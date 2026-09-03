I Just Saw Kelly Wearstler's H&M Home Collaboration IRL — These Are the 12 Pieces Sure to Sell Out
It feels reminiscent of her own homewares line, except — and perhaps most importantly — when it comes to price
Waiting for Kelly Wearstler's hotly anticipated H&M collaboration to arrive in stores has been more exciting than the build-up to Christmas. That's because I know exactly what I'm going to get — and I know it's going to be good. First teased back in April at Milan Design Week, I'd be surprised if you'd managed to get this far without sneaking a peek at the 29-piece collection (or 26 for the UK): the squiggly red clothing rack, sculptural timber vases, sleek 'caged' lamps, and mixed-stone tray.
For fans of the designer, the Kelly Wearstler x H&M collection feels highly reminiscent of her own homewares line, except — and perhaps most importantly — for the price. Sure, it's on the steeper side for H&M, but being able to buy a Kelly Wearstler design for as little as £19.99 (that's for the Lina Glassware) is certainly nothing to scoff at. That said, you can expect to pay between £230 and £300 for the larger furniture (though I'd argue even that's a steal).
"The opportunity to challenge both my own skills and those of my studio, while creating something artisanal yet accessible, was incredibly exciting," the designer shares. "We began by questioning how objects can shape a space — creating sculptural pieces that feel expressive, tactile, and designed to endure."
I was lucky enough to be invited to preview the collection in person yesterday morning, and well, I can confirm it's as good as the pictures. What impressed me the most? The furniture. Especially the Noxen Chair and modular stools that can be stacked together to form benches. Same goes for the quarter-circle Ortra Sofa Table, with its marble top that fits perfectly in a corner or can be combined to create a round coffee table or other custom shapes. The lighting is also very, very good.
Alas, as is often the case, not the complete collection will be available in the UK. We're missing the Soluna Lounge Chair, Poma Accent Chair, and Avern Armchair — so if you're in the US, please shop for us.
To help you check out before it inevitably sells out, below are the 12 pieces I'd recommend buying from the collection — stat.
With eight ready-to-wear pieces rounding out the collaboration, Kelly Wearstler's H&M collection brings 'method dressing home, showing how the way you dress yourself can be just as bold, unexpected, and strategic as how you dress your space.
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Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.