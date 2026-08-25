I'd Avoid the 'Cloud Sofa' If You Hate Constant Plumping — These 12 Low-Slung Sofas Might Be for You, Instead
These low-slung sofas give you that sink-in comfort, but with a more tailored shape that still looks good the morning after
When I worked as a design consultant in New York, I’d often have clients come in with one sofa already in mind: the famous cloud-style sofa. Deep, down-filled and wonderfully slouchy, it looked like the ultimate place to sink into. What people didn’t always realize was how much upkeep came with that look. Those cushions need regular fluffing, and once the sofa is properly lived in, that effortless softness can start to look a little too effortless.
Of course, low-slung seating isn’t new. Back in the 1970s, designs like Ligne Roset’s Togo helped redefine the living room as a more informal place, centered around actually lounging. That floor-hugging silhouette changed not only how people sat, but how the whole room felt. What I find interesting now is that we’re returning to that same sense of ease, only with more structure. Today’s low-slung sofas feel generous without becoming shapeless, and newer foam constructions help them hold their form while still giving you the comfort you actually want from a sofa.
That balance is exactly why I think they work so well in cozy living rooms. I’ve done the searching for you and pulled together the best low-slung designs from my favorite places to buy a sofa that feel deeply comfortable, but still tailored enough to live with beautifully every day.Looking for something specific? Make a free stylist requestWant more help? Book a Style consultation with Miaad
If you’re after a particular style that works with your living room, or you’re simply not sure which sofa will suit the space best, Find, our free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, can help. Send us your brief and I’ll curate a few options tailored to your style, space and budget, delivered straight to your inbox.
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Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.