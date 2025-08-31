Sophie Ashby Just Turned an Old Mallorcan Villa Into an Evocative Work of Art — Here's What She'd Pack to Catch the Last of the Spanish Sun
We asked the founder of award-winning interior design practice Studio Ashby to share some style wisdom for a last-minute summer getaway
Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your ultimate artistic inspirations? Curious to know what the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the day job are, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.
Since launching her practice, Studio Ashby, in 2014, South African-English interior designer Sophie Ashby has made herself a name in the industry through richly evocative, layered projects reflective of her long-term fascination with antiques, contemporary art, modernist principles, and traditional crafts. In her vibrant, imaginatively executed commissions, which span the residential as well as the hospitality and the commercial space, she doesn't just express the zeitgeist of our time — a growing interest in interiors as both an extension and a manifestation of our inner selves — via fanciful shapes, mesmerizing patterns, and statement pieces that inspire, amuse, and comfort. But she always finds a way to filter today's mood through her own creative eye, too, blending British eccentricity with the radiance, storied artisanal heritage, and intricate motifs that characterized her Cape Town and UK youth.
Villa Robert Graves, her recently unveiled restoration of a historical property set in the bohemian village of Deià, on the northwestern coast of the Balearic island of Mallorca, is no exception. Part of Belmond's five-star hotel and artist residency La Residencia, this sun-soaked Mediterranean escape pays homage to 20th-century British poet Robert Graves, one of the most notable residents, along with fellow authors Anaïs Nin D.H. Lawrence, of this artistic enclave. It does so by letting the rugged silhouette and earthy tones of the Tramuntana mountains, the UNESCO-listed peaks that encircle the 66-room-and-suite and one-villa resort, in through its windows and onto its walls in a golden-hued, eclectic tapestry of Spanish crafty finds, local linens, and extravagant ceramics, glass lamps, and rugs.
Part modern farmhouse, part experiential artwork, with its murals-clad architectural volumes, deep oak and timber tones, and terracotta and iron pops, Villa Robert Graves has, much like Mallorca's Deià, captured Ashby's heart. "This island has always held a special kind of magic for me, there's an ease on it that invites you to slow down, be present, and give into its rhythm," the designer tells me. Decorated with creations from La Residencia's 800-plus-piece art collection, the refurbishment of Villa Robert Graves allowed her to spend "precious time there with friends and family to celebrate the reopening", soaking in the epic views and exploring the work of local artists and artisans in the surrounding villages, many of whom collaborated with Ashby on its redesign.
"Every trip to the island would see me fill a suitcase with organic silhouettes, vivid colors, and interesting materials," she explains. "Pieces that feel soulful, comfortable, and intentional, always finished with something 'statement' or unexpected." Much like the travel essentials she can't leave without.
1. Packing Set by Métier
I am a fan of design that elevates daily rituals and routines, and these elegant packing cubes by Métier are both beautiful and functional. Crafted in the brand's signature canvas, a water-proof material blending natural linen and cotton handmade near Lake Como, they come with multiple zipped compartments and an Art Deco-infused style.
2. Issy Dress Cotton Brown by Rejina Pyo
I love the rich chocolate color and flattering silhouette of this dress (and everything else Rejina Pyo creates, for that matter). It's the perfect day-night piece. Whether wandering around Mallorca's cafes and boutiques during the day or elevated with jewellery for dinner by the sea, there isn't a single moment I don't feel like styling it while I am here.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Practical, smart, and romantic, all in one, this dress is the kind of piece you'll regret not fitting into your carry-on luggage.
3. Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral Face Crème by Emma Lewisham
I am a total Emma Lewisham convert, and this Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral Face Crème is my SPF of choice. It smells so good, it makes you look great, and the refillable packaging is simply spot-on.
4. Sheer Shirt by COS
Thrown over a swimsuit in the day or layered with silky trousers in the evening, the soft blue of this loose shirt by COS is gorgeous and I can envisage pairing it with my Lapis Lazuli rings.
5. The Slipper by Ancient Greek Sandals
An essential for sloping around Villa Robert Graves, thanks to these Ancient Green Sandals, I have discovered that a bit of leopard and cowprint goes with everything! That's right: slippers are the new must-have.
Western decor, but make it wearable, these Ancient Green Sandals slippers add a cowgirl touch to every outfit.
6. Domino Embellished Metallic Seersucker Swimsuit by HUNZA G
I love my HUNZA G swimsuits and have lived and swum in them for years. They are comfortable, good quality, and this color exemplifies my continued obsession for all things brown.
7. Positano Skirt Sunflower Mahogany Silk Twill by Asceno
Reminiscent of a 1990s wrap skirt I used to love as a kid, this Positano Skirt Sunflower Mahogany Silk Twill by Asceno comes in a playful pattern in a beautiful, silky fabric.
8. Pierced Serpent Hoops by Marco Panconesi
I am obsessed with jewelry and am a huge fan of everything Italian designer Marco Panconesi does. His Pierced Serpent Hoops, a playful reinterpretation of the timeless silver hoop, feel sensual and a bit strange, which I love!
9. I Regret Almost Everything by Keith McNally
Tracing the adventures of famed British restaurateur Keith McNally, the mind behind iconic hangouts Bathazar, Pastis, Minetta Tavern, and Morandi, some of the trendiest New York restaurants of all times, I Regret Almost Everything is on my reading list this summer. It is a riveting retelling of his London beginnings and his discovery of New York, which saw the rise of more dazzling concepts, including Odeon, Cafe Luxembourg, and Nell's, as well as diving into his personal life's highs and lows.
Sad to see the summer go? Perhaps you need to get your dose of resort-core, the ongoing trend that turns holiday-ready clothing and accessories into a year-round lifestyle.
While many of us still prefer booking holidays during the hottest months of the year, more and more globetrotters are prefering 'shoulder seasons' to canonical vacation periods. Those still waiting for their anticipated getaways can find out more about that in our travel trends 2025 report — your go-to guide to traveling responsibly, inventively, and in style.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.