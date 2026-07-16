The all-too-frequent dilemma of finding suitable furniture for your outdoor space is not just that it needs to physically fit into your garden or balcony, but that it needs to be comfortable, too — something that so many small furniture sets simply are not. And that’s exactly why this IKEA HAVSTEN LAGASKAR 2-Seat Conversation Set instantly stood out to me.

Although it only has four reviews to date, each is a solid five stars and every single one mentions how comfortable the garden sofa is, with one going as far as to herald it as “the most comfortable patio sofa I’ve ever tried” — they also revealed they’ve owned the set for five years, too. Minimalist, though inherently welcoming with its deep, plump cushions, it’s bringing the comfort of the indoors out, along with a coffee table with hidden storage to boot. Not bad for the price tag, in my opinion.

An IKEA outdoor sofa might not have been the first brand that comes to mind when searching for pieces to furnish your outdoor space with, but although the selection is small, there are some really great finds — and this conversation set is no exception. Small-space-friendly, low-maintenance, and elegant, it will be sure to elevate your garden setup.

IKEA HAVSTEN / LÅGASKÄR 2-Seat Conversation Set, Outdoor - Beige $1,019.99 at IKEA Sofa size: L 179 x H 90 W 94 cm

Coffee table size: H 42 x Dia 74 cm



Also suitable for indoor use, this two-seater conversation set is ideal for small gardens and patios, and with a powder-coated steel frame and an elastic polyester mesh fabric, its low and deep plush cushioned seating ensures both a durable and comfortable, relaxing space to retreat outdoors.



The round coffee table, which is particularly suited to spaces with a more compact footprint, also has a removable lid to reveal storage for extra cushions and throws, keeping your space clutter-free when not in use and without eating into storage space elsewhere.



The sofa cushions are also water-repellent, removable, and washable for ease of use and to ensure they stand the test of time, too. With a style suited to any outdoor aesthetic, this is an IKEA garden furniture piece that encapsulates Scandinavian design so well — minimalist, with functional, comfortable living at its heart.

Image 1 of 2 The handy removable lid makes this coffee table as versatile as it is practical. (Image credit: IKEA) There is also a four-seater set available if you have a larger outdoor area. (Image credit: IKEA)

A conversation set is a great way to create a cohesive outdoor seating area — plus, as they’re specifically designed for lounging and, of course, conversation, they help to create that ‘outdoor room’ vibe that features heavily in this year's biggest outdoor furniture trends, together with the comfortable, lived-in aesthetic we’re increasingly craving in our homes.

Although it only has four reviews, the IKEA HAVSTEN LAGASKAR 2-Seat Conversation Set is praised foremost for its comfort, along with its quality design that “holds up in all weather”.



It is worth noting, though, that some reviews of the separately sold HAVSTEN sofa are more mixed — some have found the cushions not to be easily washable, and some have not experienced the same level of durability highly praised by others.

With this in mind, it’s important to assess what kind of outdoor space you’re hoping to use the set in and how you would store it or the cushions when not in use when considering your purchase.

Stylish Alternatives

If there’s one thing that’s clear with garden seating in 2026, is that it’s gone soft — designers share why super plump outdoor furniture is this year’s biggest trend.



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