L.F. Markey's Louise Markey Picks 5 Travel Essentials to Feel Summery Year-Round — And Welcome Spring in Her Native Australia
The designer behind London's coolest luxury workwear talks holiday non-negotiables for a playfully stylish getaway as the weather warms up in her hometown of Sydney
Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your artistic inspirations? Curious to know what the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the day job are, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.
As autumn approaches, temperatures are lowering in London, but in the color-blocky collections of Louise Markey's beloved, namesake brand, L.F. Markey, one can still find all the warmth, wit, exuberance, and comfort that summer traditionally brings, and it isn't a coincidence.
Born and bred in Sydney, Australia, the Central Saint Martins graduate relocated to the capital in 2002 to work as a designer for the quintessentially British fashion house, Burberry, before launching her own label in 2013. Thank her Antipodean upbringing or the wide-ranging inspirations that infuse life into her work — from the vibrant visual identity of 1980s surf culture to the relaxed, effortlessly sophisticated silhouettes of traditional workwear and the airy volumes of artist smocks — but Markey's collections don't just stand the test of time; they transcend seasons, too.
Since the opening of L.F. Markey's first physical store in Dalston in 2019, the brand has become known for its responsibly crafted, eye-catching boilersuits and dungarees, work trousers and chore coats, knitwear, and jeans. Whether bearing the label's signature sun logo on them or referencing the natural elements through earthy, chocolatey browns, cerulean blues, and acid greens, L.F. Markey is where fashion, joy, and the outdoors blend in.
The same form and color-led vision is shared by the work of German artist Sabine Finkenauer, whose ongoing installation at L.F. Markey's East London shop, The Shape of Play (through October 11), has transformed the site through a series of abstract drawings inspired by everyday observations, architecture, textile ornamentation, and the resurfacing of childhood memories. The same is true of the travel non-negotiables that founder Louise Markey never misses taking with her when she is off on a tour, as outlined below.
1. Pebble Almond Split SX Sunglasses by Paloceras
I definitely have a penchant for crazy sunglasses, and these ones by Switzerland-based brand Paloceras are super fun and add character to any outfit — no matter how austere. We are about to start stocking them in our L.F. Markey store, and I couldn't be more excited to receive them!
2. Women's UNEEK Black Black Sandals by KEEN
I usually wear leather sandals, but this summer I opted for these sport KEEN ones, and the comfort level is amazing! With braided cords and non-marking rubber outsoles, they are just on the cusp of beautiful and hideous — I love that space. Plus, the braver ones might even decide to style them in the coldest months by putting on some colorful socks.
3. Bright Bound Notebook A5 Dot Grid by Any Day Now
I'm an obsessive scribbler and jotter, so I need a notepad on me at all times, especially when I'm on the move. Lately, I have been loving these colorblocked ones by Any Day Now, available at Milligram — their essentially striking design and pastel-shaded palettes are perfectly in line with L.F. Markey's, and they come in multiple styles for you to choose from.
looking for more stationery brands? From the finest Japanese stationery to the best planners for every mood, we've got you covered
4. Liquid Cuff by Dinosaur Designs
I have loved Australian brand Dinosaur Designs since forever, having grown up in Sydney myself. They are particularly well known for their resin jewelry, but I am also a huge fan of their organic but minimalist metal pieces, like this Liquid Cuff.
5. Basic Linen Shift Dress Hunter Green by L.F. Markey
Finally, a plug for my own line. The Basic Linen Shift Dress is the easiest summer piece in my wardrobe and is on heavy rotation when the weather is warm. I have these in a few colors (and in button-up versions, too), and they pack down nice and small, which makes them ideal to travel with.
Who said that travel — and holiday-related buys — should be limited to the hot season? Livingetc's recently published summer packing list might have come out at the peak of August, but truth is, most of the items in our editors' holiday essentials edit will set you up for comfort, inspiration, as well as style year-round.
