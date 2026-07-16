From Icons to IKEA, 16 of the Most Stylish 'Transparent' Furniture Designs That Bring Lightness to Small Spaces — And How to Style Them
Transparent furniture has quietly become one of my favorite tricks for making a room feel brighter, airier, and more spacious — these are the best acrylic, glass, and barely-there designs to shop now
Small spaces can quickly start to feel crowded — even when you’ve chosen furniture that’s the right scale, bulky silhouettes, and solid forms can make a room feel visually heavy.
That’s exactly why transparent designs have become one of my favorite styling tricks as furniture in small rooms. Whether you’re searching for acrylic furniture or glass, these barely-there pieces allow light to travel through a room, reduce visual clutter, and make compact spaces feel noticeably bigger.
It’s no surprise that acrylic furniture is having such a strong comeback, either. Once associated with glamorous interiors from the ‘60s and ‘70s, today’s designs feel fresh, contemporary, and surprisingly versatile.
The key to styling transparent furniture is making sure it doesn’t feel cold or clinical. I always pair acrylic or glass pieces with tactile materials like linen, boucle, natural wood, and stone to add warmth, while layering them over textured rugs helps ground the room. Of course, transparent furniture isn’t for everyone.
If you love the idea of making a room feel brighter and more spacious but prefer something with a little more presence, these are the best high-gloss furniture pieces to shop. Their reflective finishes help bounce light around a room, creating a similar space-enhancing effect while making a stylish statement of their own.
Whether you’re decorating a tiny apartment, furnishing an awkward corner, or simply trying to make your home feel lighter and less cluttered, these transparent furniture finds prove that sometimes the smartest design choice is the one that almost disappears.Want more help? Book a Style consultation with IokastiLooking for something specific? Make a free stylist request
If these transparent furniture finds have inspired you but you’re still unsure how to style them in your own home, that’s exactly where Design Lab by Livingetc can help.
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With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.