I Just Scrolled Through Next’s New-In Home Section for Hours — These Are the Best Pieces I’d Actually Buy Now
As an interior stylist, these are the designs that stood out this month, from soft, sculptural seating to the kind of lighting and bedding that instantly makes a space feel more put together
There’s a noticeable shift happening across interiors right now, and it’s less about bold statements and more about how pieces come together to shape a space. Looking at Next’s latest drop, what stands out isn’t just individual products, but how closely they reflect interior desig ntrends we’re seeing in 2026. From softer silhouettes to a more tactile approach to materials, these are pieces that feel aligned with where interiors are heading.
As a stylist for Design Lab by Livingetc, what I’m drawn to this month is the balance between structure and softness. Sculptural console tables are moving away from anything overly decorative and instead leaning into shape and proportion, almost acting like functional objects.
Bedding trends are becoming more about layering tone and texture rather than relying on contrast, which instantly makes a bedroom feel more personal. Lighting follows the same direction, with forms that feel slightly unexpected, adding interest without overpowering a room. Also, accent chairs continue to be one of the easiest ways to introduce personality, especially when the silhouette does most of the work.
My Favorite Pick
This accent chair stood out to me immediately. It’s not trying to reinvent anything, but it captures exactly what feels right now. The proportions are generous, the shape is slightly curved, and it has that softness that makes a space feel more relaxed and lived-in. It’s the kind of piece that anchors a room without needing anything around it to compete.
If you’re looking to refresh your home without overthinking it, starting with one of these pieces is an easy way to shift how the whole space feels. For more curated finds, styling insights, and the pieces that genuinely shift how a space feels, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter and stay close to what’s next.
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With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.