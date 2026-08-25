I'd Avoid the 'Cloud Sofa' If You Hate Constant Plumping — These 12 Low-Slung Sofas Might Be for You, Instead

When I worked as a design consultant in New York, I’d often have clients come in with one sofa already in mind: the famous cloud-style sofa. Deep, down-filled and wonderfully slouchy, it looked like the ultimate place to sink into. What people didn’t always realize was how much upkeep came with that look. Those cushions need regular fluffing, and once the sofa is properly lived in, that effortless softness can start to look a little too effortless.

Of course, low-slung seating isn’t new. Back in the 1970s, designs like Ligne Roset’s Togo helped redefine the living room as a more informal place, centered around actually lounging. That floor-hugging silhouette changed not only how people sat, but how the whole room felt. What I find interesting now is that we’re returning to that same sense of ease, only with more structure. Today’s low-slung sofas feel generous without becoming shapeless, and newer foam constructions help them hold their form while still giving you the comfort you actually want from a sofa.

That balance is exactly why I think they work so well in cozy living rooms. I’ve done the searching for you and pulled together the best low-slung designs from my favorite places to buy a sofa that feel deeply comfortable, but still tailored enough to live with beautifully every day.

If you’re after a particular style that works with your living room, or you’re simply not sure which sofa will suit the space best, Find, our free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, can help. Send us your brief and I’ll curate a few options tailored to your style, space and budget, delivered straight to your inbox.

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