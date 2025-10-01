L.F. Markey's Louise Markey Picks 5 Travel Essentials to Feel Summery Year-Round — And Welcome Spring in Her Native Australia

Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your artistic inspirations? Curious to know what the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the day job are, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.

As autumn approaches, temperatures are lowering in London, but in the color-blocky collections of Louise Markey's beloved, namesake brand, L.F. Markey, one can still find all the warmth, wit, exuberance, and comfort that summer traditionally brings, and it isn't a coincidence.

Born and bred in Sydney, Australia, the Central Saint Martins graduate relocated to the capital in 2002 to work as a designer for the quintessentially British fashion house, Burberry, before launching her own label in 2013. Thank her Antipodean upbringing or the wide-ranging inspirations that infuse life into her work — from the vibrant visual identity of 1980s surf culture to the relaxed, effortlessly sophisticated silhouettes of traditional workwear and the airy volumes of artist smocks — but Markey's collections don't just stand the test of time; they transcend seasons, too.

Image 1 of 2 Installation view of Sabine Finkenauer's "The Shape of Play", as seen at L.F. Markey's Dalston outpost and open through October 10. (Image credit: Courtesy of L.F. Markey and the artist) And the artist herself, photographed in full-look L.F. Markey. (Image credit: Courtesy of L.F. Markey and the artist)

Since the opening of L.F. Markey's first physical store in Dalston in 2019, the brand has become known for its responsibly crafted, eye-catching boilersuits and dungarees, work trousers and chore coats, knitwear, and jeans. Whether bearing the label's signature sun logo on them or referencing the natural elements through earthy, chocolatey browns, cerulean blues, and acid greens, L.F. Markey is where fashion, joy, and the outdoors blend in.

The same form and color-led vision is shared by the work of German artist Sabine Finkenauer, whose ongoing installation at L.F. Markey's East London shop, The Shape of Play (through October 11), has transformed the site through a series of abstract drawings inspired by everyday observations, architecture, textile ornamentation, and the resurfacing of childhood memories. The same is true of the travel non-negotiables that founder Louise Markey never misses taking with her when she is off on a tour, as outlined below.

1. Pebble Almond Split SX Sunglasses by Paloceras

Are Paloceras's Pebble Almond Split SX sunglasses the wearable answer to chunky, inflated-looking furniture? (Image credit: Paloceras)

I definitely have a penchant for crazy sunglasses, and these ones by Switzerland-based brand Paloceras are super fun and add character to any outfit — no matter how austere. We are about to start stocking them in our L.F. Markey store, and I couldn't be more excited to receive them!

Paloceras Pebble Almond Split SX £382 at Paloceras If soft decor is having a moment, so are inflated-like accessories — it's where aesthetics meet fun.

2. Women's UNEEK Black Black Sandals by KEEN

Two cords and a sole-sandals UNEEK takes the trending perforated surfaces we've been seeing all over the interiors scene to your feet. (Image credit: KEEN)

I usually wear leather sandals, but this summer I opted for these sport KEEN ones, and the comfort level is amazing! With braided cords and non-marking rubber outsoles, they are just on the cusp of beautiful and hideous — I love that space. Plus, the braver ones might even decide to style them in the coldest months by putting on some colorful socks.

3. Bright Bound Notebook A5 Dot Grid by Any Day Now

As picky judges of the best desk accessories, we can assure you these Any Day Now notebooks are design-worthy. (Image credit: Any Day Now)

I'm an obsessive scribbler and jotter, so I need a notepad on me at all times, especially when I'm on the move. Lately, I have been loving these colorblocked ones by Any Day Now, available at Milligram — their essentially striking design and pastel-shaded palettes are perfectly in line with L.F. Markey's, and they come in multiple styles for you to choose from.

(Livingetc tip: looking for more stationery brands? From the finest Japanese stationery to the best planners for every mood, we've got you covered).

Any Day Now Bright Bound Notebook A5 Dot Grid AU$29.99 at milligram.com Nothing makes you more organized, productive, and energized than putting pen to paper on a notebook designed to infuse joy into your day.

4. Liquid Cuff by Dinosaur Designs

Cool metallics aren't just trending, they're at an all-time high, whether in fashion or design. (Image credit: Dinosaur Designs)

I have loved Australian brand Dinosaur Designs since forever, having grown up in Sydney myself. They are particularly well known for their resin jewelry, but I am also a huge fan of their organic but minimalist metal pieces, like this Liquid Cuff.

Dinosaur Designs Liquid Cuff £515 at dinosaurdesigns.co.uk Few accessories are more timeless than a linearly cut, silver piece of jewelry — your ticket to shine through every occasion, wherever you may be.

5. Basic Linen Shift Dress Hunter Green by L.F. Markey

It might be a summer staple, but with its forest green tones, L.F. Markey's Basic Linen Shift Dress is the perfect autumn outfit, too, particularly if layered with your favorite shirt underneath. (Image credit: L.F. Markey)

Finally, a plug for my own line. The Basic Linen Shift Dress is the easiest summer piece in my wardrobe and is on heavy rotation when the weather is warm. I have these in a few colors (and in button-up versions, too), and they pack down nice and small, which makes them ideal to travel with.

L.F. Markey Basic Linen Shift Dress Hunter Green £115 at lfmarkey.com In Louise Markey's native Australia, it may well be time to shed some layers, but if you, like us, are in the Northern Hemisphere, don't worry: this Basic Linen Shift Dress will still work wonders paired with any of your jumpers.

Who said that travel — and holiday-related buys — should be limited to the hot season? Livingetc's recently published summer packing list might have come out at the peak of August, but truth is, most of the items in our editors' holiday essentials edit will set you up for comfort, inspiration, as well as style year-round.