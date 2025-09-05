I Usually Wouldn't Stay in This Area of Paris, But This Hotel's Hip Decor Changed My Mind — Where Garden Lushness Meets Soho House Style

The latest (17th, actually) offering from interiors-led aparthotel group Locke, Le Jardin de Verre is a welcome addition to the Paris hotel accommodation scene, particularly for travelers looking for a chic place to stay that combines design credibility, generous room sizes, and carefully styled public spaces in a desirable and easily accessible part of town.

Situated in the Latin Quarter in Paris’s 5th arrondissement, within a five-minute walk of a Metro stop and a 20-minute, door-to-door journey into Le Palais, the boutique stay opened earlier this year and, yet, was clearly proving a hit with both locals and style-minded visitors in June when we visited. A newcomer on our edit of the best Paris hotels, it comprises a modern addition to a range of older buildings, including an 18th-century residence.

Image 1 of 4 The exterior of Le Jardin de Verre by Locke, a multi-building property incorporating 18th- and 19th-century architectural structures along with contemporary additions into a charming Parisian stay. (Image credit: Locke. Design: Fettle) Inspired by Paris's gardens, Le Jardin de Verre blurs the boundaries between the inside and outdoors. (Image credit: Locke. Design: Fettle) And its in-house concept Bibie makes it obvious. (Image credit: Locke. Design: Fettle) Situated in the Latin Quarter, the hotel offers an alternative, yet well-connected, location for anyone wanting to explore Paris out-of-the-box. (Image credit: Locke. Design: Fettle)

An understated entrance off a quiet street takes visitors first through a beautiful and architecturally well-considered courtyard where cocktails are served. This is the first hint to what is probably Le Jardin de Verre's main attraction: casual but beautifully styled public areas, based around its in-house concept, Bibie .

A light atrium-style restaurant and wine bar, where we enjoyed a balanced and leisurely lunch, flows into a more intimate lounge space, which was pleasingly busy (but not packed), with people casually working on the Friday afternoon when we arrived. These spaces were a clubby but intimate mix of warm colors, plentiful natural light, and a plant-heavy feel in keeping with the hotel’s name, with numerous peaceful and quiet corners to unwind in before making the most of the city outside.

Cocktails in the sunny courtyard followed, with the crowd an interesting mix of travelers and locals attracted to the relaxed, vibey scene, great drinks, and attentive service. It’s difficult to avoid the comparison to the Soho House group here, but Le Jardin felt more refined and chic for the most part.

Image 1 of 2 Color certainly doesn't lack at Le Jardin de Verre, Locke's 17th opening since the establishment of its portfolio of aparthotels. (Image credit: Locke. Design: Fettle) Every room and communal area of this Parisian hotel captures the bohemian spirit of the city through plush fabrics, intricate motifs, bold artwork, and verdant foliage. (Image credit: Locke. Design: Fettle)

Staying in the Latin Quarter might not be the top of most people's lists when looking for a Paris destination but, with the Sorbonne at its heart, it retains a fun mix of youthful energy and a quieter residential neighborhood feel — with Saint-Germain-des-Prés within walking distance and the delights of the city a short ride away (that's right, you won't even need paper tickets for the Metro!).

In this city of design, any new hotel has a lot to live up to in style terms. In keeping with the property's name, there is a strong sense of nature at the heart of the stay, the concept for which was designed by LA- and London-based studio Fettle.

Drawing on the history of Rue Lacépède, the street full of rich public gardens on which it sits, Le Jardin de Verre feels lush and packed with natural light — a pleasant feature helped, of course, by its impressive, airy atrium. The design is sensitive to the building's heritage, with concrete columns and metalwork from the original factory restored beautifully.

Image 1 of 6 A peek inside Le Jardin de Verre's sprawling Roseraie suite. (Image credit: Locke. Design: Fettle) And a glimpse at the earthy, 1970s-infused tones of the Terrace Suite. (Image credit: Locke. Design: Fettle) Both suites stand out for their generous sizing, captivating decor, and stunning city views. (Image credit: Locke. Design: Fettle) From the bathroom to the kitchen and the terrace, every element of Le Jardin du Verre's rooms and suites has been designed to make you feel at home. (Image credit: Locke. Design: Fettle) Some of the rooms come with fully equipped kitchens. (Image credit: Locke. Design: Fettle) And the 5th arrondissement makes the ideal base for a full immersion into Paris's lesser-visited (and most luxurious) hotspots. (Image credit: Locke. Design: Fettle)

Locke is renowned for its studio apartment offer, designed to offer visitors a sense of autonomy and choice. We found several guests on work trips staying for a week or, in some cases, more. They are attracted clearly by the room experience: there are 145 across 11 categories, sizes are generous for Paris (notorious for its measliness), and ours had kitchen facilities, a smart (if a little tight) bathroom, and a sitting area.

The highlight, however, was the sleep experience — our suite came with the kind of bed you just don't want to get out of — and an irreverent, contemporary interior scheme, built around a palette of vibrant oranges and pinks. A rich, eclectic mix of furniture adds to the feeling of design confidence: this is a fun place to engage with.

Finding conveniently situated hotels that blend high design principles across both public spaces and rooms in one of the world's most-visited and beautiful cities is not easy, even less so at the more affordable end of the price spectrum. Le Jardin de Verre is that place — and it's difficult to imagine it being anything other than an enormous success in the months to come. So what are you waiting for?

