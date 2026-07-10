This season, I've scoured most interior brands looking for the best pieces to buy for the garden. Chairs you'll want to lounge in, dining pieces that make al fresco dinners more enjoyable, and accent tables that could be styled indoors as well. And one material that I keep coming back to is rope. Rope outdoor furniture is a classic choice, but when combined with contemporary ideas and the hottest outdoor furniture trends, well, it feels surprisingly elevated.

First of all, there are a few ways to do rope outdoor furniture. There is the traditional rope material that nods to a very nautical aesthetic. Then there are high-performance cords made of materials like polyester that are particularly resistant to UV rays and moisture. The latter typically comes in stylish colors and applications, while the former provides a more natural, traditional look. Basically, rope outdoor furniture combines form and function, and makes for a dependably fashionable outdoor material.

So, to determine whether this garden furniture style is right for your outdoor space, I did a bit more research across several of the best garden furniture brands. Below is when, where, and why you should choose rope outdoor furniture for your garden — plus a curated list of my current favorite ways to shop this style.

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Why Is Rope Outdoor Furniture Trending?

Though traditionally a natural material, contemporary iterations and colorways can look quite striking in a garden. (Image credit: HAY)

When choosing pieces for your garden, you want outdoor furniture that will last and elevate your space. So, why is rope a dependable option? Well, as mentioned, contemporary styles often use a synthetic rope weave that withstands UV rays, moisture, and mildew, making it ideal for long-term outdoor use — great for anyone who wants a low-maintenance garden.

But how does it differ from something like rattan garden furniture? In fact, the natural, woven aesthetic is quite similar to rattan. But "Most rope outdoor furniture is made using strong, low-maintenance and water-repellent marine-grade rope, which makes it very durable in comparison to natural rattan," Danielle Le Vaillant, outdoor furniture expert at Cox & Cox, tells me.

Plus, rope is very visually appealing in an outdoor space. "Durable rope outdoor furniture gives a soft, romantic look that doesn't bear too heavily on your space, as the rope lattice weave lets light shine through," Danielle adds. Rope won't feel too heavy or overwhelming, which is especially helpful in small garden ideas or hot, sunny gardens.

Its natural texture is another standout feature. You can opt for a jute-like variation, something more colorful, or a sleek minimalist rope, but every time, it adds that beautiful tactile element.

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Sounding like a chic rope outdoor furniture piece is missing from your garden setup? One thing to note: "Like all outdoor furniture, it needs to be completely dry before being covered or stored away for the winter, or mold and mildew stains may appear," warns Danielle. So, best practice is to cover or store during harsh weather.

Danielle Le Vaillant Social Links Navigation Outdoor Furniture Expert and Head of Photography & Film Danielle Le Vaillant is the head of photography and film and an outdoor furniture expert at the UK-based interiors brand Cox & Cox. Danielle is well-versed in the brand's outdoor range, which includes several rope furniture pieces.

How to Style Rope Outdoor Furniture

The rope backs on these dining chairs make this space feel a touch softer. (Image credit: Matthew Williams. Design: Studio DB)

Luckily, rope outdoor furniture is very easy to incorporate in most garden decor schemes. It's more a matter of what pieces you want to sport this material and the garden furniture colors you want to incorporate.

Danielle says, "Woven rope designs are ideal for creating a romantic Scandinavian-style outdoor." Contemporary rope furniture tends to be more minimalist in style, but with a subtle flair. And most often, rope outdoor chairs, coffee tables, and sofas sport a very laid-back style. Hence, it works well in a Scandi garden style. Still, "The rope adds a layer of texture that will complement the natural elements and greenery of your garden," adds Danielle.

And rope is very flexible, so you can really put it anywhere or on anything. "It's particularly great for outdoor seating where it both supports and moves for added comfort," says Danielle. Something like an outdoor lounge chair or a garden table and chairs set would be great in a rope material for this reason.

As for how to incorporate rope outdoor furniture into your existing garden scheme, many styles use a combination of Acacia wood and rope, which creates a nice contrast that makes rope even more adaptable.

Combine that with a fashionable color trend, and you'll be well on your way to a more stylish garden. "Rope outdoor furniture designs with black, charcoal, or even navy blue are particularly effective in urban style gardens," Danielle says. Or choose a bold red, pink, or orange for something warmer.

Then the rest is up to you. "Accessorize with this season's striped garden furniture trend like cushions and parasols to give a lovely contemporary coastal appeal that works brilliantly in small and urban spaces," recommends Danielle.