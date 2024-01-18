This Style Editor Just Found Her New Favorite Coffee Table — 'These Anthropologie Styles Are So Chic!'

Coffee tables are more than functional; they're essential pieces of furniture that seamlessly blend beauty with practicality. They not only serve as a surface for daily necessities like remotes, books, and flowers but also hold a central place for the much-loved coffee ritual. In a market flooded with subpar options, Anthropologie stands out as a haven for exceptional coffee tables.

The retailer boasts a meticulously curated selection of designer pieces that exude the elegance and sophistication worthy of an art museum. Regardless of your style or budget, Anthropologie offers a range of coffee tables that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. This Anthropologie editor’s choice edit represents the pinnacle of what is already considered the best of the best. So, rest assured that your quest for the perfect coffee table concludes right here.

Best Modern Coffee Tables from Anthropologie

Margate Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table View at Anthropologie Price: $768 Was: $1,098 This reclaimed pine wood coffee table allows its organic grain and natural distress marks to shine through, creating an elegantly uncontrived feel. Its ultra-wide feet contribute to a hefty visual depth. Blanch Coffee Table View at Anthropologie Price: $1,598 At first glance, this coffee table appears to be made of stone, possibly marble. Upon closer inspection, you'll discover it's crafted from mango and acacia wood. Its multi-height structure ensures it anchors even very large rooms. Juniper Coffee Table View at Anthropologie Price: $698 The modern cutouts on this piece don't take up much visual space, making it among the very best coffee tables for a small living room. Its elongated oval top adds to its unique appeal.

Best Pedestal Coffee Tables from Anthropologie

Kanta Marble Coffee Table View at Anthropologie Price: $1,598 Crafted from pure marble, this stately piece looks like it should be used to display an antique Grecian bust — an elegant and timeless addition to any collection. It easily stands out as one of the best marble coffee tables we've seen in some time. Matcha Coffee Table View at Anthropologie Price: $698.60 Was: $998 This table is full of paradoxes. As one of the best glass top coffee tables, it feels so delicate, yet its enlarged oak wood base lends notable sturdiness. This juxtaposition is truly show stopping. Masaya & Co. Teak Batea Coffee Table View at Anthropologie Price: $2,498 Resembling a much larger version of what I think resembles a serving dish, this solid teak wood table plays with proportions. Available in black or natural wood finishes.

Best Sculptural Coffee Tables from Anthropologie

Palma Reclaimed Coffee Table View at Anthropologie Price: $1,118.60 Was: $1,598 With a definitive artistic feel, this curved coffee table is simple yet effective. It provides space for coffee table books below and allows you to hold drinks, candles, and other decor on top. Teak Root Coffee Table View at Anthropologie Price: $411 Was: $548 Appearing like a tree itself, this sculptural coffee table is quite the conversation piece. No two are exactly alike, providing a uniquely natural touch to your living space. Sonali Oval Coffee Table View at Anthropologie Price: $898 Was: $1,498 Anchor your room with sturdy sculptural shapes. Add as much tabletop decor as you please — this standout design is virtually impossible to overwhelm. Plus, it's currently on sale.

Best Outdoor Coffee Tables from Anthropologie

Round Concrete Coffee Table View at Anthropologie Price: $1,598 Warm and inviting, terracotta is always in style, especially right now. This sleek circular table, almost soft to the touch, boasts a generous surface area, perfect for outdoor entertaining events like a barbecue. Salento Coffee Table View at Anthropologie Price: $261 Was: $348 Full of optical intrigue, this modern wicker table with sharp lines enhances your backyard aesthetic while maintaining an unpretentious feel. Concrete Coffee Table, Rectangle View at Anthropologie Price: $1,1,23.50 Was: $1,498 Keep a low profile with this low-set concrete table, perfect for minimalists. It would complement any industrial-style space alongside similarly minimal chairs.

What are the coffee table trends for 2024? The current major coffee table trend skews towards a more natural aesthetic. Departing from the ultra-contrived waves of the past, the focus now is on asymmetries and natural elements, as exemplified in the above edit. Another noteworthy trend is the rise of statement pieces, a departure from the monochromatic and ultra-refined interiors of previous years. Sculptural coffee tables, akin to those showcased in the above edit, offer a captivating way to infuse personality into your space. Anthropologie's collection effortlessly aligns with these trends, presenting tables that are both contemporary and timeless — an ideal investment for your home. Happy shopping!

