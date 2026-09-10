When Pushed Together, This IKEA Sofa Configuration Becomes a Design-y, Mid-Century-Style Conversation Pit

It looks so much more expensive than you'd expect from IKEA

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Published In Features
yellow IKEA UPPÅKRA Sofa on a checkered yellow-and-white background
(Image credit: IKEA)

As sunset creeps earlier with every autumn evening, movie nights are firmly back on the agenda — and so are the squabbles over the best seat on the sofa. Before you try to deny it, I know it’s true: it’s always the one with the footrest. That’s why I’m rather taken with IKEA’s spacious modular UPPÅKRA sofa, which, when pushed together, creates a design-y 70s-style conversation pit where everyone gets the best spot.

Though it’s one of the newer IKEA sofas, the versatility of UPPÅKRA means it is quickly shaping up to be one of the big-box brand’s most compelling, thanks to its sink-in cushioning and boundless adaptability. The modules can be arranged as a two-seater, three-seater, L-shape, U-shape, or even a complete square, meaning you can adapt the sofa to your room rather than the other way around.

Now, this isn’t a conversation pit in the traditional sunken sense — a hallmark of mid-century modern interiors. But that might be for the best: there’s no need to start digging into your living room’s foundations to achieve a cozy, sociable impact.

Conversation pits rose to prominence in the 70s, mostly in the US, championed by maverick architect Eero Saarinen and designer Alexander Girard. They’re enjoying something of a revival now, albeit in less architecturally demanding ways. Part of the appeal is obvious: they’re deeply comfortable and carry all the retro appeal of mid-century interiors. But the face-to-face layout of these sunken spaces also encourages a more social way of sitting, which feels particularly appealing in an age of digital fatigue and the growing appetite for a more analog way of life.

The three-seat UPPÅKRA offers a subtle nod to that shape, but its modularity lets you take the idea much further. Expand it into an L- or U-shape for a more enveloping arrangement, then use the UPPÅKRA footstool to fill the gaps and create one sprawling surface for all-out reclining. Or leave the middle open, preserving that distinctive face-to-face layout. Either way, the best seat in the house might finally be everyone’s.

While these modular pit sofas prioritize reclining, the true purpose of a conversation pit was always connection. While these U-shaped options are still oriented towards a television at one end, traditional closed pits (popular pre-smartphones) are more analog, leaving screens on the outside of their sunken boundaries.

If you are not quite ready to dispose of your telly, delve even deeper into the archives and consider a separate conversation room: a space dedicated to gathering, chatting and connecting, emerging out of 18th century Paris as a salon.

Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.