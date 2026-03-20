I've always found choosing artwork for my home a tricky task. I don't really know where to find unique pieces that feel original and align with my style, and hiring a curator is unfortunately out of the question. That said, I think I've just discovered the next best thing in Soho Home's partnership with art gallery Rise Art — the curation has already been done for you.

The edit currently includes 93 artworks spanning various styles (landscape, abstract, figurative, etc.) by 27 different emerging or celebrated artists. And while it caters to different styles across various mediums, each piece feels especially fitting for modern homes, in keeping with Soho Home's enviable aesthetic.

Prices start at £600 (or £510 for members), which, while certainly nothing to scoff at, for an original artwork isn't bad. Whether you use this as a way to discover new, up-and-coming artists and names worth knowing, or actually source a piece for your home (I already have my eye on a few), it makes choosing and hanging art in your home feel a lot less intimidating. Here are some of my favorites.

Abstract Art

From the abstract headboard trend to the wider shift towards expressive home decor, interiors are increasingly breaking the rules, so why not bring this to your wall decor ideas? These abstract art pieces feel playful with the bright color palettes — a stylish way to elevate neutral walls without the need to repaint.

Andrew Crane Pink Landscape £790 at Soho Home This peachy-colored oil painting makes me think of summer sunsets with its warming palette, and although abstract, it has a calming feel to it. Zyrko Composition 90 £1,060 at Soho Home Abstract artwork doesn't always need to make a loud statement. This painting on a linen canvas offers an understated look for more minimalist tastes with its geometric design. Lobo Velar de Irigoyen Rehearsal for Another Red Table £845 at Soho Home Why not make your artwork the focal point of a room? The block primary colors layered on a bubblegum pink background give it a fun, experimental feel.

Maximalist Art

I'd say that these maximalist artworks perfectly embody tidy maximalism — that is, although bold and colorful, they have a level of restraint that keeps rooms feeling somewhat ordered.

Figurative Artwork

These figurative artworks mainly include one singular color, rather than being multi-colored, which can make them slightly easier to incorporate into your existing color scheme.

Landscape Artwork

Landscape artworks aren't just for traditional interior styles; these pieces feel contemporary and unexpected. These specific picks are also quite a bit smaller than many of the artworks in the other categories, meaning they can slot into more spaces in your home, on a shelf or in a bookcase, perhaps.

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As well as choosing the right frame for your artwork, lighting is another important step to consider to make it look its best. To help you on your way, you can read all about how to light art with useful tips from experts.

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