One of Our Favorite Interior Design Studio's Just Launched an Anthropologie Collab — And I Want Every Single Piece
Where lines run straight, LALA squiggles. When design gets too serious, they play. Meet the Anthropologie collab that defies convention (read: boring interiors)
LA-based design studio LALA Reimagined embodies the best of the West Coast — the vibrancy, the color, the whimsy. The high-brow sensibilities that might otherwise read as stuffy — except, the windows are open. Now, thanks to LALA’s latest collaboration with Anthropologie, we can all catch a breath of their Euro-meets-California cool.
Founders Azar Fattahi and Lia McNairy pull from a mix of influences — Azar’s roots in Spain, Lia’s New York upbringing and South of France summers, their backgrounds in marketing and fashion, respectively — resulting in an aesthetic that’s at once ethereal and intentional. “We wanted to challenge traditional geometry, to create pieces with personality,” they tell me.
From this Anthropologie furniture to lamp designs, you'll notice that this collection's angularity (sans maybe the ottoman) is nonexistent — this is quintessential LALA. “In California, we battle with new builds,” Azar explained in a past Livingetc interview. “The homes are all cookie cutter, rectangular, there’s a formula. We get hired to deconstruct that, to remove the rigidness, and the first thing we bring is waves and scallops.” It’s what gives their work its signature looseness — a little less structure, a little more fun. This Anthropologie collection does the same: sculptural furniture, playful silhouettes, and unexpected colorways that breathe life into a space — no renovation required.
If it’s not a wave, it’s a pattern. If not a pattern, it’s a color. And often — like in this lineup — it’s all three. “You may already know, LALA loves color and pattern,” shares the duo. “From the start of the collection, we were inspired by nature in our surroundings in sunny Los Angeles.” The palette — chiefly consisting of deep browns, terracottas, rich greens, and warm pinks — sparks glee by the glance. It’s a dose of California dream, bottled into décor.
For Lia and Azar — LALA — furniture is jewelry, and decorating is just a game of dress-up. Consider their Anthropologie collab your new capsule wardrobe.
Price: £268
This wooden Anthropologie table lamp, available in pink, brown, and green, makes a strong case for ditching overhead lighting altogether. “The biggest lighting faux pas is overhead lighting!” insist Lia and Azar. “No one should turn it on unless you’re performing surgery,” they quip. Their formula is lamps and sconces only, always with warm yellow bulbs — never bright white (which they consider a major décor “ick”) — and, of course, plenty of candles. Mood lighting, martini in hand, is the way to go.
Price: £798
If the duo had to pick a favorite from the collection, it would be this bar cart — modern meets vintage, and very much LALA. Its oak wood cylindrical legs, checkered shelf, and muted brick-hued scalloped tray are perfect for barware, but as the designers point out, this piece of furniture is hardly a one-trick pony: It doubles as a side table, a bedside table, “it's very multi-functioning,” they muse. Lamps, lemon drops, books, favorite footwear — whatever fits the vibe.
Price: £298
Like the lamp, this sculptural Anthropologie home décor comes in three colors: brown, pink, and green. Sealed with a clear lacquer for protection, they may look like modern heirlooms, but they're built to be lived with, not babied. And in true LALA fashion, more is more: try pairing these colorful side tables with similarly bold elements — think blue walls or a red lamp shade.
Price: £398
A triangular ottoman? We had to ask. So simple, yet so striking. “We put ottomans in every project,” Lia and Azar share. “A necessary jewel to enhance the room. So we thought this key piece needs a reinvention! Triangle shape, some adorned wood and soft earthy upholstery with monkeys. Done, perfect." Ideal for cozy corners, under desks, or nestled against a wall — this shape tucks in just right.
Price: £598
“Every home needs coffee table books!” insists the duo. “The more, the better. It’s the best accessory to elevate your space.” Their advice is to stack them everywhere — on the large ottoman, under the bar cart, across the coffee table, even on a chair. Now, with this whimsical, many-legged beauty (three legs? Four? This Anthropologie coffee table has eight), you know exactly what to do.
Price: £1,498
The pièce de résistance: an occasional chair with organic forms abound. Its sculptural oak wood frame and plush velvet upholstery strike a happy medium — sophisticated, but never stuffy. It’s the kind of “fancy” chair you can actually live in, whether you’re lounging with a book, tuning into the housewives, or sneaking in a quick snooze.
Discover more of LALA's clever uses of color in this elegant Hollywood home.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
