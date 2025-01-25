I'm a Sucker for Retro Japanese Stationery — These 6 Iconic Brands Put Nippon's Cool-Kid Minimalism at Your Fingertips
From the 1900s-founded Kokuyo to the global success of MUJI, up your office aesthetic with our design-focused roundup of the best Japanese stationery
Few things scream effortless style and organization like fresh-off-the-press Japanese stationery. Whether you are rocking a brand new, monochromatic 2025 planner, or have carefully prepped your workstation with sticky notes and filers that can help you keep your thoughts in check, I know Nippon-style accessories can strike instant good impressions in the office — and I say that as a long-term fan. Pastel-shaded, plaster-like scissors, staplers, and tape dispensers? Yes. Fishnet pencil cases with embroidered logos and see-through pockets? You know me all too well. As far as craftsmanship, functionality, and looks are concerned, Tokyo's paper goods and desk additions have few, if not no, equal.
Having searched the internet and the physical world far and wide to find the best stationery brands for work and leisure since the age of 13, you can rest assured the Japanese houses mentioned in this article won't disappoint.
How did I land on this selection? To stay true to Livingetc's design-powered vision of life, I looked for established Japanese stationery manufacturers that haven't only made waves through their long-term commitment to artisanal practices, but have also and especially distinguished themselves for their unique take on minimalism. Complementary color schemes, clean lines, and textural surfaces, timeless designs powerful enough to evoke instant nostalgia, and whimsical curiosities you didn't know you needed up until now — this and much more is what you can expect from these legendary Japanese stationery labels. Discover them all below.
Best for ... Everthing?
Ever known of another Japanese stationery (or global) brand active since 1905? Well, exactly, neither have I, but there is a reason why Zentaro Kuroda's brainchild has endured the passage of time while remaining as iconic as day one. Born as a manufacturer of Japanese-style bookkeeping ledgers covers, KOKUYO is now the paper goods and desk accessories colossus behind some of the most beautifully minimalist, durable, and imaginative notebooks, binders, planners, and organizers on the market. Trust me when I say it was hard, if not impossible, to choose a single pick from the hundreds of items available on its global website. Its Campus collection, ideal for students, is an analog paradise, its Pencase MOCOCO White looks like a desk-fit reworking of an 80s' shearling couch, and now you can even shop the stock based on your favorite color. How good is that for UX?
Best for Curiosities
Remember when I said "ever known of another Japanese stationery (or global) brand active since 1905?" Chances are I hadn't checked Itoya's founding year yet. Ruling the Japanese stationery industry since 1904, Katsutaro Ito's original shop opened its doors to the public in Tokyo under the name of "Wakan-yo Bunbogu" (yes, it means stationery). Since then, it has been selling some of the quirkiest and highest-quality paper goods and desk additions from Japan, China, and the West, and its journey wasn't easy either. Destroyed by the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923, the store was rebuilt and renamed but faced new hardships during WWII, which forced it out of business in 1944. Revived in 1965, it now boasts a world-leading reputation, with its red paperclip embodying the house's tradition of linearly designed, yet extraordinarily crafted, products. Take a look at the Itoya x Anya Hindmarch stationery collection and tell me you aren't totally obsessed!
Best for Pens
Founded in 1913 by Harunosuke Ogawa, Tombow started as a pencil manufacturer for Japanese students. In its 100-years-and-counting activity, it has become synonymous with clean, impeccable design, excellent functionality, and playfulness — three features that make it a favorite among calligraphers, crafters, and stationery fans alike. Most famous for its Mono erasers, Dual Brush Pens, and stickers, Tombow exemplifies the fusion between "beauty, ergonomics, and technical perfection". At the moment, I am a huge fan of their 8900 2B Drawing Pencils, whose stuck-in-time packaging and flowing motion ensure no drawing or writing session goes wasted. But each of the house's pens, with their watercolor-like palette or sophisticated chrome metallic feel, bring that touch of chicness to your cases, and tested reliability to your writing.
Best for Art Supplies
Another storied name in the Japanese stationery game, Pentel is your go-to destination for all things pens and art materials. Established in 1946 by paper goods lover Yukio Horie, it was initially called Japanese Stationery Limited, which makes it *hyper-on-brand for this roundup. In nearly 80 years of production, it has grown to become one of the most widely trusted providers of precision writing tools. A maker of "firsts", in 1960 the company released the Pentel Pencil, the first mechanical pencil with a push button to advance the lead, followed by the Sign Pen, the world's first felt-tip pen, in 1963. Needless to say, its art materials are similarly retro-futuristic — and colorfully uplifting!
Best for XS Stationery
When it comes to Japanese stationery, the icons keep on coming. Launched in 1950, MIDORI began as a producer of artisanal letter paper and envelopes before expanding into a wider range of buys like writing instruments and desk accessories. Credited with the invention of "the traveler notebook", it sells some of the most essentially aesthetic journals out there, along with retro-fueled stickers, planners 2025 (or calendars), sticky notes, paintable stamps, and more. Renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship and design-focused vision, MIDORI is an undiscussed leader in the field. Currently, I am dying to get a few of its XS stationery models, which include the cutest staplers, erasers, and tape dispensers, among other products.
Best Global Brand
To anyone remotely into Japanese stationery and lifestyle, MUJI will need no real introduction. Selling anything from clothing and décor accessories to soul-invigorating tech home additions, the Mujirushi Ryohin-founded Tokyo brand strives to embody the local principles of simplicity, minimalism, and sustainability in its wide-ranging offering. Active since 1980, it has become known globally for its clean-cut, earthy designs. But it is perhaps worth mentioning that it was its stationery collection to really catch my eye when I was first introduced to it in the early 2010s. From notebooks, planners, and stylishly functional storage units to pen holders, file boxes, and rulers, MUJI has got you covered, whether online or at your nearest store.
Got the paper fever going and you can't get enough? Take a look at our selection of best planners — the ultimate organization trick to kick off the year in style.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.
