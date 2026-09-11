Le Creuset's Newly Launched Color Is Smack-Bang on Trend, Yet Feels Totally Timeless, too

I like to think I'd be able to resist the pull of a cult (Netflix has taught me better), but there is one idol I'll happily worship at the altar of: Le Creuset. And with the release of the iconic cookware brand's latest colorway, the pull has only become stronger.

Having grown up with weekly one-pot dinners served straight out of a Bamboo Green Le Creuset casserole (my mother's prized possession), my love for the French cookware brand was instilled in me early on. So, when Le Creuset invited me to preview its newest colorway, Forêt, you can imagine my excitement. Over a night spent at the gorgeous Wilderness Reserve, with dinner prepared by Michelin-starred chef Merlin Labron-Johnson, I was fully immersed in the wonder and beauty this new shade offers.

And it's wonderful. Drawing inspiration from nature, this deep, matte green evokes images of dense, verdant forests and luscious, woodland plains. Despite being the newest addition, this shade has a timeless quality that feels as though it's been around forever. The rich green makes for a natural pairing with the soft, gold hardware, while the matte finish provides a subtle contrast to the metallic shine.

True to the essence of the brand, this is a color that will stand the test of time; a piece to prize for generations. So whether this is the start of your Le Creuset collection or just the latest addition, the Forêt collection should be at the very top of your wish list.

The collection looks so gorgeous together; it would be rude to buy only one piece. (Image credit: Le Creuset)

Established in 1925, Le Creuset has cemented itself as a necessary piece in professional chefs' kitchens and novice cooks' homes alike. Aptly named after the landscape that inspired it, Forêt brings a beautiful nature-inspired warmth into your home that feels both timeless and super current. It's the perfect complement to the earthy color schemes that have reigned supreme over recent years, while still feeling true to the brand's long-standing heritage and history. It's the kind of color you could easily imagine being part of the collection for decades.

So much of what makes Le Creuset so beloved is its heritage. Crafted out of cast iron and coated in a vibrant enamel glaze, these are dishes that are built to last — the type of piece you pass on through generations. I still use the same Le Creuset pots my parents were gifted for their wedding, well before I was even born. And with each new release, Le Creuset has found a way to build upon this heritage, ensuring the brand remains at the forefront of the zeitgeist, without sacrificing the history behind it.

But you're not just limited to the iconic casserole pots. This new shade has been applied across the brand's complete collection, with over 15 different products to pick from, all in the same gorgeous matte green finish; the only tricky part is resisting the urge to buy it all.

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This dreamy collection is sure to find its way onto many a wish list, and with its rich green hue, it would make a particularly appropriate Christmas present. Whether you go for an impressive casserole or a petite butter dish, anything in this gorgeous colorway would be a worthy addition to any design lover's gift guide.

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