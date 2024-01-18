This Style Editor Just Found Her New Favorite Coffee Table — 'These Anthropologie Styles Are So Chic!'
Anchor your room with 12 of the very best coffee tables, all of which are available to shop right now at Anthropologie. Enter: the designer-style living room of your dreams
Coffee tables are more than functional; they're essential pieces of furniture that seamlessly blend beauty with practicality. They not only serve as a surface for daily necessities like remotes, books, and flowers but also hold a central place for the much-loved coffee ritual. In a market flooded with subpar options, Anthropologie stands out as a haven for exceptional coffee tables.
The retailer boasts a meticulously curated selection of designer pieces that exude the elegance and sophistication worthy of an art museum. Regardless of your style or budget, Anthropologie offers a range of coffee tables that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. This Anthropologie editor’s choice edit represents the pinnacle of what is already considered the best of the best. So, rest assured that your quest for the perfect coffee table concludes right here.
Explore the complete coffee table collection at Anthropologie.com
Best Modern Coffee Tables from Anthropologie
Price: $768
Was: $1,098
This reclaimed pine wood coffee table allows its organic grain and natural distress marks to shine through, creating an elegantly uncontrived feel. Its ultra-wide feet contribute to a hefty visual depth.
Price: $1,598
At first glance, this coffee table appears to be made of stone, possibly marble. Upon closer inspection, you'll discover it's crafted from mango and acacia wood. Its multi-height structure ensures it anchors even very large rooms.
Price: $698
The modern cutouts on this piece don't take up much visual space, making it among the very best coffee tables for a small living room. Its elongated oval top adds to its unique appeal.
Best Pedestal Coffee Tables from Anthropologie
Price: $1,598
Crafted from pure marble, this stately piece looks like it should be used to display an antique Grecian bust — an elegant and timeless addition to any collection. It easily stands out as one of the best marble coffee tables we've seen in some time.
Price: $698.60
Was: $998
This table is full of paradoxes. As one of the best glass top coffee tables, it feels so delicate, yet its enlarged oak wood base lends notable sturdiness. This juxtaposition is truly show stopping.
Best Sculptural Coffee Tables from Anthropologie
Price: $1,118.60
Was: $1,598
With a definitive artistic feel, this curved coffee table is simple yet effective. It provides space for coffee table books below and allows you to hold drinks, candles, and other decor on top.
Price: $411
Was: $548
Appearing like a tree itself, this sculptural coffee table is quite the conversation piece. No two are exactly alike, providing a uniquely natural touch to your living space.
Best Outdoor Coffee Tables from Anthropologie
Price: $1,598
Warm and inviting, terracotta is always in style, especially right now. This sleek circular table, almost soft to the touch, boasts a generous surface area, perfect for outdoor entertaining events like a barbecue.
Price: $261
Was: $348
Full of optical intrigue, this modern wicker table with sharp lines enhances your backyard aesthetic while maintaining an unpretentious feel.
What are the coffee table trends for 2024?
The current major coffee table trend skews towards a more natural aesthetic. Departing from the ultra-contrived waves of the past, the focus now is on asymmetries and natural elements, as exemplified in the above edit.
Another noteworthy trend is the rise of statement pieces, a departure from the monochromatic and ultra-refined interiors of previous years. Sculptural coffee tables, akin to those showcased in the above edit, offer a captivating way to infuse personality into your space.
Anthropologie's collection effortlessly aligns with these trends, presenting tables that are both contemporary and timeless — an ideal investment for your home. Happy shopping!
Complete your living room transformation with the best Anthropologie furniture.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
