why the Best Inspiration Is Never From 'Scrolling'

For Amber Lewis, renowned California-based interior designer and principal and founder of Amber Interior Design, every room in a home needs one item with a story behind it. And this approach couldn't be more apt for the time we're living in, where storied warmth and lived-in character reign supreme in our interiors as we push back against the all-consuming world of technology that surrounds us every day.

Growing up with respect for craftsmanship, nature, and a passion for antiques, Amber's designs have an authentic, timeless feel, with each space reflecting layers of life that foster emotional connection rather than simply being aesthetically pleasing. Her career has gone from strength to strength, too, including big-name collaborations with brands from Anthropologie to Visual Comfort, as well as launching the retail outlet Shoppe Amber Interiors.

Now, she's written a new book — her third to date — Interiors, which launches on September 29th (in the US, with a slightly later release in the UK) and deep-dives into the design process of nine home projects, as well as sharing tips and tricks on how to thrift, curate art, choose lighting, and more. I wanted to learn more about Amber Lewis herself, the person behind the designs, and her journey from the beginning to what's next for the designer.

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How did your design journey begin?

This tiled ceiling idea is a clever way to add more visual interest to a modern kitchen. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Amber Interior Design)

I don't think I ever set out to become an interior designer — I found my way in sideways. I grew up in Malibu, and being surrounded by nature, the coastline, the way light moved across the water, shaped how I see a space long before I knew that was a job. I was a self-described "grade-A dropout" — school was never for me — and I started out doing window displays at a retail shop because I loved setting a table or making a bed look good. Clients started asking if I'd come do it in their homes, and one thing led to another: I worked for a small design firm for a hot minute, learned my way around fabric houses and the Pacific Design Center, and eventually just started figuring the rest out myself. I opted out of taking on investors early on, too, because staying in control of how I built this — creatively and financially — mattered more to me than doing it the "normal" way.

Hardie Grant Books Interiors: Curated Spaces From Start to Finish £30.40 at Amazon UK You can preorder Amber Lewis' latest book on Amazon now.

What has been your career highlight/low point?

One of my career highs has been getting the opportunity to write three books in the first place! I’m so grateful I was approached with that first opportunity and how it’s grown into what it is today. A career low, I’d say, has been some of the growing pains that come with scaling all these multiple founder-led small businesses of mine. Shifting internal systems and business practices is a pretty heavy lift, and while those changes have ultimately been good opportunities for growth, they’ve also required a lot of adjustment.

What would you say are your key design influences?

We love banquette seating for maximizing space and for adding that true custom feel to a project. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Amber Interior Design)

Nature is the biggest one — I grew up on the California coast, and that sense of open horizon and ever-changing light is baked into how I approach every room. Travel shaped me too: touring through Europe and Japan in my twenties, I was constantly collecting mental images — French antiques markets, the restraint of Scandinavian design — and it all stuck with me. My parents are in there as well: my mom's constant making and crafting, my dad's respect for hands-on craftsmanship as a contractor. That mix of instinct and integrity is where my eye comes from.



I'm also pretty old-school about how I gather inspiration. I still find more looking through a library archive, flipping through old design books and magazines, or wandering a museum than I ever do scrolling. There's something about seeing things in person, at their actual scale, that sparks ideas in a different way.

Soho Home Viola Wall Light, Bronze £250 at Soho Home Ltd Add subtle texture to your space with a delicate pleated shade, like this wall light from Soho Home.

How would you describe your style?

The striped sofa adds quiet character to this neutral living room. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Amber Interior Design)

Laid-back California cool — layered, tactile, a little imperfect on purpose. I want rooms that feel like they grew up out of the ground rather than being bought off a page: livable, mixing flea market finds with cleaner, more sculptural shapes, and never too precious. I'm not afraid of pattern or color either — I love mixing them in unexpected ways, whether it's through vintage textiles or a bold tile moment. Perfect isn't the goal — I want a home that gets better with time.

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How do you choose a color scheme?

It starts with the vibe I'm going for. If it's a Spanish-style home, I'll lean warmer because I know I'm bringing in darker, earthier materials; for something more mid-century or Scandinavian modern, I'll go cooler and fresher. I also pay close attention to natural light — a room that gets flooded with sun can handle warmer, more neutral tones and will look brighter for it. And I always think about undertone, not just the color you see on the swatch. A white can read yellow, blue, green — it's never just "white."

Do you have a favorite color?

