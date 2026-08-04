The one thing I love to see in a small living room is an impactful sofa. As probably the most important piece of furniture in this space, it's a chance to show off your eye for design. And it's not always easy to find a sofa that's compact, stylish, and comfortable enough to lounge on, but the Bondi Compact 2-Seater Sofa from DUSK checks all of these boxes.

If you asked me for one of my favorite iconic sofas, Mario Bellini's Camaleonda sofa for Bellis is among the first to come to mind. With its fabric 'wrapped' look, chromed-brass rings, and statement modularity. This contemporary take from DUSK definitely draws on this design for inspiration, without being a direct dupe. Plus, it shrinks it down for urban apartments that don't have expanses of space to spare, but still desire all the high-fashion of the 70s.

Buying a sofa from DUSK can sound a little daunting, as you can't try it in a real-life showroom; however, this sofa has plenty of 5-star reviews, with plenty of people styling it in their own home, too, so you can see it in real life.

DUSK Bondi Compact 2 Seater Sofa - Rich Green £659 at Dusk.com Long and low furniture is a trend I'm not ready to bid adieu to, and this sofa from DUSK fashions it in a cool way. It brings bold color, architectural shape, and beckons you to sink in. And to that I say, what more could you demand from a snug two-seater?

So what do the reviews say? One reviewer says: "They are a bit lower than we expected but we quickly got used to it and the full set is very comfy. Also ideal for pet owners as the fabric is very easy to hoover and hair doesn't get stuck."

The larger sizes of the sofa are modular reviewers say, and don't fix together, but this small size is a one-piece sofa.