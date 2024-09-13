10 New York Restaurants Where Great Design Is Always on the Menu

As one of the world's most influential metropolises, New York couldn't be anything but a buzzy culinary capital. Thousands of restaurants and cafes inspired by this ever-pulsating melting pot of people have sprung up across its 304 square miles — including some 68 Michelin starred destinations (as of 2023).

So how do you pick the best? While I am the first one to always be on the lookout for hotspots where great taste and interiors go hand in hand, in this curated edit of eateries I was particularly interested in spotlighting locations that have managed to infuse NYC's dynamic essence into dining rooms that feel like a microcosm of its artistic flair.

Coming from Italy, a country where food, art, and aesthetics are eternally high on the agenda, I have developed a theory: I find that gastronomic excellence thrives only where people value it as they would any other form of creative expression, and that the same dish always tastes better when presented within an equally impressive setting. I went on a hunt for 10 culinary hotspots that not only offer mouth-watering menus, but also boast interiors that engage all the senses. Whether time-traveling you to the past or ingeniously immersing you in the breadth of influences of the contemporary era, these restaurant design icons are all yours to bookmark.

1. Jac's on Bond

(Image credit: Jac's on Bond. Design: GACHOT)

26 Bond St, New York, NY 10012

Sited in an historical 1831 townhouse on NoHo's Bond Street, Jac's on Bond is an atmospheric restaurant most Livingetc's readers will fall in love with. Rising in the teeming-with-talent, bohemian Lower Manhattan, the location is a prime example of how, in New York, community shapes the city's cultural fabric: named after Jack Champlin, a regular attendee of the bar formerly located on the eatery's premises (The Smile), Jac's on Bond keeps his legacy alive with its dimly lit, exclusive atmosphere, creatively assembled Mediterranean-inspired menu, and some of the zingiest cocktails you'll find in town.

Reinventing 1990s New York bars for the now, its earthy neutrals color palette, mid-century modern furniture, and terracotta accents come courtesy of local design collective GACHOT, as do the grand dark marble bar counter and mellow paper lighting bringing the space to life at night. Awaken your taste buds with the house Caprese Martini, an explosive mix of olive oil, tomato and basil-spiced vodka, Vermut, and balsamic vinegar, dare a swanky pool table game, or enjoy a candlelight evening with friends in Luc's on Bond's former wine cellar, now rentable for private events.

2. Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman

(Image credit: Café Ginori/Bergdorf Goodman. Design: Ginori)

The Beauty Level, 754 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yes I know, Café Ginori is technically a café, but as its menu boasts soul-warming Italian delicacies like parmigiana di melanzane, beetroot risotto, and focaccia, I have yet another excuse to include this recently inaugurated gem in this roundup — one besides its rose-shaded, flamboyant decor, that is. A collaboration between globally acclaimed porcelain brand Ginori 1735 and luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman, this perfect afternoon tea location is hidden in plain sight on the beauty level of the women's flagship.

A triumph of wallpaper, textile patterns, and Italian craftsmanship, the café absorbs guests in a stuck-in-time atmosphere, illuminated by delicate, layered Murano glass chandeliers. Dishes are served in Ginori's Oriente Italiano series plates, while teatime bears the signature of Gio Ponti and his Labirinto design. Ideal for one-of-a-kind aperitivos, served throughout the afternoon, Café Ginori elevates tablescaping to artform status, making it at once immersive and aspirational.

3. Cecchi's

(Image credit: Cecchi's. Design: Studio Becky Carter)

105 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011

Call me biased, but I am absolutely fascinated by the juxtaposition of Art Deco furniture and mural art setting the tone at Michael Cecchi-Azzolina's latest culinary venture. Nestled in New York's West Village, Cecchi's takes the good and the uplifting of the past — the familiar feel of classic American comfort food and the vibrancy of France's golden-hued, old-school bistros — and brings it into the present for a spectacular, elevated effect. Designed by Brooklyn-based firm Studio Becky Carter, the restaurant's "retro-futurist" aesthetic lays the foundation for an unforgettable experience.

With chef Cesar Balderas at its helm, juicy steaks and chops become sculptural compositions, while seafood and fish directly sourced from the nearby Montauk are paired with seasonal greens coming from family-owned New York State farms. Both sumptuous and uniquely whimsical, the eatery is plastered in spirited, dancing silhouettes painted by Puerto Rican artist Jean-Pierre Villafañe which, made even more striking by Observatoire International's bespoke pendant lights, accompany diners throughout their tasting journey, throwing a touch of jazz into the mix.

