If you’ve ever felt a bit lost in the sea of new arrivals at H&M home, it’s understandable. With so many options, it’s easy to feel uncertain about what to choose, or to worry that what catches your eye might not truly fit your style or last beyond the season. I understand the desire for pieces that feel special and items that bring a little joy every time you reach for them.



A softer 70s mood runs through this collection, but it doesn't slips into nostalgia. Instead, the warm bedding and homeware tones, rounded edges, and lower furniture shapes offer a sense of calm and refinement. There’s a relaxed Mediterranean ease woven throughout, inviting and effortless. With spring and summer ahead, these pieces are perfect for creating spaces you’ll love spending time in, whether indoors or out.



What truly sets this collection from the home decor brand apart is its subtle approach to luxury. The materials do the talking: textured ceramics, linen blends with stone-like finishes, and thoughtful craftsmanship everywhere you look. Even with picnic sets and beach towels in the mix, there’s a timelessness to every choice. These are pieces that feel relevant right now, but will continue to bring joy and style well beyond the season. As a stylist, I’ve curated through the entire new-in section to bring you pieces that feel fresh and lasting. Each one is chosen for its ability to transform your everyday and make your space feel genuinely personal.

Design Details

Outdoor edit

Everyday Upgrades

Furniture Finds

If something from this collection caught your eye, let it settle into your home and see where it takes you. In the end, it’s about finding what feels right for you, maybe it’s simply adding a pop of colour with outdoor cushions for a quick refresh, or a bowl that makes your kitchen feel a bit more pulled together. The best spaces come together over time with the little things you love and use, day in and day out.



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