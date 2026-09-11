A Capsule-Free Pod Machine in a Trending 'Walnut' Color? Okay, Lavazza's New Coffee Maker Has Officially Cracked the Code

I am very quick to say that I don't like a capsule coffee machine as much as an espresso maker. Why? Well, in an increasingly environmentally conscious world, something about continually buying and disposing of pods feels unnecessary. However, for people with busy, on-the-go morning schedules, I see the appeal — plus, many I've tried do make a decent shot of espresso. So, should you buy a capsule coffee machine or not? Well, Lavazza's new Tablì Espresso System range is making a convincing case for investing.

Lavazza's Tablì machines capitalize on an entirely new product category: a 100 percent coffee 'capsule' rather than a packaged pod. Lavazza's pressed coffee tabs are developed through patented technology that transforms ground coffee into a solid, ready-to-use format with no casing and therefore no plastic or aluminum waste. It means you can enjoy a quality shot of espresso while also leaving a smaller environmental footprint. You've got to love a coffee that is as convenient as pods, but that you can also feel good about drinking.

I haven't actually tried this machine yet, so I can't confirm how, espresso quality-wise, it stacks up against the best coffee pod machines list, but so far, it's ticking a lot of boxes. Stylish, small-space friendly, and sustainable... the Tablì has my full attention.

Lavazza Tablì in Walnut Brown £199 at lavazza.co.uk The main event with this new Tablì machine from Lavazza is truly the environmental technology. The 100 percent coffee pod means you can dispose of these pods in any food waste or compost bin, like you would with regular coffee grounds. Plus, the Tablì connects to a specialized app for drink personalization, and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Home. And if the walnut brown colorway isn't for you, you can also get the Tablì machine in white or solid black. In terms of affordability, you can currently get everything you need in the Tablì Coffee Corner Bundle (machine, milk frother, tabs, and a mug) for under £200.



You can really see how warm and contemporary the brown colorway can feel in this kitchen. (Image credit: Lavazza)

Again, while I haven't tried a Lavazza machine myself, it's a well-known brand in the coffee world, making some quality espresso machines and accessories (for instance, the Lavazza cold foam milk frother has received very high reviews). So, automatically, there is a sense of trust for me in this new Tablì range.

Of course, coffee pod users know that there are ways to dispose of coffee pods properly (the Alessi coffee capsule crusher makes a stylish argument), or you can even refill coffee capsules for less single-use waste build-up. However, any way you spin it, it takes a lot of extra effort to make pods more sustainable. It's worth the extra effort, of course, but now that Lavazza is making coffee pods without the single-use capsules? Well, it feels like an offer too good to refuse.

Now, how stylishly it sits on the countertop is another important criterion for how we test and assess coffee machines here at Livingetc — nobody wants a clunky appliance that distracts from your kitchen design. The Tablì machine is pretty simple in design. It doesn't necessarily stand out for its looks, but it's sleek enough that it won't distract. Plus, the walnut brown colorway is a fashionable nod to contemporary color trends.

All in all, I am quite impressed with Lavazza's new innovative capsule machine. Will this be the appliance that turns you into a coffee pod user? If so, below are a few coffee machine accessories that will help optimize the Tablì experience.

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Nespresso's Vertuo Pop machine was the appliance that reminded me how tasty a coffee pod can be. But the Lavazza Tablì no-capsule coffee pod might just be what makes me finally invest in one for my at-home coffee station.

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