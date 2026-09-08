Soho Home Has the Best Daybeds Right Now, and This Velvet Burl Combo Wins Purely on Autumnal Appeal

Soho Home rarely disappoints, and their catalog of daybeds right now is seriously haute. And of them all, the Soho Home Heidi Velvet Mustard Daybed stood out straight away. It feels autumnal, elevated, and the combination of tough burl softened by velvet is a moment to be reckoned with.

In case you're wondering about quality, Soho Home's sofas have a strong reputation for being as good-looking as they are durable. And there's no denying it's an investment piece.

So, before you add to cart or head to a showroom to sit on it yourself, here's what you should know about this gorgeous style. Plus, a selection of other designer daybeds in stores right now.

Soho Home Heidi Daybed £3,995 at Soho Home Ltd Can you blame me for waxing poetic about Heidi? My eye tends to be swayed by warmer fabrics and cool finishes around this time of year, and such is the case with this daybed. Burl wood furniture is still having its moment, even when it's taking a backseat in designs like this. A simple detail that makes Heidi all the more alluring is the curved extended feet hugging its side. If your living room's anchoring sofa is all work and no play, this daybed is a sleek way to spice things up.

Alternative Daybeds to Shop

The brand's daybeds aren't the only thing catching discerning design eyes of late. If you haven't already, feast your eyes on the art collection from Soho Home for a little something to sit above your new lounger.

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