Soho Home Has the Best Daybeds Right Now, and This Velvet Burl Combo Wins Purely on Autumnal Appeal
It's the kind of designer furniture that will captivate your living room without even trying
Soho Home rarely disappoints, and their catalog of daybeds right now is seriously haute. And of them all, the Soho Home Heidi Velvet Mustard Daybed stood out straight away. It feels autumnal, elevated, and the combination of tough burl softened by velvet is a moment to be reckoned with.
In case you're wondering about quality, Soho Home's sofas have a strong reputation for being as good-looking as they are durable. And there's no denying it's an investment piece.
So, before you add to cart or head to a showroom to sit on it yourself, here's what you should know about this gorgeous style. Plus, a selection of other designer daybeds in stores right now.
Can you blame me for waxing poetic about Heidi? My eye tends to be swayed by warmer fabrics and cool finishes around this time of year, and such is the case with this daybed. Burl wood furniture is still having its moment, even when it's taking a backseat in designs like this. A simple detail that makes Heidi all the more alluring is the curved extended feet hugging its side. If your living room's anchoring sofa is all work and no play, this daybed is a sleek way to spice things up.
Alternative Daybeds to Shop
In the debate between daybeds vs sofa beds for atmosphere, the former often comes out on top. And it's all thanks to beautifully sculpted pieces like the Torren Daybed. The cushioning is perfectly minimalist, while the rough stone feet remain its standout feature.
Again, with the allure of an autumnal color palette, this Marcia Daybed's inviting rust furnishing feels just right for the season. Although if you ask me, it's the type of color that can thrive well past this cozy time of year.
If you have a mid-century modern living room and it's missing a daybed, Soho Home's Theodore will slip right in without a doubt. It's totally timeless.
Ferm Living's Kona Daybed is for any living room that favors clean lines and classic structures. And the Pasadena Kona Mattress (pictured above) adds just the right amount of contrast.
If you couldn't justify committing to the purple sofa trend, then perhaps this aubergine Duplet Daybed from John Lewis is the perfect compromise.
BoConcept's Fusion Daybed is another cool, contemporary style to have on your radar. Especially if you're into earthy color palettes at the moment!
The brand's daybeds aren't the only thing catching discerning design eyes of late. If you haven't already, feast your eyes on the art collection from Soho Home for a little something to sit above your new lounger.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.