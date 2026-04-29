There’s always that one corner in a living room that never quite works. It ends up holding something temporary that slowly becomes permanent, or worse, it stays empty because nothing feels quite right. I get asked about this all the time, and the truth is, it’s rarely about the layout being impossible. It’s about not knowing what the space actually needs.

A lot of it comes down to how we think about layout in the first place. Even when dealing with tricky setups, what you see across awkward living room ideas is that the most successful spaces lean into the problem rather than trying to hide it. The same applies when you start looking at living room corner ideas, where corners are treated as part of the overall composition rather than an afterthought.

What I always tell clients is this. Stop trying to fill the space, and start thinking about what role it could play. Corners are where you can introduce something slightly unexpected. Something that doesn’t need to match everything else, but instead adds depth, function, or a bit of personality. These are the pieces I instinctively look for when I’m styling an underused spot.

FLOOR LAMPS

Tall sculptural floor lamps are usually my first move. They draw the eye upward and instantly give height to a corner that would otherwise feel flat. I tend to go for something with a soft, diffused glow rather than anything too harsh, so it feels atmospheric in the evening.

ACCENT CHAIRS

Accent chairs are another go to, but only when they feel intentional. I look for shapes that are slightly more relaxed or curved, something that invites you to sit for a moment rather than becoming purely decorative. It turns an empty corner into a quiet, usable spot.

SIDE TABLES

If the space is tighter, a small side table or pedestal works incredibly well. This is where you can layer objects, a stack of books, a tray, a candle, something that makes the corner feel styled rather than empty. It’s a simple shift, but it changes how the whole room reads.

BOOKCASES

Open shelving or a slim bookcase is something I use when a corner needs more presence. It adds vertical structure without feeling too heavy, and it gives you a place to bring in texture through objects, ceramics, or books.

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PLANTS

Plants are one of the easiest ways to soften an awkward angle. A taller indoor tree or a slightly oversized plant can blur the edges of the space and make it feel more organic. I often use this in corners that feel too sharp or visually disconnected from the rest of the room.

MIRRORS

Decorating with mirrors is one of the easiest ways to rethink an awkward corner. It’s not just about practicality, it’s about how they shift light and perception. A well placed mirror in a corner can open up the space entirely, especially in smaller living rooms where every bit of reflection counts.

What ties all of this together is intention. These spaces don’t need to be complicated, but they do need to feel thought through in the way they function and the way they look.

If you’re looking to make your living room feel more resolved without reworking the entire layout, start here. Focus on the corners you’ve been ignoring. One well chosen piece is often enough to change how the whole room feels.

And if you’re not sure where to start, this is exactly the kind of thing we help source through Design Lab by Livingetc, finding those pieces that quietly transform a space without overcomplicating it.