IKEA’s 5-Star-Rated Conversation Set Is a Small Garden Hero and “The Most Comfortable Patio Sofa I've Ever Tried," Says One of Its Reviews
With deep, low seating and plush cushions, this two-seater sofa with a storage coffee table is perfect for balconies and patios
The all-too-frequent dilemma of finding suitable furniture for your outdoor space is not just that it needs to physically fit into your garden or balcony, but that it needs to be comfortable, too — something that so many small furniture sets simply are not. And that’s exactly why this IKEA HAVSTEN LAGASKAR 2-Seat Conversation Set instantly stood out to me.
Although it only has four reviews to date, each is a solid five stars and every single one mentions how comfortable the garden sofa is, with one going as far as to herald it as “the most comfortable patio sofa I’ve ever tried” — they also revealed they’ve owned the set for five years, too. Minimalist, though inherently welcoming with its deep, plump cushions, it’s bringing the comfort of the indoors out, along with a coffee table with hidden storage to boot. Not bad for the price tag, in my opinion.
An IKEA outdoor sofa might not have been the first brand that comes to mind when searching for pieces to furnish your outdoor space with, but although the selection is small, there are some really great finds — and this conversation set is no exception. Small-space-friendly, low-maintenance, and elegant, it will be sure to elevate your garden setup.
Sofa size: L 179 x H 90 W 94 cm
Coffee table size: H 42 x Dia 74 cm
Also suitable for indoor use, this two-seater conversation set is ideal for small gardens and patios, and with a powder-coated steel frame and an elastic polyester mesh fabric, its low and deep plush cushioned seating ensures both a durable and comfortable, relaxing space to retreat outdoors.
The round coffee table, which is particularly suited to spaces with a more compact footprint, also has a removable lid to reveal storage for extra cushions and throws, keeping your space clutter-free when not in use and without eating into storage space elsewhere.
The sofa cushions are also water-repellent, removable, and washable for ease of use and to ensure they stand the test of time, too. With a style suited to any outdoor aesthetic, this is an IKEA garden furniture piece that encapsulates Scandinavian design so well — minimalist, with functional, comfortable living at its heart.
A conversation set is a great way to create a cohesive outdoor seating area — plus, as they’re specifically designed for lounging and, of course, conversation, they help to create that ‘outdoor room’ vibe that features heavily in this year's biggest outdoor furniture trends, together with the comfortable, lived-in aesthetic we’re increasingly craving in our homes.
Although it only has four reviews, the IKEA HAVSTEN LAGASKAR 2-Seat Conversation Set is praised foremost for its comfort, along with its quality design that “holds up in all weather”.
It is worth noting, though, that some reviews of the separately sold HAVSTEN sofa are more mixed — some have found the cushions not to be easily washable, and some have not experienced the same level of durability highly praised by others.
With this in mind, it’s important to assess what kind of outdoor space you’re hoping to use the set in and how you would store it or the cushions when not in use when considering your purchase.
Stylish Alternatives
Although this 2-seater loveseat doesn’t come with a coffee table, its lower price point makes up for it and comes in a range of different-sized sets to suit your style and space. Crafted from durable aluminium and with thick, 4-inch cushions, it’s a stylish piece that prioritizes comfort while also being able to withstand the elements.
The modern, subtly curved silhouette of this 2-seater conversation set is both sophisticated and cozy-making, and the rounded back and plush cushions ensure comfortable lounging in style. One of its reviewers praises: “Heavy, great quality and easy to put together,” and the coffee table is also a substantial size, meaning there’s plenty of room for more than just your basic snacks and drinks.
Most similar in style to the garden sofa in the IKEA conversation set, this piece from John Lewis’ viral Marcy sling garden furniture range is hugely popular for good reason. Crafted from all-weather fabric, with immensely plush cushions and customisable reclining with an adjustable seat strap, this is a piece that prioritizes comfort without compromising on style. It’s also available in other colors to suit your aesthetic.
With rope outdoor furniture a major trend in 2026, this 4-piece conversation set is a stylish addition that will bring texture and interest to a larger outdoor space, while also being a long-lasting choice with its PE rope weave. Elegant and suited to a variety of aesthetics, this design will ensure those gathering moments in the garden are comfortable and fuss-free.
Making the ideal ‘aperitivo corner’, this modular garden sofa set can create a cozy 2-seater sofa or separate the seating into two armchairs with the table in between, depending on your preferred setup or mood. Built to withstand the elements, with weather-resistant PE rattan over a powder-coated steel frame, this is a modern, versatile piece that adapts to suit your space and style while looking pretty good in the process.
This is another piece that can be configured as either a loveseat or as two separate chairs, though it doesn’t come with a coffee table. Crafted from all-weather wicker, this low-maintenance loveseat will add warmth to your small patio or deck, and comes highly rated at 4.7-stars with reviewers praising its comfort, quality, and ease of assembly. Style it with a side table and a portable lamp for a cozy corner that you won’t want to leave after golden hour.
If there’s one thing that’s clear with garden seating in 2026, is that it’s gone soft — designers share why super plump outdoor furniture is this year’s biggest trend.
And for more shopping advice and design ideas for your garden and beyond, subscribe to the Livingetc newletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!