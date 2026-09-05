"We Were Constantly Saying, 'Make it Dirtier!'" — This Designer Turned a New Build Into a Home Inspired by Aged Parisian Style

"You know when you’ve had a house for a few years and it’s a bit lived-in, almost dirty, and there is wisteria growing up and a faded sort of charm and glamour?" asks interior designer Amy Stoddart. "Well, that was exactly the vibe we wanted here: a take on aged Parisian style that is both careworn and luxe."

Quite a tricky brief for a house that was totally brand new and that Amy had designed from scratch into a modern home after the owners knocked down the home that had formerly been on the site. "We hadn’t planned to, but after getting advice from the builders it felt cheaper to do that and not have to pay VAT — which new builds are exempt from — than renovate the existing property,’ says Amy.

"The wood furniture was very much needed here as a way to soften the hard marble and the tile floor — which was a more practical choice than wood flooring as the owners have children and dogs," says Amy. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Styling: Anna Sheridan)

So how do you go about giving a large monolithic mansion that vintage patina you’re craving? "We were constantly saying, 'Make it dirtier!'" says Amy Stoddart of the pitted tadelakt walls in the powder room that she wanted more pits added to, and of the foxed brass mirrors added to the joinery in the entryway to tone down that new-build gleam.

"We also stepped away from any design choices that were too 'brand-new extension'," she says, "instead choosing ornate cornicing, very high skirting boards and metal finishes that were always more worn than shiny."

"The foxed brass mirrors on the coat cupboard play into the Parisian feel we were going for, and make everything feel a little less shiny and new," says Amy. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Styling: Anna Sheridan)

"Because of the wonderful pinkness of the Viola marble in the kitchen (which is linked to this space), we wanted a velvet for the sofa in the snug to connect to that tone," says Amy. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Styling: Anna Sheridan)

The color palette was key. It veers from the sumptuous burgundy seen on the Camaleonda sofa in the snug and the wallpapered walls and ceilings in the cinema room, to the black of the formal living room — each one enhancing that sense of age and a richness gathered over time that she was after.

"But even the darker tones have a softness to them," says Amy. "The black used in the formal sitting room is very far from jet back — it has subtle blue tones. It makes being in there feel very sophisticated. It’s only used at night anyway, so by then it’s bathed in the warm glow of the wall lights."

"Up in the eaves, the office gets a lot of light so the honey-colored walls almost sing in the sunshine," says Amy. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Styling: Anna Sheridan)

Next Natural Country Ceramic Lydford Medium Textured Flower Vase - Size One £32 at Next UK A stoneware vase like this one from Next adds welcome texture to a desk set-up — and it's a steal at just over £30.

"Using textured wallpaper to color drench this space, instead of just paint, makes it seem extra layered and super cozy," says Amy. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Styling: Anna Sheridan)

Having a living room only used in the evenings may seem indulgent, but Amy’s clients liked how each area had a very specific use. "They said that if we’d not made one space an evening lounge and another a cinema room, they’d inevitably spend all their time in the snug," she says. "Giving each room a specific purpose means it actually gets used as such."

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"We wanted to use the fluting as another way to bring texture to the space, but it was technically very difficult," says Amy. The walls are in a tadelakt, which Amy felt was more durable than a limewash for a bathroom. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Styling: Anna Sheridan)

John Lewis Mid-Century Curved Metal Frame Wall Mirror, 70 X 50cm, Antique Brass £160 at John Lewis With just the right amount of curve, this mirror softens the rigidity of the stone basin in this house — and now it could be yours.

A lavish curved headboard upholstered in green fabric creates a luxurious feel, while also adding a hit of brightness to the neutral scheme. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Styling: Anna Sheridan)

The overall effect of Amy’s design choices is one that elevates this all-new property into a home with stately character. "Because everything is so tactile, you get the impression you’re being instantly welcomed by the house itself," says Amy. "That you could put your feet up on the sofa, curl up with a book or cocktail, and feel instantly at home."

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