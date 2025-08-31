Sophie Ashby Just Turned an Old Mallorcan Villa Into an Evocative Work of Art — Here's What She'd Pack to Catch the Last of the Spanish Sun

Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your ultimate artistic inspirations? Curious to know what the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the day job are, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.

Since launching her practice, Studio Ashby, in 2014, South African-English interior designer Sophie Ashby has made herself a name in the industry through richly evocative, layered projects reflective of her long-term fascination with antiques, contemporary art, modernist principles, and traditional crafts. In her vibrant, imaginatively executed commissions, which span the residential as well as the hospitality and the commercial space, she doesn't just express the zeitgeist of our time — a growing interest in interiors as both an extension and a manifestation of our inner selves — via fanciful shapes, mesmerizing patterns, and statement pieces that inspire, amuse, and comfort. But she always finds a way to filter today's mood through her own creative eye, too, blending British eccentricity with the radiance, storied artisanal heritage, and intricate motifs that characterized her Cape Town and UK youth.

Villa Robert Graves, her recently unveiled restoration of a historical property set in the bohemian village of Deià, on the northwestern coast of the Balearic island of Mallorca, is no exception. Part of Belmond's five-star hotel and artist residency La Residencia, this sun-soaked Mediterranean escape pays homage to 20th-century British poet Robert Graves, one of the most notable residents, along with fellow authors Anaïs Nin D.H. Lawrence, of this artistic enclave. It does so by letting the rugged silhouette and earthy tones of the Tramuntana mountains, the UNESCO-listed peaks that encircle the 66-room-and-suite and one-villa resort, in through its windows and onto its walls in a golden-hued, eclectic tapestry of Spanish crafty finds, local linens, and extravagant ceramics, glass lamps, and rugs.

Image 1 of 3 A peek inside the newly restored Villa Robert Graves, one of Studio Ashby's most recent projects. (Image credit: La Residencia, a Belmond Hotel. Design: Studio Ashby) A self-catering retreat steps away from Belmond's hotel La Residencia, it is an oasis of nature and calm. (Image credit: La Residencia, a Belmond Hotel. Design: Studio Ashby) Besides three individually crafted bedrooms, the villa includes a fully equipped kitchen, living room, terrace, private pool, and outdoor kitchen. (Image credit: La Residencia, a Belmond Hotel. Design: Studio Ashby)

Part modern farmhouse, part experiential artwork, with its murals-clad architectural volumes, deep oak and timber tones, and terracotta and iron pops, Villa Robert Graves has, much like Mallorca's Deià, captured Ashby's heart. "This island has always held a special kind of magic for me, there's an ease on it that invites you to slow down, be present, and give into its rhythm," the designer tells me. Decorated with creations from La Residencia's 800-plus-piece art collection, the refurbishment of Villa Robert Graves allowed her to spend "precious time there with friends and family to celebrate the reopening", soaking in the epic views and exploring the work of local artists and artisans in the surrounding villages, many of whom collaborated with Ashby on its redesign.

"Every trip to the island would see me fill a suitcase with organic silhouettes, vivid colors, and interesting materials," she explains. "Pieces that feel soulful, comfortable, and intentional, always finished with something 'statement' or unexpected." Much like the travel essentials she can't leave without.

1. Packing Set by Métier

Packing cubes are the one travel hack every globetrotter should consider buying into for a neat packing routine, but Métier's ones are as much about keeping you organized as they are about making your journey aesthetic. (Image credit: Métier)

I am a fan of design that elevates daily rituals and routines, and these elegant packing cubes by Métier are both beautiful and functional. Crafted in the brand's signature canvas, a water-proof material blending natural linen and cotton handmade near Lake Como, they come with multiple zipped compartments and an Art Deco-infused style.

Métier Packing Set £750 at metier.com Compact and timeless, these Métier travel sets pack organization and looks into one.

2. Issy Dress Cotton Brown by Rejina Pyo

Finished with beautiful thin straps, practical side seam pockets, and a seamless back zip closure, the Issy Dress makes the perfect, multi-purpose outfit for every occasion. (Image credit: Rejina Pyo)

I love the rich chocolate color and flattering silhouette of this dress (and everything else Rejina Pyo creates, for that matter). It's the perfect day-night piece. Whether wandering around Mallorca's cafes and boutiques during the day or elevated with jewellery for dinner by the sea, there isn't a single moment I don't feel like styling it while I am here.

