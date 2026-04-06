There’s a noticeable shift happening across interiors right now, and it’s less about bold statements and more about how pieces come together to shape a space. Looking at Next’s latest drop, what stands out isn’t just individual products, but how closely they reflect interior desig ntrends we’re seeing in 2026. From softer silhouettes to a more tactile approach to materials, these are pieces that feel aligned with where interiors are heading.

As a stylist for Design Lab by Livingetc, what I’m drawn to this month is the balance between structure and softness. Sculptural console tables are moving away from anything overly decorative and instead leaning into shape and proportion, almost acting like functional objects.

Bedding trends are becoming more about layering tone and texture rather than relying on contrast, which instantly makes a bedroom feel more personal. Lighting follows the same direction, with forms that feel slightly unexpected, adding interest without overpowering a room. Also, accent chairs continue to be one of the easiest ways to introduce personality, especially when the silhouette does most of the work.

Soft, tonal palette, a layered bed, warm wood paneling adding depth, and a sculptural glass pendant bringing a subtle statement above. (Image credit: Next)

My Favorite Pick

This accent chair stood out to me immediately. It’s not trying to reinvent anything, but it captures exactly what feels right now. The proportions are generous, the shape is slightly curved, and it has that softness that makes a space feel more relaxed and lived-in. It’s the kind of piece that anchors a room without needing anything around it to compete.

If you’re looking to refresh your home without overthinking it, starting with one of these pieces is an easy way to shift how the whole space feels. For more curated finds, styling insights, and the pieces that genuinely shift how a space feels, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter and stay close to what’s next.

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