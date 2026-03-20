Okay, I've Been Seriously Overlooking Soho Home as a Place to Buy Original Art — And No Curator Required, the Hard Work Has Been Done for You
Finding stylish, original artwork for your home is easier than ever with this shoppable curation
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I've always found choosing artwork for my home a tricky task. I don't really know where to find unique pieces that feel original and align with my style, and hiring a curator is unfortunately out of the question. That said, I think I've just discovered the next best thing in Soho Home's partnership with art gallery Rise Art — the curation has already been done for you.
The edit currently includes 93 artworks spanning various styles (landscape, abstract, figurative, etc.) by 27 different emerging or celebrated artists. And while it caters to different styles across various mediums, each piece feels especially fitting for modern homes, in keeping with Soho Home's enviable aesthetic.
Prices start at £600 (or £510 for members), which, while certainly nothing to scoff at, for an original artwork isn't bad. Whether you use this as a way to discover new, up-and-coming artists and names worth knowing, or actually source a piece for your home (I already have my eye on a few), it makes choosing and hanging art in your home feel a lot less intimidating. Here are some of my favorites.
Abstract Art
From the abstract headboard trend to the wider shift towards expressive home decor, interiors are increasingly breaking the rules, so why not bring this to your wall decor ideas? These abstract art pieces feel playful with the bright color palettes — a stylish way to elevate neutral walls without the need to repaint.
Why not make your artwork the focal point of a room? The block primary colors layered on a bubblegum pink background give it a fun, experimental feel.
Maximalist Art
I'd say that these maximalist artworks perfectly embody tidy maximalism — that is, although bold and colorful, they have a level of restraint that keeps rooms feeling somewhat ordered.
If you're an avid lover of decorating with neutrals, this artwork offers rich, neutral hues that would no doubt add depth to a room.
Depicting a summer landscape, the joyful colors of this limited-edition piece would add vibrancy and lots of interest to a room.
Figurative Artwork
These figurative artworks mainly include one singular color, rather than being multi-colored, which can make them slightly easier to incorporate into your existing color scheme.
Decorating with yellow is still topping trends, and artwork is a fun way to add this hue. This one is a rich, ochre-leaning yellow that would add plenty of warmth to a room.
If you want to bring warm colors to your home, this oil painting is a stylish choice that would add vibrancy to a room.
Landscape Artwork
Landscape artworks aren't just for traditional interior styles; these pieces feel contemporary and unexpected. These specific picks are also quite a bit smaller than many of the artworks in the other categories, meaning they can slot into more spaces in your home, on a shelf or in a bookcase, perhaps.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
This piece reflects the grounding shades of earthy color palettes, giving it a sophisticated and timeless appeal.
As well as choosing the right frame for your artwork, lighting is another important step to consider to make it look its best. To help you on your way, you can read all about how to light art with useful tips from experts.
And for more advice on all things design, don't forget to subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.
Emily is a freelance interior design writer based in Scotland. Prior to going freelance in the spring of 2025, Emily was Homes & Gardens’ paint and color editor, covering all things color across interiors and home decor for the Homes & Gardens website. Having gained specific expertise in this area, Emily is well-versed in writing about the latest color trends and is passionate about helping homeowners understand the importance of color psychology in home design. Her own interior design style reflects the simplicity of mid-century design and she loves sourcing vintage furniture finds for her tenement flat.