I Just Saw Kelly Wearstler's H&M Home Collaboration IRL — These Are the 12 Pieces Sure to Sell Out

Waiting for Kelly Wearstler's hotly anticipated H&M collaboration to arrive in stores has been more exciting than the build-up to Christmas. That's because I know exactly what I'm going to get — and I know it's going to be good. First teased back in April at Milan Design Week, I'd be surprised if you'd managed to get this far without sneaking a peek at the 29-piece collection (or 26 for the UK): the squiggly red clothing rack, sculptural timber vases, sleek 'caged' lamps, and mixed-stone tray.

For fans of the designer, the Kelly Wearstler x H&M collection feels highly reminiscent of her own homewares line, except — and perhaps most importantly — for the price. Sure, it's on the steeper side for H&M, but being able to buy a Kelly Wearstler design for as little as £19.99 (that's for the Lina Glassware) is certainly nothing to scoff at. That said, you can expect to pay between £230 and £300 for the larger furniture (though I'd argue even that's a steal).

"The opportunity to challenge both my own skills and those of my studio, while creating something artisanal yet accessible, was incredibly exciting," the designer shares. "We began by questioning how objects can shape a space — creating sculptural pieces that feel expressive, tactile, and designed to endure."

Image 1 of 4 The Ortra Sofa Table can be arranged any way you like. (Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin) The long-awaited arrival of Kelly Wearstler x H&M Home. (Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin) The two-tone Noxen Chair feels so architectural. (Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin) The unique timber vase has become a bit of a hero of the collection. (Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

I was lucky enough to be invited to preview the collection in person yesterday morning, and well, I can confirm it's as good as the pictures. What impressed me the most? The furniture. Especially the Noxen Chair and modular stools that can be stacked together to form benches. Same goes for the quarter-circle Ortra Sofa Table, with its marble top that fits perfectly in a corner or can be combined to create a round coffee table or other custom shapes. The lighting is also very, very good.

Alas, as is often the case, not the complete collection will be available in the UK. We're missing the Soluna Lounge Chair, Poma Accent Chair, and Avern Armchair — so if you're in the US, please shop for us.

To help you check out before it inevitably sells out, below are the 12 pieces I'd recommend buying from the collection — stat.

With eight ready-to-wear pieces rounding out the collaboration, Kelly Wearstler's H&M collection brings 'method dressing home, showing how the way you dress yourself can be just as bold, unexpected, and strategic as how you dress your space.

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