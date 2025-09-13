How to Design a 'Conversation Room' — The Space Everyone in Design Is Talking About

Interior designers have spoken — the new status space in our homes isn’t an achingly modern kitchen or a flamboyantly decorated powder room, it’s the 'conversation room'. So, it's time to put down our phones, switch off the television, and engage in the art of conversation, as we explore these trending spaces.

Designed for both gatherings and casual chats, the conversation room is all about human connection — think of it as having a more social twist compared to other modern living room ideas. “People want a space that fosters a welcoming feeling of intimacy and comfort, and that’s what these more purposeful, designated rooms do,” explains Charu Gandhi, founder and director of Elicyon.

But what actually is a conversation room? Why is it trending, and how can you create a conversation room in your own home? Here's what the experts have to say.

What Is the History of the Conversation Room?

The conversation pit is making a comeback, this time with a sophisticated edge. (Image credit: Barbara Corsico. Design: Róisín Lafferty)

In 18th-century Paris, the conversation room would have been known as more of a 'salon', where artists and designers would meet to debate and exchange ideas. In Victorian England, the space would perhaps resemble the 'parlor' where dainty ornaments and straight-backed furniture would set the tone for polite chit-chat.

More recently, however, the idea of a conversation 'pit' (where seating is lowered under a platform that you step down toward) has retro roots.

The concept has its origins in the mid-century modern Miller House by iconic architect Eero Saarinen. While conversation pits peaked in popularity in the 1970s, it's becoming a key interior design feature once again. “They are definitely back on trend, and while they might not work in every house, you can use them as inspiration and tailor the idea to your space,” suggests the California-based designer Charles De Lisle.

This project in Australia’s Mornington Peninsula was inspired by classic motels in Palm Springs. (Image credit: Tom Blachford. Design: Pleysier Perkins)

“We created a dedicated sunken lounge for our Not a Motel project, which makes for a cozy, separated space that allows closer connection,” says Ruby Lang from Pleysier Perkins. “The idea of open-plan living has enchanted us for the good part of the last century, but we’re now seeing an increase in clients wanting these enclosed third spaces.”

Why Is the Conversation Room Trending Now?

This London space has plenty of seating choices, all arranged in a compact, more intimate way to encourage conversation. (Image credit: Nick Rochowski. Design: Maxalto for The Whiteley)

From remote working on a laptop to binge-watching television shows, the past few years have seen our homes become dominated by screens. This has led many of us to seek out a feeling of intimacy, shifting away from the pull of technology in our downtime and toward face-to-face conversation and socializing.

“Connection is what people seem to be craving,” confirms Ruby.

As previously mentioned, there’s also been a move away from open-plan living, with interior designers focusing on several living spaces rather than a single main one. “People are now a lot more open to designating areas for specific functions,” explains interior designer Róisín Lafferty. “There’s something really lovely and intimate about a conversation room, where you can feel cocooned, enjoying an environment dedicated to a sense of togetherness. It’s very social.”

How to Design a Conversation Room

In this project at London’s 60 Curzon development, the conversation room features sweeping curved sofas opposite each other (Image credit: Nick Rochowski. Design: Elicyon for 60 Curzon)

The key to any successful conversation room is its layout. Having enough space for everyone to sit down and talk is a must — while sofas and armchairs are key building blocks, footstools and benches that can serve as extra seating (or as additional occasional tables) are ideal too.

Of course, the pieces you don’t have in the space can be just as important as the things you do — banish even the idea of the TV wall, which will only serve as an obvious distraction, and avoid lots of cluttered surfaces.

“When we design a conversation room, we think the more open a house plan is, the more intimate the space should be, to help people stay more closely connected,” explains Charles De Lisle. “We’ll tailor furniture to get the perfect fit, as it’s about making a social space focused on conversation, rather than arranging pieces around a focused view of a television."

“When creating these spaces, scale and proportion are paramount to the design process,” agrees Elicyon’s Charu Gandhi, who created the conversation room in London’s 60 Curzon residential project.

“The objective is to create a space where people can gather to talk, so big, soft, squidgy sofas may not be the best choice," she adds. "Think about comfort, yes, but support too. Curved sofa designs allow every individual within the space to see each other as they’re talking.”

While a conversation room undoubtedly has its key components, namely exquisite seating (take a look at our pick of 2025’s sofa trends for more inspiration) and a convivial layout (designed for eye contact rather than toward a centerpiece), the most important element is something more intangible — atmosphere.

The space should feel calm, curated, and chaos-free, so your focus remains firmly social. Keen to expand the concept? Consider the social dining table trend, which is all about lingering long after the meal is finished.