4. The Bazaar by José Andrés at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

(Image credit: The Bazaar by José Andrés. Design: Lázaro Rosa-Violán)

35 W 28th St, New York

It isn't a coincidence that The Bazaar by José Andrés, part of the luxurious Ritz Carlton New York hotel and situated in the NoMad district, oozes with the same dramatic, chiaro-scuro atmospheres of the canvases of 19th-century Spanish painter Francisco Goya. Informed by the real-life story of a group of Japanese samurai who tamed the sea to reach Spain ahead of a meeting with the king in the 1600s, this characterful dining destination was envisioned by acclaimed Spanish design studio Lázaro Rosa-Violán.

Borrowing from both countries' aesthetic and culinary cultures, the restaurant bravely combines unlike patterns, shades, and wall decor — from royal blue and embroidered velvet curtains and brick red upholstered seating to Renaissance-style expansive paintings and contemporary abstraction — in a theatrical setting that, because of its timelessness, never goes out of fashion. Headed by award-winning celebrity chef José Andrés, the only chef in the world to have a two-star Michelin restaurant and four Bib Gourmands under his belt, The Bazaar brings you a globe-trotting gastronomic journey that pairs the earthiness of traditional Iberian cuisine with an innovative take on Japan's flavor-packed, piquant staples.

5. Holiday Bar

(Image credit: Holiday Bar)

10 Downing St, New York, NY 10014

There is something, quite literally, sexy about this cinematic, locals-approved dining hotspot in New York's West Village. Recommended to me by Livingetc's Style Editor Julia Demer as a must-visit cocktails and bites destination, Holiday Bar brings back the edge of the city's 1980s nightlife — and it does so in style. Following in the footsteps of Ettore Sottsass' iconic Memphis Group and their color and form-led design revolution, the eatery emerged from a collaboration between London-based artist Fotis Evans, who authored the location's pink-shaded Narcissus neon installation, Holiday Bar's restaurateur Kyle Hotchkiss Carone, also known as the face behind the just-as-Instagrammable Saint Theo's and American Bar; and the restaurant's owner, Grand Tour Hospitality. Serving food inspired by the staff's wanderlust, the menu will have you travel the world.

First unveiled in November 2022, Holiday Bar isn't even two years old yet but has already become one of the most coveted reservations in the city — and one of the toughest to secure. Sure, that the burgeoning destination reunites the genius of contemporary art and design disruptors of the likes of Gaetano Pesce, Barbara Kasten, and Alex Katz helps. And so does its Scarface-inspired color palette and nostalgically stylish furniture, ranging from sinuous Cesca dining chairs to aqua marina leathery sofas, atmospheric light pendants, and saturated art accents. But if there is one thing that has truly helped putting Holiday Bar on the map, that is its celebrity clientele; book a table for a chance to share the room with fashion designer Alexa Chung, actress Sienna Miller, and model Julia Fox, among many more.

6. Café Chelsea

(Image credit: Café Chelsea. Design: Philip Hubert)

218 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011

It doesn't take more than a quick glance at the roundup I compiled of trendy Parisian restaurants to realize I am a sucker for Art Nouveau. Well, if you share my liking for the glass-glazed, mirrors-and-curtains, golden-hued atmosphere of traditional bistros, then you are in for a treat at Café Chelsea. One of the standout French restaurants of Midtown New York, it rises within the just-as-aesthetically-inclined premises of the 4-star Hotel Chelsea. With Philip Hubert of Hubert, Pirrson & Company as its design mastermind, the space is an exercise in Belle Epoque-inspired elegance.

Classical and contemporary touches blend seamlessly for a refined ambiance. From the cherry red, velvety banquettes and the prints-filled corners of this picturesque establishment to its state-of-the-art lighting pairing Broadway-style lights, Art Deco pendants, and monumental ceiling lamps, it feels like stepping into a different decade — and certainly a different city. As the first eatery to have launched at Hotel Chelsea since 1930, the culinary destination has leveraged the expertise of chef Derek Boccagno to bring the best of French cuisine to the heart of NYC. Whether it is a Tartare de Boeuf or a Façon Niçoise you are after, a tongue-tingling cocktail, or a full-bodied glass of wine, you are in the right place.

7. Le Rock

(Image credit: Le Rock. Design: Workstead)

45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111

Nothing screams New York quite like the Rockefeller Center, so why not head to its onsite restaurant to make your travel itinerary even more quintessentially New Yorkese? Located in the 872-feet tall iconic building at the intersection of the Fifth and Sixth Avenues, Le Rock is the latest gastronomic addition to the buzzing hub. First unveiled in 2022, it is led by chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr (Balthazar, Pastis, and Minetta Tavern), whose sophisticated spin on French brasserie food makes the restaurant an absolute must-try.

