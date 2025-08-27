An Anthropologie-Designed Hotel Room? Here's Where to Find This Colorful Mediterranean Suite, and Shop the Look, Too

An invite to stay at a Locke Hotel in Lisbon re-designed by Anthropologie? Don't tempt me with a good time.

Not only are Locke Hotels a personal favorite design hotel chain (I've stayed at eight different ones, and they're really good value for the level of design you're getting in your room), but the promise of that Anthropologie twist was too good to miss out on. A Locke Hotel's design is generally modern and minimalist, characterful and luxurious-feeling no doubt, but layer on top the bohemian charm of the Anthropologie brand, and you've got something quite special.

In fact, when I walked into the Locke x Anthropologie suite at Locke Santa de Joa, which is available to book from now until 30th September through Locke, I spent the first hour in my room checking out the decor. In this suite, which has a kitchen for self-catering, and a separate bedroom and living area, every space has been re-styled with a fun, contemporary take on Mediterranean style. More colorful and eclectic than Locke's standard rooms, the first thing I saw on the dining table near the entrance to the suite was a pedestal bowl adorned with ceramic shrimp (it's sold out, I'm so sorry to tell you), a glimpse of what was to come when walking through the apartment.

The walls have been re-dressed with Anthropologie's signature whimsical style of art, and pattern has been introduced through textiles, such as the bed quilt, and towels in the bathroom that eschew classic hotel whites. Pretty ceramic vases sit on the bedside dresser, while fruit-topped cannisters contain treats on the kitchen counters.

While the furniture, such as the curved boucle couch in the living room, belongs to Locke (you'll find one in each room of the hotel), it has been redressed with colorful pillows and throws to bring a new sense of style to the space.

Beyond your suite, Locke Santa de Joa has a lot to offer, especially for a hotel in a busy city like Lisbon. A small, but very stylish pool is surround by loungers and a poolside bar, while the hotel also has a handful of restaurants (I ate at the Santa Maria restaurant, helmed by acclaimed chef Nuno Mendes, and ate some of the very best food I've eaten for a long time). The lobby alone, with its small cafe serving pastel de nata and iced matcha, attracts visitors in its own right for its great design.

Back in the room, the other great idea behind the Anthropologie and Locke collaboration is that you can also shop the entire look on the Anthropologie website.

Below, are a few of my favorite pieces from the room, which, having used them now for a few days, I can attest to the quality, and how much I'd like to own them.

If you're still curious about the design of this hotel, you can read our interview with Locke Santa de Joa's designers, and learn more about its inception.