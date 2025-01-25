I'm a Sucker for Retro Japanese Stationery — These 6 Iconic Brands Put Nippon's Cool-Kid Minimalism at Your Fingertips

Few things scream effortless style and organization like fresh-off-the-press Japanese stationery. Whether you are rocking a brand new, monochromatic 2025 planner, or have carefully prepped your workstation with sticky notes and filers that can help you keep your thoughts in check, I know Nippon-style accessories can strike instant good impressions in the office — and I say that as a long-term fan. Pastel-shaded, plaster-like scissors, staplers, and tape dispensers? Yes. Fishnet pencil cases with embroidered logos and see-through pockets? You know me all too well. As far as craftsmanship, functionality, and looks are concerned, Tokyo's paper goods and desk additions have few, if not no, equal.

Having searched the internet and the physical world far and wide to find the best stationery brands for work and leisure since the age of 13, you can rest assured the Japanese houses mentioned in this article won't disappoint.

How did I land on this selection? To stay true to Livingetc's design-powered vision of life, I looked for established Japanese stationery manufacturers that haven't only made waves through their long-term commitment to artisanal practices, but have also and especially distinguished themselves for their unique take on minimalism. Complementary color schemes, clean lines, and textural surfaces, timeless designs powerful enough to evoke instant nostalgia, and whimsical curiosities you didn't know you needed up until now — this and much more is what you can expect from these legendary Japanese stationery labels. Discover them all below.