The impressive interiors — an encounter between Brutalist style decor, Art Deco, and luxurious mid-century modern furnishings — were imagined by Brooklyn design group Workstead, who successfully charged the bright, spacious dining room of Rockefeller Center with a casual chic, relaxed atmosphere. Highlights include the amber-hued, illuminated panel wall of its bar, projecting a warm glow across the space, huge sculptural lighting, and the sea green divider only delicately separating the dining area into two. Great to chat with friends and make new ones, or to indulge in classy people watching, Le Rock is enjoying a momentum, and we understand why. Effortlessly beautiful in its post-industrial feel, it is the prime example of how sometimes, when it comes to design, less is more.

8. 53

(Image credit: 53. Design: ICRAVE)

53 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

I always think that great restaurants, much like other forms of entertainment — think theater or the movies — should have the ability to catapult you into a different dimension; one that makes you forget, albeit only momentarily, about your preoccupations, breaking with the tension of everyday life. Well, at 53, they have certainly nailed that, as shows the orangey, surreal atmosphere of its hypnotic interiors. A stone throw from the MoMA, the restaurant is sited at the ground floor of a 82-story tower designed by architect Jean Nouvel at 53 West 53rd Street, hence its name.

Reinventing traditional Asian flavors for the contemporary palate, 53 was recommended to me by New York City-based creative director, designer, and photographer Giuseppe Giammetta who, together with partner in art and live Beppe Savoni (aka globe-trotting Italo disco sensation Disco Bambino), described the location as one of the most suggestive places in town. When asked about design-led New York dining hotspots, "53 was the first that sprang to mind — and the food is just as good," he said. The ICRAVE-created destination boasts a layered, rainbow-like wavy ceiling turning natural light into an immersive installation, while the rotating artworks selected by Friedrich Petzel Gallery and periodically adorning the site allow customers to engage with New York's thought-provoking cultural output from the comfort of their table.

9. Oiji Mi

(Image credit: Oiji MI. Design: AvroKO)

17 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011

From the food presentation and the imaginativeness of the gastronomic offer to the refined wood and textile paneling of the walls, the soft, serene lighting, and plush furniture, everything is curated down to the finest detail at this Flatiron Korean restaurant. A Michelin starred establishment, Oiji MI is the working ground of esteemed chef Brian Kim, whose contemporary reinterpretation of Korea's classics brings the best of East Asian gastronomy to New York. Suspended between the nostalgic and the modern, Oiji MI was designed by award-winning studio AvroKO — the minds behind some of the most evocative hospitality destinations in the world. Inside it, the hanok, the traditional Korean home, and the energetic social clubs of 20th-century NYC's Flatiron District collide, transporting diners into an experiential limbo.

Directly informed by chef Brian Kim's "visually breathtaking" culinary experimentation, each element of Oiji MI's design strives to enhance "the tones, colors, and textures captured in his creations", explain the studio. Soft pinks, greens, and blues animate the restaurant's interiors, which honor Korean quilting tradition, while simultaneously celebrating the stunning finishes of the upholstery, tilework, and rich marble surfaces balancedly placed all around. The radiance and homely essence of Oiji MI are such that those eating here will immediately feel at ease; a feature not to take for granted, particularly within a restaurant of its caliber. Rustic timber and pebbled stone flooring are incorporated in the project as a hint at classic Korean courtyard, bringing the outside in, while the seating nooks, the wine rooms, and the open kitchen allow people to explore the location from countless perspectives — and to witness the magic of cooking as it happens before them.

10. Ci Siamo

(Image credit: Read McKendree/Ci Siamo. Design: Goodrich)

440 W 33rd St Suite #100, New York, NY 10001

Here we are! We have got to the final pick of this restaurant roundup and, rather enthusiastically, that's exactly what the last location is called — just in Italian. Rising in the busy Manhattan West, Ci Siamo is a relatively new (2021) food destination in the neighborhood. Headed by chef Hillary Sterling (Vic's and A Voce), for whom the project has been an homecoming, this hip, lively hotspot seeks to foster a sense of community within its recently developed premises, situated at the crossing between Moynihan Train Hall and Hudson Yards. Informed by her frequent visits to Italy and its soul-nourishing, simply delicious cuisine, the restaurant's menu draws from the Tuscan and Roman gastronomic traditions to hit the New Yorkese clientele with some of the best rigatoni alla gricia, bistecca, and tagliatelle in town.

A collaboration between Danny Meyer of Union Square Hospitality Group and Sterling, Ci Siamo oozes the sense of familiarity, ritualness, and warmth typical of an authentic Italian restaurant, readapting it to the fast-paced and well-traveled way of life of New Yorkers. Designed by Matthew Goodrich's namesake studio with GrizForm Design Architects overseeing the architectural side of the project, the space is filled with artisanal details, from glazed ceramic tiles and marble mosaic flooring to blown and slumped glass, adding to the Mediterranean energy of the establishment. Although rooted in Italian heritage, the decor and color scheme keep up with contemporary Italian design trends: mellow palettes and sculptural silhouettes mold Ci Siamo into form, making it as much of a tasteful experience as an aesthetic one.