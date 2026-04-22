Seasonal decor doesn't appeal to everyone in the same way. Yet, if there's one collection that captures the invigorating freshness and vibrancy of spring visually this year, it's Anthropologie's Spring 2026 collection. Through an irreverent, maximalist blend of botanical motifs, green furniture accents, and sunshine-shaded homewares and artworks, the line welcomes the return of the good season by bringing the Philadelphia brand's spirited aesthetic back into everyday life.

But it doesn't just do that. In Anthropologie's latest hospitality design collaboration with Philly-based hotel Anna & Bel, the clothing and furniture platform has reinterpreted the Anna Suite by Anthropologie Home — the suite it first debuted at the property in April last year — incorporating a series of charming Spring 2026 buys into a nature-inspired scheme with a bright interior style.

Hosted inside one of the most beautiful design hotels in Pennsylvania, an 18th-century former women's asylum converted into a 50-room-and-suite characterful stay, the Anna Suite by Anthropologie Home takes over 950 square feet and features two bedrooms. Against a soothing beige backdrop, a tapestry of textural furnishings — from pendant lanterns and standing lamps in wood, ceramic, and rattan to soft, colorful quilts, wavy accessories, and quirky-chic serveware — evokes the sensory immersion of spring, underpinned by floral references, woody details, and stone surfaces.

"By integrating our Spring 2026 collection into such a storied Philadelphia landmark, we're giving them a living showroom where they can fully immerse themselves in the Anthropologie Home aesthetic," explains Katherine Finder, chief merchandising officer at Anthropologie Home. (Image credit: Courtesy of Anna & Bel and Anthropologie Home)

The suite is located on the hotel's fourth floor, with pieces like a patterned sofa in custom Anthropologie Irena fabric and Hollis Chairs conveying the comfort of a plush private residence. Enlivened by a sense of play, the kitchen and dining area unfold around a Modella Curved Bench and a statement wooden table, in a well-executed synthesis between modern rustic charm and contemporary interiors.

Velvet, woven details, and light blue accents serve as the distinctive traits of the primary bedroom, where the natural leitmotif that runs throughout the Anna Suite by Anthropologie Home takes center stage on the wallpaper, as the queen-sized bed leans into the energizing warmth of colors like ocher.

The spring-inspired experience continues on the suite's terrace, where pastel-tinted furniture in fabric and rattan heightens the destination's subtle heritage style, thanks to selected designs from Anthropologie's sister outdoor and home brand Terrain — imagined "for slow, open-air living".

"Every detail, from the hand-selected art to the signature scent, marries our hospitality sensitivities with Anthropologie’s distinct aesthetic, creating the kind of immersive experience that today’s travelers crave," says Galli Arbel. (Image credit: Courtesy of Anna & Bel and Anthropologie Home)

"Every detail, from the hand-selected art to the signature scent, marries our hospitality sensitivities with Anthropologie's distinct aesthetic, creating the kind of immersive experience that today's travelers crave," says Galli Arbel, director of brand at Foyer Project, of the exclusive stay, envisioned in collaboration with the hotel's owners and interior designer Sigita Stravinskaite.

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A MICHELIN Key address, Anna & Bel is at the forefront of the new age of travel, where curated art collections, one-off events, and bespoke amenities make for sojourns rooted in community and creativity.

The best part yet is that, in total resort-core fashion, the full Anna Suite by Anthropologie Home is shoppable — whether via an in-room QR code or from elsewhere in the States or abroad — meaning you can now take its sunny look home. Scroll to learn more.

Shop the Anna Suite by Anthropologie Home Edit

We gathered some of our favorite buys from the latest Anthropologie hotel collab so you can join in on the fun. (Image credit: Courtesy of Anna & Bel and Anthropologie Home)

Want to see more? Browse the full Anna Suite by Anthropologie Home collection.

The Anna Suite by Anthropologie Home experience and Spring 2026 edit is just one of the lifestyle brand's hospitality endeavors. Last year, the group's spirited furnishings graced the premises of Locke de Santa Joana in Lisbon, Portugal, within a limited-edition Locke x Anthropologie suite.

According to the latest travel trends, globetrotters are increasingly embracing stays that combine the look and ambiance of a hotel with that of a private residence, and the above Anthropologie activations are a fitting example of that.

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