This chandelier is magic and I love how the green of the artwork is brought onto the dining chairs for a cohesive scheme. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Amber Interior Design)

Green. Every single shade!

Ferm Living Valse Candle Holder - Tall - Black £25 at ferm LIVING Bring the feel of this epic chandelier to your table with this wavy, powder-coated iron candle holder.

Are there any particular materials/fabrics that you always use?

I'm a sucker for reclaimed oak floors, honed marble, patinaed leather, and unlacquered brass — but I never copy-paste how I use them from project to project. Linen is a constant too, especially for drapery and slipcovers that only look better with age. I steer clear of anything too polished or precious; I want materials that wear in, not out.

What are your go-to accessories for a space?

This plaid-patterned sofa adds cozy character and warmth to this living room corner. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Amber Interior Design)

Pillows, always — I take them very seriously, maybe too seriously. Vintage vessels and bowls for height on a shelf, books stacked both vertically and horizontally, and one thing with a story behind it in every room. I call a well-styled shelf a "shelfie," and the rule is the same everywhere: it should feel intentional, not cluttered — if it doesn't calm you when you step back, keep editing.

Anthropologie Velvet Trova Cushion £68 at Anthropologie Bring cozy warmth to your space with this rich-toned velvet throw pillow from Anthropologie.

What's worth investing in?

Team and craftsmanship, first and foremost — the right architect, builder, and designer relationship saves you money in the long run. On materials, I'll always splurge on anything at eye level or touched daily — a beautiful vintage rug, real stone, unlacquered brass fixtures — and save on what's higher up or less prominent. Honed marble and vintage pieces are also worth the investment because they only get better with age; a "perfect" finish rarely does.

Do you have a set approach for each project?

This textured kitchen backsplash makes a statement without overwhelming, acting as a perfect contrast to the pale wood cabinetry and bar stools. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Amber Interior Design)

Yes — I call it my Six P's, and it's the whole framework for the new book. Every project passes through the same emotional stages no matter how big or small it is, which is part of what I wanted readers to see — the process is never a straight line.

Every project — big, small, easy, or a total nightmare — moves through the same six stages:

Ponder — the spark, the daydream, the "okay, we're doing this" moment before anything is drawn.

Play — swatches, wild ideas, way too many mood boards, some wins and some flops.

Procure — the sourcing hunt: vintage treasure hunts, custom pieces, flea market euphoria.

Patience + Panic — waiting out lead times and handling the inevitable last-minute curveball.

Pull It Together — install week, when everything finally comes together.

Pride — the "we did it" moment, the good kind of tears.

What makes a 'home'?

A home should be more than four walls and a roof — it should echo who you are and reflect your history and your taste. If a space just feels "fine," that's actually a letdown; it means you're settling. The best homes make you feel something the moment you walk in, whether that's through the people in them, the layers you've collected over time, or the way the light hits a room at a certain hour.

What's your favorite room in your home, and why?

This cozy bedroom is filled with layers, texture and tonal color for a space that exudes warmth and modern elegance. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Amber Interior Design)

My bedroom, by far. Sleep is a hot commodity that I try to take very seriously. I’m terrible at it, but a girl can dream…if my insane schedule ever decides to let me sleep, that is!

Do you have a top tip for designing a home on a tight budget?

Be strategic about where you spend. Save on machine-made rugs or budget-friendly light fixtures in less prominent spots, and put your money toward the pieces you'll touch or see up close every day — a great vintage rug in the main living space, or a custom shade on an otherwise simple fixture. A little goes a long way when it's placed with intention rather than spread thin.

What was the inspiration behind your new book?

Talk about a room with a view — this modern bathroom is peaceful serenity at its finest. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Amber Interior Design)

With Interiors, I wanted to pull back the curtain on the part of the process nobody sees — the invisible phase, the hours of mental work that happen before a single swatch is pulled. My first two books were about my style and my rules; this one is about the actual mess and magic of getting from a client's first "let's do this" to a finished home, across nine real projects my team and I designed over the past five years. It's part playbook, part cautionary tale, and part love letter to the process.

What are you working on next?

Besides getting to see Interiors out in the world, it's a busy fall on every front. I've got new collections launching with Loloi and Four Hands in October, so there's a lot happening on the product side. I'm also looking at expanding Shoppe Amber Interiors into new locations, which feels like the natural next chapter for retail. And honestly, the design firm never slows down — we're always juggling eight to twelve projects at once, so that continues right alongside everything else. It's a lot, but it's the kind of busy I love.

And we're always keen to see more from the queen of California cool, too.

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