REJINAPYO Issy Dress Cotton Brown £395 at rejinapyo.com Practical, smart, and romantic, all in one, this dress is the kind of piece you'll regret not fitting into your carry-on luggage.

3. Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral Face Crème by Emma Lewisham

Skincare and suncare have never been easier than with this Emma Lewisham SPF 50 face lotion, which grants you hydration and protection from UV rays throughout the day. (Image credit: Emma Lewisham)

I am a total Emma Lewisham convert, and this Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral Face Crème is my SPF of choice. It smells so good, it makes you look great, and the refillable packaging is simply spot-on.

4. Sheer Shirt by COS

Is there anything chicer than a loose, sheeny shirt? Don't think so. (Image credit: COS)

Thrown over a swimsuit in the day or layered with silky trousers in the evening, the soft blue of this loose shirt by COS is gorgeous and I can envisage pairing it with my Lapis Lazuli rings.

COS Sheer Shirt £85 at COS One item, countless outifts: this jewel shirt by COS is the solution to keep your luggage practical while still looking great as you head out. Simply style it with more (or less) casual designs to match the mood of your night.

5. The Slipper by Ancient Greek Sandals

Did you know slippers are the new it-girl accessory? Well, now you do. (Image credit: Ancient Greek Sandals)

An essential for sloping around Villa Robert Graves, thanks to these Ancient Green Sandals, I have discovered that a bit of leopard and cowprint goes with everything! That's right: slippers are the new must-have.

Ancient Greek Sandals The Slipper £245 at Ancient Greek Sandals Western decor, but make it wearable, these Ancient Green Sandals slippers add a cowgirl touch to every outfit.

6. Domino Embellished Metallic Seersucker Swimsuit by HUNZA G

Earthy tones aren't just trending in the interior design space, but are back in vogue in fashion, too. And this HUNZA G swimsuit says it all. (Image credit: HUNZA G)

I love my HUNZA G swimsuits and have lived and swum in them for years. They are comfortable, good quality, and this color exemplifies my continued obsession for all things brown.

7. Positano Skirt Sunflower Mahogany Silk Twill by Asceno

Designer Sophie Ashby, captured wearing the Positano skirt by Asceno at Belmond's La Residencia. (Image credit: Carlota Delgado)

Reminiscent of a 1990s wrap skirt I used to love as a kid, this Positano Skirt Sunflower Mahogany Silk Twill by Asceno comes in a playful pattern in a beautiful, silky fabric.

Asceno Positano Skirt Sunflower Mahogany Silk Twill £195 at asceno.com Summer calls for high-catching patterns, and this Asceno skirt will get you noticed wherever you are.

8. Pierced Serpent Hoops by Marco Panconesi

Looking to make a statement while traveling light? These Marco Panconesi rhodium-plated copper earrings are Sophie Ashby's go-to. (Image credit: Marco Panconesi)

I am obsessed with jewelry and am a huge fan of everything Italian designer Marco Panconesi does. His Pierced Serpent Hoops, a playful reinterpretation of the timeless silver hoop, feel sensual and a bit strange, which I love!

Marco Panconesi Pierced Serpent Hoop Earrings £314 at Farfetch With these Marco Panconesi sculptural earrings at hand, you don't need to overpack to strike an impression.

9. I Regret Almost Everything by Keith McNally

No suitecase (or backpack) is ever complete without a couple of books, and legendary restaurateur Keith McNally's memoir is sure to keep you entertain during your break. (Image credit: Simon & Schuster UK)

Tracing the adventures of famed British restaurateur Keith McNally, the mind behind iconic hangouts Bathazar, Pastis, Minetta Tavern, and Morandi, some of the trendiest New York restaurants of all times, I Regret Almost Everything is on my reading list this summer. It is a riveting retelling of his London beginnings and his discovery of New York, which saw the rise of more dazzling concepts, including Odeon, Cafe Luxembourg, and Nell's, as well as diving into his personal life's highs and lows.

