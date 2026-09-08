Soho Home Has the Best Daybeds Right Now, and This Velvet Burl Combo Wins Purely on Autumnal Appeal

It's the kind of designer furniture that will captivate your living room without even trying

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A mustard velvet and oak burl daybed with a patterned tufted hem cushion from Soho Home
If I spot 'Heidi' in your living room, I know you've got taste.
(Image credit: Soho Home)

Soho Home rarely disappoints, and their catalog of daybeds right now is seriously haute. And of them all, the Soho Home Heidi Velvet Mustard Daybed stood out straight away. It feels autumnal, elevated, and the combination of tough burl softened by velvet is a moment to be reckoned with.

In case you're wondering about quality, Soho Home's sofas have a strong reputation for being as good-looking as they are durable. And there's no denying it's an investment piece.

So, before you add to cart or head to a showroom to sit on it yourself, here's what you should know about this gorgeous style. Plus, a selection of other designer daybeds in stores right now.

Alternative Daybeds to Shop

The brand's daybeds aren't the only thing catching discerning design eyes of late. If you haven't already, feast your eyes on the art collection from Soho Home for a little something to sit above your new lounger.

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Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.